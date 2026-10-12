Herzog Warns Israeli Election Could Widen Social Divisions
(MENAFN) Israeli President Isaac Herzog warned Monday that political tensions ahead of the country’s parliamentary elections could intensify polarization and deepen divisions within society.
Speaking in an interview with an Israeli newspaper, Herzog said election campaigns can create conditions that increase political radicalization and make it more difficult for different groups to maintain social cohesion.
“We are in an election period, and naturally such a period is dangerous because it could lead to some kind of radicalization that could tear us apart even further,” he said.
Asked whether he was concerned that some political groups might reject the outcome of the vote, Herzog expressed confidence that the results would be accepted.
“I believe everyone will accept the election results.”
He encouraged Israelis to participate in the electoral process, emphasizing that political disagreements should be resolved through democratic means rather than become a source of lasting division.
“Elections are not a civil war. Elections are the way to clarify issues, make decisions and understand that the day after, we continue together,” Herzog said.
With the parliamentary vote scheduled for Oct. 27, the president also pledged to make every effort to prevent the country from holding another election if the results fail to produce a stable governing coalition.
“I am doing everything to ensure that Israel has a stable government,” he said. “I will do absolutely everything I can to prevent repeat elections.”
Herzog said Israel was confronting significant national challenges and argued that the country needed to avoid a prolonged period of political uncertainty. Repeated elections and difficulties forming a government, he indicated, could complicate efforts to address those issues.
Asked whether he would encourage the formation of a unity government if the election resulted in a political deadlock, Herzog declined to advocate for a specific coalition before voters had cast their ballots.
“It would not be right for me to say, two weeks before the elections, what kind of government should be formed,” he said.
The president also discussed preparations to protect the electoral process from potential interference. He said he was coordinating with the Central Elections Committee to assess possible threats to the vote and consider how authorities could respond.
As part of those efforts, Herzog said he had recently convened representatives of major technology companies alongside Central Elections Committee chairman Justice Noam Sohlberg and his team. The discussions examined possible scenarios involving attempts to disrupt the election from within Israel or from abroad.
The preparations reflect concerns about the security and integrity of the electoral process as political competition intensifies ahead of the vote.
Herzog’s remarks place emphasis on accepting election results, maintaining public confidence in democratic institutions and avoiding further political fragmentation as Israel approaches a consequential parliamentary contest.
Speaking in an interview with an Israeli newspaper, Herzog said election campaigns can create conditions that increase political radicalization and make it more difficult for different groups to maintain social cohesion.
“We are in an election period, and naturally such a period is dangerous because it could lead to some kind of radicalization that could tear us apart even further,” he said.
Asked whether he was concerned that some political groups might reject the outcome of the vote, Herzog expressed confidence that the results would be accepted.
“I believe everyone will accept the election results.”
He encouraged Israelis to participate in the electoral process, emphasizing that political disagreements should be resolved through democratic means rather than become a source of lasting division.
“Elections are not a civil war. Elections are the way to clarify issues, make decisions and understand that the day after, we continue together,” Herzog said.
With the parliamentary vote scheduled for Oct. 27, the president also pledged to make every effort to prevent the country from holding another election if the results fail to produce a stable governing coalition.
“I am doing everything to ensure that Israel has a stable government,” he said. “I will do absolutely everything I can to prevent repeat elections.”
Herzog said Israel was confronting significant national challenges and argued that the country needed to avoid a prolonged period of political uncertainty. Repeated elections and difficulties forming a government, he indicated, could complicate efforts to address those issues.
Asked whether he would encourage the formation of a unity government if the election resulted in a political deadlock, Herzog declined to advocate for a specific coalition before voters had cast their ballots.
“It would not be right for me to say, two weeks before the elections, what kind of government should be formed,” he said.
The president also discussed preparations to protect the electoral process from potential interference. He said he was coordinating with the Central Elections Committee to assess possible threats to the vote and consider how authorities could respond.
As part of those efforts, Herzog said he had recently convened representatives of major technology companies alongside Central Elections Committee chairman Justice Noam Sohlberg and his team. The discussions examined possible scenarios involving attempts to disrupt the election from within Israel or from abroad.
The preparations reflect concerns about the security and integrity of the electoral process as political competition intensifies ahead of the vote.
Herzog’s remarks place emphasis on accepting election results, maintaining public confidence in democratic institutions and avoiding further political fragmentation as Israel approaches a consequential parliamentary contest.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment