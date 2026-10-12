'What's Next? Denotifying Democracy?' - CJP Hits Out At Centre After Jantar Mantar Stripped Of Protest Site Status

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Monday strongly condemned the decision to denotify Jantar Mantar as a protest site, taking a sharp dig at the Centre, asking if "denotifying democracy" was next.

Delhi Police has denotified Jantar Mantar as a designated site for protests and designated three new locations for demonstrations, according to an official order.

Taking to X, the party wrote:“Jantar Mantar denotified as a designated protest site. What's next? Denotifying Democracy? Dictator is really Terrified!”

Quick answers to key questions

.5 QUESTIONS1Why was Jantar Mantar denotified as a designated protest site?⌵

Delhi Police said the change followed recommendations from a committee constituted by the Ministry of Home Affairs to examine alternative venues for protests and demonstrations.

2Which venues have been designated for protests in Delhi instead of Jantar Mantar?⌵

Delhi Police designated Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground and CBD Ground in East Delhi as new venues for protests and demonstrations.

3What was the CJP's reaction to Jantar Mantar losing its protest-site status?⌵

The Cockroach Janta Party condemned the decision, calling it an assault on people's right to protest and asking whether the Centre would next be“denotifying democracy.”

4Did Delhi Police issue rules for protests at the new venues?⌵

Delhi Police said it would issue a detailed, revised standard operating procedure for organising protests and demonstrations at the three designated venues separately.

5What did CJP leaders ask Delhi Police after Jantar Mantar was denotified?⌵

CJP leaders said they went to the Parliament Street police station to seek a date for a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar. They said the police had 24 hours to provide a date or the party would announce another protest call.

In a statement, CJP said that it doesn't accept the arbitrary decision, and said it was an assault on people's right to protest.