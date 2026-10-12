Mexico Fasteners Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2034 Nearshoring And Industrial Growth Propel Market To USD 7.58 Billion

Dublin, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Mexico Fasteners Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by Product, Sales Channel, End Use, and Region, 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Mexico fasteners market reached USD 5.10 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 7.58 billion by 2034, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.36% during 2026-2034. Market growth is supported by sustained demand from the automotive, aerospace, construction, electronics, machinery, and heavy industrial sectors.

Nearshoring, infrastructure development, government support for industrial expansion, and the adoption of lightweight materials are strengthening Mexico fasteners market growth. Manufacturers are also benefiting from the country's established industrial base, access to North American markets, and expanding role in regional manufacturing supply chains. In addition, e-commerce growth and sustainability initiatives are creating new opportunities across online and offline sales channels.

Strategic Investments Strengthen the Mexico Fasteners Industry

Fastener manufacturers and suppliers are increasing investments in Mexico to expand local production, improve distribution capabilities, and respond more efficiently to industrial customers. Acquisitions of established domestic companies provide access to experienced workforces, existing production assets, and long-standing customer relationships. These investments can improve supply chain resilience, shorten delivery times, support product customization, and reduce logistics costs.

Mexico's manufacturing expertise and proximity to major North American markets make the country an important base for fastening solutions used in automotive production, aerospace manufacturing, infrastructure projects, construction, and heavy industry. The integration of local operations into international supply networks is also reinforcing Mexico's position as a manufacturing and distribution hub.

In August 2024, Lamons acquired AUGE Industrial Fasteners, a Mexican manufacturer based in Lerma with more than 50 years of experience. The acquisition expanded Lamons' regional supply chain capabilities and strengthened its ability to serve growing demand in Mexico. It is also expected to support local manufacturing, improve market responsiveness, and enhance the country's role in global industrial and infrastructure supply chains.

Local Manufacturing Expansion Improves Supply Chain Access

New production and distribution facilities are helping companies localize supply chains and improve service delivery across commercial, construction, aerospace, and industrial markets. Local operations provide customers with improved access to certified fastening components while supporting more efficient inventory management and reducing dependence on international logistics.

Specialized capabilities serving aerospace and defense applications are particularly important because suppliers must meet demanding quality, certification, and compliance requirements. By combining technical expertise with local inventory and customer support, fastener companies can offer industry-specific solutions while improving reliability and turnaround times.

In March 2024, Birmingham Fastener opened a facility in Queretaro, Mexico, through its subsidiary, CASM. The expansion enhances local supply chain access for the commercial, construction, and aerospace sectors. Supported by Alabama Aerospace, CASM provides certified components for customers across multiple industries. The facility reflects continued long-term investment in Mexico's industrial components sector and the broader shift toward regionalized production.

Mexico Fasteners Market Segmentation

The report analyzes market trends and forecasts for 2026-2034 based on product, sales channel, end use, and region.

Competitive Landscape

The report evaluates the competitive environment of the Mexico fasteners market, including market structure, key player positioning, leading business strategies, competitive benchmarking, and company evaluation. It also profiles major participants and examines how manufacturers are using acquisitions, facility expansion, localized production, certified product offerings, and supply chain services to strengthen their market presence.

Key Market Insights Covered



Historical performance and future outlook of the Mexico fasteners market

Market segmentation by product, sales channel, end use, and region

Key stages across the industry value chain

Major market drivers, opportunities, and challenges

Competitive structure and positioning of leading companies

Impact of nearshoring, infrastructure investment, and local manufacturing expansion Strategic developments influencing supply chain resilience and industrial demand

Overall, continued investment in manufacturing capacity, regional distribution, industrial infrastructure, and advanced fastening solutions is expected to support the Mexico fasteners market through 2034. Mexico's strategic location, skilled manufacturing base, and growing importance within North American supply chains provide a strong foundation for sustained market expansion.

Key Attributes

