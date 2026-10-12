Global Textile Recycling Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2036 EPR Mandates And Chemical Fiber-To-Fiber Innovation Drive 7.5% CAGR Toward A $14.2 Billion Opportunity
The report projects that the global textile recycling market will grow from USD 6.4 billion in 2026 to USD 14.2 billion by 2036, registering a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period (2026-2036). Market expansion is being supported by legislative pressure on fashion brands, extended producer responsibility (EPR) programs, corporate recycled-content targets, and rising investment in circular textile production.
The textile and apparel industries are transitioning from the traditional take-make-waste model toward circular systems designed to retain material value and reduce reliance on virgin resources. Regulatory measures, including the EU's revised Waste Framework Directive, the EU Strategy for Sustainable and Circular Textiles, and the French AGEC law, are accelerating separate textile collection, recycled-content adoption, and recycling infrastructure development.
Technology is also reshaping the global textile recycling market. Mechanical recycling remains widely established, while chemical recycling technologies such as depolymerization and dissolution are gaining commercial momentum. These processes support fiber-to-fiber recycling and can produce higher-quality outputs from materials that are difficult to process mechanically. AI-enabled automated sorting and near-infrared (NIR) systems are further improving the identification and separation of complex textile waste streams.
Textile Recycling Market Segmentation
The report assesses the market by recycling process, material type, waste source, end product, end-use industry, fiber-to-fiber recycling type, and geography. It also evaluates competitive conditions and country-level market opportunities.
- Recycling process: Mechanical recycling, chemical recycling, and thermal recycling Material type: Cotton, polyester, nylon, wool, blended fabrics, and other fibers Source: Pre-Consumer Textile Waste and Post-Consumer Textile Waste End product: Fibers and yarns, fabrics, Non-Woven Textiles, insulation materials, industrial applications, and others End-use industry: Apparel & Fashion, automotive, construction, home furnishings, packaging, and others Fiber-to-Fiber Recycling Type: Open-Loop Recycling and Closed-Loop Recycling
Mechanical Recycling Leads as Chemical Recycling Accelerates
Mechanical recycling is expected to account for the largest market share in 2026, supported by its established processing infrastructure and cost efficiency for pre-consumer waste and monomaterial post-consumer textiles. Chemical recycling is forecast to record the highest CAGR through 2036 as depolymerization, dissolution, and enzymatic technologies advance. These solutions are attracting investment because they can process selected blended materials and support higher-quality recycled fiber production. Thermal recycling will retain a specialized role in managing textile fractions unsuitable for other recycling methods.
Polyester and Post-Consumer Textile Waste Hold Major Shares
Polyester is expected to lead the textile recycling market by material type in 2026 due to its extensive use in apparel and the established recycling pathway for PET-based fibers. Recycled cotton will remain important for denim, casual wear, and other textile applications. Blended fabrics are anticipated to gain traction as new separation technologies improve the recovery of individual fibers from combinations such as poly-cotton.
Post-Consumer Textile Waste is projected to represent the largest source segment in 2026. Mandatory separate collection initiatives, particularly across Europe, are expected to increase available feedstock from discarded apparel and home textiles. Pre-Consumer Textile Waste will continue to provide a consistent material stream from manufacturing scraps and unsold inventory.
Open-Loop Recycling is expected to hold the leading share of fiber-to-fiber recycling volumes in 2026, supported by applications in automotive insulation, construction felt, and other industrial materials. Closed-Loop Recycling is forecast to grow at the fastest rate as apparel brands pursue garment-to-garment systems and seek to reduce virgin fiber consumption.
Regional Textile Recycling Market Outlook
Europe is expected to command the largest market share in 2026. Germany, France, the Netherlands, Sweden, and other European countries are advancing textile collection systems, EPR schemes, recycling technologies, and recycled-content requirements. Regional participants include Lenzing AG, Renewcell AB, Carbios, Infinited Fiber Company, Veolia Environnement, and Suez SA.
Asia-Pacific is projected to post the fastest growth through 2036. China, India, Bangladesh, and Vietnam generate substantial textile manufacturing waste and are central to global apparel supply chains. Sustainability requirements from international brands, alongside circular economy initiatives in China and India, are expected to stimulate recycling capacity. Birla Cellulose and Hyosung TNC are among the notable companies operating in the region.
North America remains a significant market, supported by consumer awareness, state-level initiatives, voluntary brand commitments, and investment in textile recycling startups. Key participants include Unifi, Inc., Evrnu Inc., Ambercycle, and Eastman Chemical Company. Latin America is developing through sustainability programs in Brazil and Mexico, while the Middle East & Africa market is gaining momentum through investments in Turkey and other textile-producing economies.
