Semiconductor Ultrapure Water Systems Market - Global Forecast To 2036 AI Chip Fabs And Water Recycling Drive 8.0% CAGR, Creating A USD 4.7 Billion Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Semiconductor Ultrapure Water Systems Market - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global semiconductor ultrapure water systems market is estimated at USD 2.2 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 4.7 billion by 2036, expanding at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. The market was valued at USD 2.0 billion in 2025. Growth is being driven by semiconductor fabrication capacity expansion, tighter water purity requirements, advanced-node manufacturing, rising water-reclamation investment, and the construction of new fabrication and advanced packaging facilities.

The report evaluates market trends, purification technologies, semiconductor manufacturing investments, sustainability initiatives, competitive strategies, and long-term opportunities across the semiconductor production landscape. It examines ultrapure water infrastructure for logic, foundry, memory, HBM, analog, power, compound semiconductor, MEMS, sensor, and advanced packaging facilities.

Market Growth Drivers

New semiconductor fabs require purpose-built ultrapure water infrastructure before wafer production can begin. Existing facilities also need capacity expansions and system upgrades as process complexity and water consumption increase. Demand is rising across pretreatment, primary purification, advanced polishing, point-of-use treatment, storage and distribution, monitoring and control, reclamation, and recycling systems.

Advanced process nodes are creating stricter requirements for controlling ionic, organic, metallic, dissolved-gas, and particulate contamination. The growing adoption of extreme ultraviolet lithography, high-bandwidth memory, three-dimensional integration, hybrid bonding, and advanced packaging is supporting investment in ultra-low TOC, ultra-low metal, ultra-low particle, hot ultrapure water, and point-of-use purification technologies. The transition toward sub-3nm production is expected to sustain demand for higher-performance systems.

Water availability and environmental compliance are also influencing procurement decisions. Semiconductor facilities consume significant volumes of water for wafer cleaning, rinsing, photolithography, etching, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, cooling, and back-end processing. Manufacturers are increasingly adopting water recovery, closed-loop distribution, advanced membrane treatment, recycling, and near-zero liquid discharge infrastructure to reduce freshwater withdrawals, limit wastewater discharge, and strengthen operational resilience.

Investment in AI accelerators, data-center processors, high-performance computing, DRAM, HBM, 3D NAND, automotive electronics, and power semiconductors is further increasing demand for reliable ultrapure water capacity. Digital monitoring, predictive maintenance, remote diagnostics, advanced analytics, and automated controls are improving system availability while reducing the risk of purity excursions and production disruption.

Market expansion may be affected by high capital requirements, energy and operating costs, complex engineering, source-water variability, chemical-management obligations, and demanding validation procedures. Advanced-node fabs also require increasingly precise removal of nanometer-scale particles and trace contaminants without compromising production continuity.

Segment Outlook



System component: Primary purification systems currently account for the largest revenue share because reverse osmosis, electrodeionization, and ion exchange establish baseline water quality. UPW reclamation and recycling systems are expected to record the fastest growth as fabs increase water recovery and invest in closed-loop and near-zero liquid discharge systems.

Treatment stage: Primary purification remains a major segment, while reclamation and recycling are projected to expand rapidly. Point-of-use treatment is also gaining importance as manufacturers seek to maintain required purity levels close to production tools and process chambers.

Technology: Reverse osmosis holds the largest market share due to its established role in removing dissolved salts, organic matter, particles, and other contaminants. Advanced oxidation processes are expected to experience the strongest growth as fabs pursue tighter total organic carbon control.

UPW quality requirement: Standard semiconductor-grade UPW leads the market because of its continued use in mature-node, analog, power, and legacy facilities. Advanced-node UPW is forecast to grow fastest, supported by sub-3nm manufacturing, HBM, extreme ultraviolet lithography, three-dimensional integration, and advanced packaging.

Application: Wafer cleaning and rinsing represents the largest application because these processes occur repeatedly throughout fabrication. Advanced packaging is expected to register the highest growth, supported by two-and-a-half-dimensional, three-dimensional, wafer-level, hybrid bonding, and heterogeneous packaging.

Fab type: Logic and foundry fabs currently generate the largest share of demand. HBM manufacturing facilities are expected to expand rapidly as AI accelerator production increases requirements for advanced memory and packaging capacity. End user: Semiconductor foundries lead the market due to extensive fab construction and advanced-node investment. Advanced packaging and OSAT providers are projected to grow fastest as next-generation integration processes require specialized purification and reclamation systems.

