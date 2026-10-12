FL, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- E. Kory Stafford, commercial real estate lending specialist, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where he will share insights on perseverance, creative financing, and expanding access to capital for underserved borrowers.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show's website.In his episode, Stafford will explore how alternative lending approaches can help small business owners and property investors navigate financing challenges when conventional banks cannot meet their needs. He will explain why persistence matters in business, particularly when success seems just out of reach.Viewers will learn how creative problem-solving and continued effort can open new opportunities.E. Kory's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting

E. Kory Stafford

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E. Kory Stafford to Appear on Legacy Makers TV News Provided By Inside Success TV October 12, 2026, 08:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR



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