Competitive Landscape
Major companies covered in the report include Lenzing AG, Renewcell AB, Infinited Fiber Company, Worn Again Technologies, Evrnu Inc., Carbios, Ambercycle, Circ (Tyton BioSciences - U.S.), Unifi, Inc., Birla Cellulose, Hyosung TNC, Eastman Chemical Company, BASF SE, Veolia Environnement, and Suez SA.
The report examines textile recycling market revenue, historical and projected growth, demand through 2036, competitive positioning, technology developments, regional opportunities, and strategic activity. Geographic coverage includes Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa, with country-level analysis of major textile manufacturing, consumption, collection, and recycling markets.
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Market Ecosystem
1.3. Currency and Limitations
1.3.1. Currency
1.3.2. Limitations
1.4. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Research Approach
2.2. Data Collection & Validation Process
2.2.1. Secondary Research
2.2.2. Primary Research & Validation
2.3. Market Estimation
2.3.1. Bottom-Up Approach
2.3.2. Top-Down Approach
2.3.3. Growth Forecast
2.4. Data Triangulation
2.5. Assumptions for the Study
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Market Dynamics
4.2.1. Drivers
4.2.2. Restraints
4.2.3. Opportunities
4.2.4. Challenges
4.3. Key Market Trends
4.4. Technology Landscape
4.5. Textile Recycling Process Architecture
4.6. Value Chain Analysis
4.7. Regulatory and Policy Landscape
4.8. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.9. Investment and Capacity Expansion Landscape
4.10. Cost and Pricing Analysis
5. Textile Recycling Market, by Recycling Process
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Mechanical Recycling
5.3. Chemical Recycling
5.3.1. Depolymerization (Polyester, Nylon)
5.3.2. Dissolution-Based Recycling (Cellulosic Fibers)
5.3.3. Enzymatic Recycling
5.4. Thermal Recycling (Energy Recovery)
6. Textile Recycling Market, by Material Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Cotton
6.3. Polyester
6.4. Nylon
6.5. Wool
6.6. Blended Fabrics
6.7. Other Fibers
7. Textile Recycling Market, by Source
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Pre-Consumer Textile Waste (Manufacturing Waste)
7.3. Post-Consumer Textile Waste
7.3.1. Apparel Waste
7.3.2. Home Textiles
7.3.3. Industrial Textiles
8. Textile Recycling Market, by End Product
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Fibers and Yarns
8.3. Fabrics
8.4. Non-Woven Textiles
8.5. Insulation Materials
8.6. Industrial Applications
8.7. Others
9. Textile Recycling Market, by End-Use Industry
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Apparel & Fashion
9.3. Automotive (Upholstery, Insulation)
9.4. Construction (Insulation Materials)
9.5. Home Furnishings
9.6. Packaging
9.7. Others
10. Textile Recycling Market, by Fiber-to-Fiber Recycling Type
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Open-Loop Recycling
10.3. Closed-Loop Recycling
11. Textile Recycling Market, by Geography
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Europe
11.2.1. Germany
11.2.2. France
11.2.3. U.K.
11.2.4. Italy
11.2.5. Spain
11.2.6. Netherlands
11.2.7. Sweden
11.2.8. Rest of Europe
11.3. North America
11.3.1. U.S.
11.3.2. Canada
11.4. Asia-Pacific
11.4.1. China
11.4.2. India
11.4.3. Bangladesh
11.4.4. Vietnam
11.4.5. Japan
11.4.6. South Korea
11.4.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific
11.5. Latin America
11.5.1. Brazil
11.5.2. Mexico
11.5.3. Argentina
11.5.4. Chile
11.5.5. Rest of Latin America
11.6. Middle East & Africa
11.6.1. UAE
11.6.2. Saudi Arabia
11.6.3. South Africa
11.6.4. Turkey
11.6.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa
12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. Overview
12.2. Key Growth Strategies
12.3. Competitive Benchmarking
12.4. Competitive Dashboard
12.4.1. Industry Leaders
12.4.2. Market Differentiators
12.4.3. Vanguards
12.4.4. Emerging Companies
12.5. Market Ranking/Positioning Analysis of Key Players, 2025
13. Company Profiles
Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Developments, SWOT Analysis
13.1. Lenzing AG
13.2. Renewcell AB
13.3. Infinited Fiber Company
13.4. Worn Again Technologies
13.5. Evrnu Inc.
13.6. Carbios
13.7. Ambercycle
13.8. Circ (Tyton BioSciences)
13.9. Unifi, Inc.
13.10. Birla Cellulose
13.11. Hyosung TNC
13.12. Eastman Chemical Company
13.13. BASF SE
13.14. Veolia Environnement
13.15. Suez SA
14. Appendix
14.1. Additional Customization
14.2. Related Reports
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