Regional Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific currently holds the largest share of the semiconductor ultrapure water systems market. Taiwan, South Korea, China, Japan, Singapore, and other regional manufacturing centers have substantial capacity across advanced logic, memory, HBM, 3D NAND, image sensors, foundry services, OSAT, and electronics production. Continued investment in 300 mm fabs, advanced-node manufacturing, memory capacity, and packaging infrastructure is supporting demand for high-capacity purification, polishing, distribution, monitoring, and water-recycling systems.

North America is expected to register the fastest growth through 2036. New fab construction, semiconductor manufacturing incentives, supply-chain resilience programs, and demand for AI, memory, automotive, power, and advanced logic chips are creating opportunities for water technology companies, engineering firms, equipment suppliers, and service providers.

Europe is projected to maintain steady growth, supported by automotive and industrial semiconductor demand, power and compound semiconductor production, environmental regulations, and regional manufacturing investment. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa offer emerging opportunities as specialty manufacturing, semiconductor research, electronics production, MEMS, sensor, compound semiconductor, and advanced packaging activity develops.

Competitive Landscape

Competition centers on water purity performance, treatment capacity, system reliability, energy efficiency, water recovery, contamination control, digital monitoring, process integration, engineering expertise, service coverage, and sustainability performance. Suppliers are advancing reverse osmosis, ion exchange, electrodeionization, ultrafiltration, UV oxidation, membrane degasification, ozone treatment, advanced oxidation, predictive maintenance, and zero-liquid-discharge solutions.

Companies profiled include Veolia Water Technologies, SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions, Xylem Inc., Kurita Water Industries Ltd., Organo Corporation, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Pentair plc, Ovivo Inc., Aquatech International LLC, MIOX Corporation, A.O. Smith Corporation, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Toray Industries, Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation, and Pall Corporation.

Strategic Value of the Report



Provides market size estimates and forecasts through 2036.

Identifies high-growth opportunities by component, treatment stage, technology, quality requirement, application, fab type, fab size, end user, and region.

Assesses advanced-node UPW, ultra-low TOC treatment, particle control, water reclamation, digital monitoring, predictive maintenance, and closed-loop water management.

Evaluates the effects of AI infrastructure, HBM capacity, advanced packaging, water scarcity, environmental regulation, and semiconductor investment. Benchmarks leading suppliers by technology portfolio, system performance, water recovery, engineering capability, digital functionality, and global presence.

The report supports system procurement, fab construction planning, technology selection, water-management strategy, environmental compliance, partnership evaluation, market entry, investment decisions, and long-term business expansion for semiconductor manufacturers, OSAT providers, equipment suppliers, engineering firms, water technology companies, investors, and research organizations.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Ecosystem

1.3. Currency and Limitations

1.3.1. Currency

1.3.2. Limitations

1.4. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Data Collection & Validation Process

2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2. Primary Research & Validation

2.2.2.1. Primary Interviews with Semiconductor & Water Treatment Experts

2.2.2.2. Country-/Region-Level Analysis

2.3. Market Estimation

2.3.1. Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2. Top-Down Approach

2.3.3. Forecast Methodology

2.4. Data Triangulation

2.5. Assumptions

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Semiconductor UPW System Overview

4.2.1. Raw Water

4.2.2. Pretreatment

4.2.3. Primary Purification

4.2.4. Polishing

4.2.5. UPW Storage & Distribution

4.2.6. Point-of-Use Treatment

4.2.7. UPW Reclamation & Recycling

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.1.1. Expansion of Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Capacity

4.3.1.2. Increasing Construction of Advanced Semiconductor Fabs

4.3.1.3. Rising UPW Requirements for Advanced Semiconductor Nodes

4.3.1.4. Growing Water Consumption in Semiconductor Manufacturing

4.3.1.5. Increasing Demand for High-Purity Water in Wafer Processing

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.2.1. High Capital Investment Requirements

