Woman Friend-Zones Man For Being Bald After Rs 1 Lakh Date, He Asks For Money Back

A lavish first date, a rejection over baldness and an unexpected demand for a refund have sparked a heated debate about dating, money and expectations in relationships. A woman's account of being taken on an extravagant outing before friend-zoning her date has divided social media users, especially after she revealed that the man asked her to return nearly Rs 1 lakh he had spent on the evening.

The woman, who uses the handle @raqisright on X, shared details of the date in a post that has since attracted widespread attention. According to her account, the man had arranged a luxury car to pick her up and taken her to a Michelin-starred restaurant. He also took charge of ordering throughout the evening.

Describing the experience, she wrote,“He opened the doors and told me to turn my brain off and ordered everything all night. I felt so protected and secure.”

However, the elaborate evening did not lead to a romantic connection. Explaining why she decided against pursuing a relationship, she added,“And then I friend-zoned him because he's bald and like be so for real rn.”

The story took another turn when the woman shared screenshots of their subsequent exchange. After she reportedly told him that she did not see them as compatible in the long run and suggested they remain friends, the man allegedly asked her to repay $1,050, approximately Rs 1 lakh, which he had spent on the date.

The woman captioned the post,“Chivalry is dead.”

Check the viral post here:

Chivalry is dead. Raq (@raqisright) October 10, 2026

The exchange triggered sharply divided reactions. Some users criticised her for accepting an expensive date before rejecting the man over his appearance. Others questioned the man's decision to ask for the money back, arguing that paying for a date should not guarantee romantic interest or create a debt.

One social media user remarked,“And you 'friend zoned because he's bald' shot chivalry right in the head.”

Another wrote,“Send his money back if you just want friendship.”

A third comment took a more practical view:“Friends split the check, homie.”

The incident has reignited a familiar debate about who should pay on dates and whether extravagant gestures come with unspoken expectations. While some sympathised with the man's apparent frustration, others argued that generosity should not be treated as an investment that guarantees a relationship.

Ultimately, the episode has left social media users debating where chivalry ends and entitlement begins.