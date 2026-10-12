Global Textile Recycling Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2036 EPR Mandates And Chemical Fiber-To-Fiber Innovation Drive 7.5% CAGR Toward A $14.2 Billion Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Textile Recycling Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis - Global Opportunity Analysis & Industry Forecast (2026-2036)" has been added tooffering.

The report projects that the global textile recycling market will grow from USD 6.4 billion in 2026 to USD 14.2 billion by 2036, registering a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period (2026-2036). Market expansion is being supported by legislative pressure on fashion brands, extended producer responsibility (EPR) programs, corporate recycled-content targets, and rising investment in circular textile production.

The textile and apparel industries are transitioning from the traditional take-make-waste model toward circular systems designed to retain material value and reduce reliance on virgin resources. Regulatory measures, including the EU's revised Waste Framework Directive, the EU Strategy for Sustainable and Circular Textiles, and the French AGEC law, are accelerating separate textile collection, recycled-content adoption, and recycling infrastructure development.

Technology is also reshaping the global textile recycling market. Mechanical recycling remains widely established, while chemical recycling technologies such as depolymerization and dissolution are gaining commercial momentum. These processes support fiber-to-fiber recycling and can produce higher-quality outputs from materials that are difficult to process mechanically. AI-enabled automated sorting and near-infrared (NIR) systems are further improving the identification and separation of complex textile waste streams.

Textile Recycling Market Segmentation

The report assesses the market by recycling process, material type, waste source, end product, end-use industry, fiber-to-fiber recycling type, and geography. It also evaluates competitive conditions and country-level market opportunities.



Recycling process: Mechanical recycling, chemical recycling, and thermal recycling

Material type: Cotton, polyester, nylon, wool, blended fabrics, and other fibers

Source: Pre-Consumer Textile Waste and Post-Consumer Textile Waste

End product: Fibers and yarns, fabrics, Non-Woven Textiles, insulation materials, industrial applications, and others

End-use industry: Apparel & Fashion, automotive, construction, home furnishings, packaging, and others Fiber-to-Fiber Recycling Type: Open-Loop Recycling and Closed-Loop Recycling

Mechanical Recycling Leads as Chemical Recycling Accelerates

Mechanical recycling is expected to account for the largest market share in 2026, supported by its established processing infrastructure and cost efficiency for pre-consumer waste and monomaterial post-consumer textiles. Chemical recycling is forecast to record the highest CAGR through 2036 as depolymerization, dissolution, and enzymatic technologies advance. These solutions are attracting investment because they can process selected blended materials and support higher-quality recycled fiber production. Thermal recycling will retain a specialized role in managing textile fractions unsuitable for other recycling methods.

Polyester and Post-Consumer Textile Waste Hold Major Shares

Polyester is expected to lead the textile recycling market by material type in 2026 due to its extensive use in apparel and the established recycling pathway for PET-based fibers. Recycled cotton will remain important for denim, casual wear, and other textile applications. Blended fabrics are anticipated to gain traction as new separation technologies improve the recovery of individual fibers from combinations such as poly-cotton.

Post-Consumer Textile Waste is projected to represent the largest source segment in 2026. Mandatory separate collection initiatives, particularly across Europe, are expected to increase available feedstock from discarded apparel and home textiles. Pre-Consumer Textile Waste will continue to provide a consistent material stream from manufacturing scraps and unsold inventory.

Open-Loop Recycling is expected to hold the leading share of fiber-to-fiber recycling volumes in 2026, supported by applications in automotive insulation, construction felt, and other industrial materials. Closed-Loop Recycling is forecast to grow at the fastest rate as apparel brands pursue garment-to-garment systems and seek to reduce virgin fiber consumption.

Regional Textile Recycling Market Outlook

Europe is expected to command the largest market share in 2026. Germany, France, the Netherlands, Sweden, and other European countries are advancing textile collection systems, EPR schemes, recycling technologies, and recycled-content requirements. Regional participants include Lenzing AG, Renewcell AB, Carbios, Infinited Fiber Company, Veolia Environnement, and Suez SA.

Asia-Pacific is projected to post the fastest growth through 2036. China, India, Bangladesh, and Vietnam generate substantial textile manufacturing waste and are central to global apparel supply chains. Sustainability requirements from international brands, alongside circular economy initiatives in China and India, are expected to stimulate recycling capacity. Birla Cellulose and Hyosung TNC are among the notable companies operating in the region.

North America remains a significant market, supported by consumer awareness, state-level initiatives, voluntary brand commitments, and investment in textile recycling startups. Key participants include Unifi, Inc., Evrnu Inc., Ambercycle, and Eastman Chemical Company. Latin America is developing through sustainability programs in Brazil and Mexico, while the Middle East & Africa market is gaining momentum through investments in Turkey and other textile-producing economies.