4.3.2.2. High Energy and Operating Costs

4.3.2.3. Complex System Design and Maintenance Requirements

4.3.2.4. High Cost of High-Purity Components and Materials

4.3.3. Opportunities

4.3.3.1. Expansion of AI, HPC, and Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing

4.3.3.2. Increasing Adoption of UPW Recycling and Reclamation

4.3.3.3. Growing Demand for Point-of-Use Polishing Systems

4.3.3.4. Increasing Fab Investments in Emerging Semiconductor Manufacturing Locations

4.3.3.5. Development of Low-Water-Consumption UPW Systems

4.3.4. Challenges

4.3.4.1. Increasing Difficulty of Removing Trace Contaminants

4.3.4.2. Management of Nanometer-Scale Particles

4.3.4.3. Control of TOC, Dissolved Oxygen, Silica, and Metallic Contaminants

4.3.4.4. Water Availability and Sustainability Constraints

4.4. Technology Landscape

4.4.1. Reverse Osmosis

4.4.2. Ion Exchange

4.4.3. Electrodeionization

4.4.4. Ultrafiltration

4.4.5. UV Oxidation

4.4.6. Membrane Degasification

4.4.7. Microfiltration & Sub-Micron Filtration

4.4.8. Ozone Treatment

4.4.9. Advanced Oxidation Processes

4.4.10. UPW Reclamation Technologies

4.5. Semiconductor UPW Ecosystem

4.5.1. Water Treatment Equipment Manufacturers

4.5.2. Membrane Manufacturers

4.5.3. Ion Exchange & Resin Suppliers

4.5.4. Filtration Equipment Suppliers

4.5.5. UV & Oxidation Technology Providers

4.5.6. System Integrators

4.5.7. Semiconductor Foundries

4.5.8. Integrated Device Manufacturers (IDMs)

4.5.9. OSAT Providers

4.5.10. Engineering, Procurement & Construction (EPC) Companies

4.6. Value Chain Analysis

4.6.1. Equipment & Component Suppliers

4.6.2. System Design & Engineering

4.6.3. UPW System Manufacturing

4.6.4. Installation & Commissioning

4.6.5. Fab Integration

4.6.6. Operation & Maintenance

4.6.7. Retrofit & Upgrades

4.7. Standards & Regulatory Landscape

4.7.1. SEMI F61

4.7.2. SEMI F63

4.7.3. SEMI F75

4.7.4. SEMI Standards for UPW Filters & Components

4.7.5. ASTM Standards

4.7.6. Local Water & Environmental Regulations

4.8. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5. Semiconductor Ultrapure Water Systems Market, by System Component

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Pretreatment Systems

5.2.1. Media Filtration Systems

5.2.2. Activated Carbon Filtration Systems

5.2.3. Water Softening Systems

5.2.4. Microfiltration Systems

5.2.5. Chemical Dosing Systems

5.3. Primary Purification Systems

5.3.1. Reverse Osmosis Systems

5.3.2. Double-Pass Reverse Osmosis Systems

5.3.3. Electrodeionization Systems

5.3.4. Ion Exchange Systems

5.4. Advanced Polishing Systems

5.4.1. UV Oxidation Systems

5.4.2. Ultrafiltration Systems

5.4.3. Sub-Micron Filtration Systems

5.4.4. Mixed-Bed Ion Exchange Systems

5.4.5. Membrane Degasification Systems

5.4.6. Ozone Treatment Systems

5.5. UPW Storage & Distribution Systems

5.5.1. UPW Storage Tanks

5.5.2. Distribution Loops

5.5.3. High-Purity Pumps

5.5.4. High-Purity Valves & Piping

5.5.5. Point-of-Use Distribution Systems

5.6. UPW Monitoring & Control Systems

5.6.1. Resistivity & Conductivity Monitoring

5.6.2. TOC Monitoring

5.6.3. Particle Monitoring

5.6.4. Dissolved Oxygen Monitoring

5.6.5. Silica & Metal Monitoring

5.6.6. Microbial Monitoring

5.6.7. Automated Process Control Systems

5.7. UPW Reclamation & Recycling Systems

5.7.1. Wastewater Recovery Systems

5.7.2. Membrane-Based Reclamation Systems

5.7.3. RO-Based Water Recovery

5.7.4. Advanced Oxidation-Based Reclamation

5.7.5. Process Water Recycling Systems

5.7.6. Zero-Liquid-Discharge Systems

5.8. Services

5.8.1. System Design & Engineering

5.8.2. Installation & Commissioning

5.8.3. Operation & Maintenance

5.8.4. System Validation & Qualification

5.8.5. Retrofit & Upgradation Services

6. Semiconductor Ultrapure Water Systems Market, by Treatment Stage

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Pretreatment

6.3. Makeup Water Treatment

6.4. Primary Purification

6.5. Polishing

6.6. Point-of-Use Treatment

6.7. UPW Distribution

6.8. UPW Reclamation & Recycling

7. Semiconductor Ultrapure Water Systems Market, by Technology

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Reverse Osmosis

7.3. Ion Exchange

7.4. Electrodeionization

7.5. Ultrafiltration

7.6. Microfiltration

7.7. UV Oxidation

7.8. Membrane Degasification

7.9. Ozone Treatment

7.10. Advanced Oxidation

7.11. Other Technologies

8. Semiconductor Ultrapure Water Systems Market, by UPW Quality Requirement

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Standard Semiconductor-Grade UPW

