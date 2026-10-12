Zelenskyy to Putin: Give Us 60 Days and We Will Hold Elections
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday he would call elections if Russian President Vladimir Putin agrees to a 60-day ceasefire, rejecting US President Donald Trump’s call for Ukraine to “get a new president.”
In an interview with a major U.S. broadcast network, Zelenskyy said a wartime vote would be hard to organize because of security risks and constitutional limits. He said the decision belongs to Ukrainians.
“With all respect to President Trump, it’s up to our society, up to our people to choose one or another leader. Yes, we are in war and how to do elections is really difficult,” he said.
Zelenskyy said Putin wants to remove Ukraine’s leadership and that he had raised the matter with Trump’s team. He then issued a direct challenge to the Kremlin.
“So please tell Putin, give us two months, 60 days off. Total ceasefire, 60 days, and we will organize elections,” he said.
“Of course, we will be ready for any choice of our people, exactly Ukrainian people,” he added.
TRUMP’S ATTACK
On Saturday, Trump accused Zelenskyy of squandering multiple chances to end the war, saying: “I think it’s time for Ukraine to get a new president.”
He also condemned Ukrainian strikes on Russian energy infrastructure, warning that hits on refineries could deepen global fuel shortages and hurt American farmers and ranchers.
ENERGY CEASEFIRE PROPOSED
Zelenskyy said Kyiv is prepared to take de-escalation steps, including a mutual halt to attacks on energy infrastructure. He urged Trump to press Moscow to stop striking Ukrainian energy facilities.
“It’s fair deal. It’s not the best deal. The best deal not – not to have a war to stop Putin. But the first step is ceasefire, energy ceasefire,” he said.
PRICES AND BLAME
Zelenskyy accused Washington of blaming Ukraine for rising prices because it “can’t find a key how to stop Putin.”
“Because it’s more difficult to stop Putin than to pressure others. Because it’s more simple to speak about the prices and connect it with Ukraine,” he said. He was responding to US billionaire Elon Musk’s remark that he “has gone too far.”
He said the price surge stems from the Middle East war and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, adding that “everybody understands it.”
On a recent US-Russia diesel agreement, Zelenskyy said the deal would hand Putin money to bankroll the war.
Zelenskyy said Kyiv is counting on Washington to help end the war, now in its fifth year, “as quickly as possible.”
“But in any case, we will defend ourselves, because otherwise we will lose our lives and homes -- our freedom, independence, Ukraine. We can’t lose it. And the truth is on our side,” he concluded.
In an interview with a major U.S. broadcast network, Zelenskyy said a wartime vote would be hard to organize because of security risks and constitutional limits. He said the decision belongs to Ukrainians.
“With all respect to President Trump, it’s up to our society, up to our people to choose one or another leader. Yes, we are in war and how to do elections is really difficult,” he said.
Zelenskyy said Putin wants to remove Ukraine’s leadership and that he had raised the matter with Trump’s team. He then issued a direct challenge to the Kremlin.
“So please tell Putin, give us two months, 60 days off. Total ceasefire, 60 days, and we will organize elections,” he said.
“Of course, we will be ready for any choice of our people, exactly Ukrainian people,” he added.
TRUMP’S ATTACK
On Saturday, Trump accused Zelenskyy of squandering multiple chances to end the war, saying: “I think it’s time for Ukraine to get a new president.”
He also condemned Ukrainian strikes on Russian energy infrastructure, warning that hits on refineries could deepen global fuel shortages and hurt American farmers and ranchers.
ENERGY CEASEFIRE PROPOSED
Zelenskyy said Kyiv is prepared to take de-escalation steps, including a mutual halt to attacks on energy infrastructure. He urged Trump to press Moscow to stop striking Ukrainian energy facilities.
“It’s fair deal. It’s not the best deal. The best deal not – not to have a war to stop Putin. But the first step is ceasefire, energy ceasefire,” he said.
PRICES AND BLAME
Zelenskyy accused Washington of blaming Ukraine for rising prices because it “can’t find a key how to stop Putin.”
“Because it’s more difficult to stop Putin than to pressure others. Because it’s more simple to speak about the prices and connect it with Ukraine,” he said. He was responding to US billionaire Elon Musk’s remark that he “has gone too far.”
He said the price surge stems from the Middle East war and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, adding that “everybody understands it.”
On a recent US-Russia diesel agreement, Zelenskyy said the deal would hand Putin money to bankroll the war.
Zelenskyy said Kyiv is counting on Washington to help end the war, now in its fifth year, “as quickly as possible.”
“But in any case, we will defend ourselves, because otherwise we will lose our lives and homes -- our freedom, independence, Ukraine. We can’t lose it. And the truth is on our side,” he concluded.
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