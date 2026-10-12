Saudi Arabia Extends Riyadh Airport Shutdown After Weekend Attacks
(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia has extended the suspension of operations at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh following a series of attacks over the weekend that caused casualties and raised concerns about the safety of airport facilities.
The General Authority of Civil Aviation announced Monday that the shutdown would remain in place to allow authorities to complete the necessary inspections and verify that the airport’s infrastructure and operational systems were safe and ready for use. The authority did not announce a date for the resumption of flights.
The decision followed two consecutive days of reported attacks on the airport, including an incident on Sunday afternoon when an unidentified projectile struck Terminal 4. Saudi authorities said the attack killed a Pakistani resident and injured 11 other people.
The Saudi-led coalition also reported that its air defenses intercepted and destroyed a cruise missile near the airport, adding to security concerns surrounding the capital’s main international aviation hub.
The latest incident came a day after another attack struck a passenger terminal at King Khalid International Airport on Saturday. According to Saudi authorities, that strike killed 13 people and injured 309 others.
The Saudi-led coalition blamed Yemen’s Houthi group for Saturday’s attack, describing the incident as a “full-fledged war crime.” The reported attacks have prompted additional security measures as authorities assess the risks to passengers, airport employees and critical infrastructure.
The extended suspension is intended to give officials time to evaluate the condition of airport facilities and determine whether normal operations can safely resume. The absence of a confirmed reopening date leaves airlines and travelers awaiting further instructions from aviation authorities.
The incidents come amid a wider escalation in hostilities involving Saudi Arabia and the Houthis, with recent attacks reportedly targeting airports and other civilian and energy facilities. The repeated incidents have heightened concerns about the security of essential infrastructure and the potential for further disruption to air travel across the Kingdom.
The General Authority of Civil Aviation announced Monday that the shutdown would remain in place to allow authorities to complete the necessary inspections and verify that the airport’s infrastructure and operational systems were safe and ready for use. The authority did not announce a date for the resumption of flights.
The decision followed two consecutive days of reported attacks on the airport, including an incident on Sunday afternoon when an unidentified projectile struck Terminal 4. Saudi authorities said the attack killed a Pakistani resident and injured 11 other people.
The Saudi-led coalition also reported that its air defenses intercepted and destroyed a cruise missile near the airport, adding to security concerns surrounding the capital’s main international aviation hub.
The latest incident came a day after another attack struck a passenger terminal at King Khalid International Airport on Saturday. According to Saudi authorities, that strike killed 13 people and injured 309 others.
The Saudi-led coalition blamed Yemen’s Houthi group for Saturday’s attack, describing the incident as a “full-fledged war crime.” The reported attacks have prompted additional security measures as authorities assess the risks to passengers, airport employees and critical infrastructure.
The extended suspension is intended to give officials time to evaluate the condition of airport facilities and determine whether normal operations can safely resume. The absence of a confirmed reopening date leaves airlines and travelers awaiting further instructions from aviation authorities.
The incidents come amid a wider escalation in hostilities involving Saudi Arabia and the Houthis, with recent attacks reportedly targeting airports and other civilian and energy facilities. The repeated incidents have heightened concerns about the security of essential infrastructure and the potential for further disruption to air travel across the Kingdom.
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