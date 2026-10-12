MENAFN - EIN Presswire) FL, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ayrik Redden, owner of Show Me Movers, a Kansas City–based residential and commercial moving company, is set to appear on Clean and Thriving TV, where he will share insights on personal transformation, accountable leadership, and rebuilding a future after addiction and adversity.Clean and Thriving TV is a premium television docuseries spotlighting business owners who refused to let their past define them. Honoring the grit required to overcome addiction and build a business, the series focuses on operational growth, daily execution, and commercial success beyond recovery.You can find out more about the show by going to the website.In this episode, Redden will discuss taking over Show Me Movers after his best friend decided to close the business, and how responsibility, trust, and consistent effort have shaped his journey as an entrepreneur. He will also explore second chances, authentic leadership, and the importance of creating opportunities and giving back to the community.Through stories of personal and professional change, Clean and Thriving TV highlights experiences that offer viewers practical perspectives on growth and resilience.Ayrik Redden's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting

Ayrik Redden

Clean and Thriving TV

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Ayrik Redden to Appear on Clean and Thriving TV News Provided By Inside Success TV October 12, 2026, 08:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR



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