Competitive Landscape

Major companies covered in the report include Lenzing AG, Renewcell AB, Infinited Fiber Company, Worn Again Technologies, Evrnu Inc., Carbios, Ambercycle, Circ (Tyton BioSciences - U.S.), Unifi, Inc., Birla Cellulose, Hyosung TNC, Eastman Chemical Company, BASF SE, Veolia Environnement, and Suez SA.

The report examines textile recycling market revenue, historical and projected growth, demand through 2036, competitive positioning, technology developments, regional opportunities, and strategic activity. Geographic coverage includes Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa, with country-level analysis of major textile manufacturing, consumption, collection, and recycling markets.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Ecosystem

1.3. Currency and Limitations

1.3.1. Currency

1.3.2. Limitations

1.4. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Data Collection & Validation Process

2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2. Primary Research & Validation

2.3. Market Estimation

2.3.1. Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2. Top-Down Approach

2.3.3. Growth Forecast

2.4. Data Triangulation

2.5. Assumptions for the Study

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.4. Challenges

4.3. Key Market Trends

4.4. Technology Landscape

4.5. Textile Recycling Process Architecture

4.6. Value Chain Analysis

4.7. Regulatory and Policy Landscape

4.8. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.9. Investment and Capacity Expansion Landscape

4.10. Cost and Pricing Analysis

5. Textile Recycling Market, by Recycling Process

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Mechanical Recycling

5.3. Chemical Recycling

5.3.1. Depolymerization (Polyester, Nylon)

5.3.2. Dissolution-Based Recycling (Cellulosic Fibers)

5.3.3. Enzymatic Recycling

5.4. Thermal Recycling (Energy Recovery)

6. Textile Recycling Market, by Material Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Cotton

6.3. Polyester

6.4. Nylon

6.5. Wool

6.6. Blended Fabrics

6.7. Other Fibers

7. Textile Recycling Market, by Source

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Pre-Consumer Textile Waste (Manufacturing Waste)

7.3. Post-Consumer Textile Waste

7.3.1. Apparel Waste

7.3.2. Home Textiles

7.3.3. Industrial Textiles

8. Textile Recycling Market, by End Product

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Fibers and Yarns

8.3. Fabrics

8.4. Non-Woven Textiles

8.5. Insulation Materials

8.6. Industrial Applications

8.7. Others

9. Textile Recycling Market, by End-Use Industry

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Apparel & Fashion

9.3. Automotive (Upholstery, Insulation)

9.4. Construction (Insulation Materials)

9.5. Home Furnishings

9.6. Packaging

9.7. Others

10. Textile Recycling Market, by Fiber-to-Fiber Recycling Type

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Open-Loop Recycling

10.3. Closed-Loop Recycling

11. Textile Recycling Market, by Geography

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Europe

11.2.1. Germany

11.2.2. France

11.2.3. U.K.

11.2.4. Italy

11.2.5. Spain

11.2.6. Netherlands

11.2.7. Sweden

11.2.8. Rest of Europe

11.3. North America

11.3.1. U.S.

11.3.2. Canada

11.4. Asia-Pacific

11.4.1. China

11.4.2. India

11.4.3. Bangladesh

11.4.4. Vietnam

11.4.5. Japan

11.4.6. South Korea

11.4.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific

11.5. Latin America

11.5.1. Brazil

11.5.2. Mexico

11.5.3. Argentina

11.5.4. Chile

11.5.5. Rest of Latin America

11.6. Middle East & Africa

11.6.1. UAE

11.6.2. Saudi Arabia

11.6.3. South Africa

11.6.4. Turkey

11.6.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Overview

12.2. Key Growth Strategies

12.3. Competitive Benchmarking

12.4. Competitive Dashboard

12.4.1. Industry Leaders

12.4.2. Market Differentiators

12.4.3. Vanguards

12.4.4. Emerging Companies

12.5. Market Ranking/Positioning Analysis of Key Players, 2025

13. Company Profiles

Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Developments, SWOT Analysis

13.1. Lenzing AG

13.2. Renewcell AB

13.3. Infinited Fiber Company

13.4. Worn Again Technologies

13.5. Evrnu Inc.

13.6. Carbios

13.7. Ambercycle

13.8. Circ (Tyton BioSciences)

13.9. Unifi, Inc.

13.10. Birla Cellulose

13.11. Hyosung TNC

13.12. Eastman Chemical Company

13.13. BASF SE

13.14. Veolia Environnement

13.15. Suez SA

14. Appendix

14.1. Additional Customization

14.2. Related Reports

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900