8.3. Advanced-Node UPW

8.4. Ultra-Low TOC UPW

8.5. Ultra-Low Metal UPW

8.6. Ultra-Low Particle UPW

8.7. Hot Ultrapure Water (HUPW)

9. Semiconductor Ultrapure Water Systems Market, by Application

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Wafer Cleaning & Rinsing

9.2.1. Post-Etch Cleaning

9.2.2. Post-Lithography Cleaning

9.2.3. Post-CMP Cleaning

9.2.4. Final Wafer Rinsing

9.3. Photolithography

9.3.1. Photoresist Processing

9.3.2. Immersion Lithography

9.4. Etching

9.4.1. Wet Etching

9.4.2. Post-Etch Rinsing

9.5. Chemical Mechanical Planarization

9.5.1. CMP Slurry Dilution

9.5.2. Post-CMP Cleaning

9.6. Deposition & Thin-Film Processing

9.6.1. CVD/ALD-Related Cleaning

9.6.2. Surface Preparation

9.7. Wafer Dicing & Back-End Processing

9.7.1. Wafer Sawing

9.7.2. Backside Cleaning

9.8. Advanced Packaging

9.8.1. Wafer-Level Packaging

9.8.2. 2.5D Packaging

9.8.3. 3D Packaging

9.8.4. Hybrid Bonding

10. Semiconductor Ultrapure Water Systems Market, by Fab Type

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Logic & Foundry Fabs

10.3. Memory Fabs

10.3.1. DRAM Fabs

10.3.2. NAND Fabs

10.3.3. HBM Manufacturing Fabs

10.4. Analog & Power Semiconductor Fabs

10.5. Compound Semiconductor Fabs

10.5.1. Silicon Carbide Fabs

10.5.2. Gallium Nitride Fabs

10.6. MEMS & Sensor Fabs

10.7. Advanced Packaging Facilities

11. Semiconductor Ultrapure Water Systems Market, by Fab Size

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Small-Scale Fabs

11.3. Medium-Scale Fabs

11.4. Large-Scale Fabs

11.5. Mega Fabs

12. Semiconductor Ultrapure Water Systems Market, by End User

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Semiconductor Foundries

12.3. Integrated Device Manufacturers (IDMs)

12.4. Memory Manufacturers

12.5. Compound Semiconductor Manufacturers

12.6. MEMS & Sensor Manufacturers

12.7. Advanced Packaging & OSAT Providers

12.8. Semiconductor Research & Development Facilities

13. Semiconductor Ultrapure Water Systems Market, by Geography

13.1. Introduction

13.2. North America

13.2.1. U.S.

13.2.2. Canada

13.3. Europe

13.3.1. Germany

13.3.2. France

13.3.3. U.K.

13.3.4. Netherlands

13.3.5. Belgium

13.3.6. Ireland

13.3.7. Italy

13.3.8. Rest of Europe

13.4. Asia-Pacific

13.4.1. Taiwan

13.4.2. China

13.4.3. South Korea

13.4.4. Japan

13.4.5. Singapore

13.4.6. India

13.4.7. Malaysia

13.4.8. Vietnam

13.4.9. Rest of Asia-Pacific

13.5. Latin America

13.5.1. Brazil

13.5.2. Mexico

13.5.3. Argentina

13.5.4. Rest of Latin America

13.6. Middle East & Africa

13.6.1. Israel

13.6.2. UAE

13.6.3. Saudi Arabia

13.6.4. South Africa

13.6.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Overview

14.2. Key Growth Strategies

14.3. Competitive Benchmarking

14.4. Competitive Dashboard

14.4.1. Market Leaders

14.4.2. Market Differentiators

14.4.3. Vanguards

14.4.4. Emerging Players

14.5. Market Share/Rank Analysis, by Key Player (2025)

15. Company Profiles

(Business Overview, Financial Overview, Semiconductor UPW Portfolio, Technology Capabilities, Strategic Developments, SWOT Analysis)

15.1. Veolia Water Technologies

15.2. SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions

15.3. Xylem Inc.

15.4. Kurita Water Industries Ltd.

15.5. Organo Corporation

15.6. DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

15.7. Pentair plc

15.8. Ovivo Inc.

15.9. Aquatech International LLC

15.10. MIOX Corporation

15.11. A.O. Smith Corporation

15.12. Asahi Kasei Corporation

15.13. Toray Industries, Inc.

15.14. Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation

15.15. Pall Corporation

16. Appendix

16.1. Related Reports

16.2. Customization Options

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