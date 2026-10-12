Yemen Moves to Brand Houthis Terrorists After Riyadh Airport Toll
(MENAFN) Yemen’s government on Sunday advanced a draft law that would designate the Houthi group a “terrorist organization” and make its activities and financing criminal offenses, a day after a deadly attack on a major Saudi airport.
The measure cleared a Cabinet session in the temporary capital, chaired by Prime Minister Shaya al-Zindani, according to a statement from his office. Ministers backed the draft after a presentation by the legal affairs minister, then directed officials to finish the constitutional and legal steps needed to ratify it.
ATTACK ON RIYADH AIRPORT
The statement tied the timing to Saturday’s assault on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, which it said killed 12 people and injured 309 and which it attributed to the Houthis. The attack drew widespread condemnation, while the group threatened to keep targeting Saudi Arabia.
“DECISIVE STAGE”
The Cabinet said Yemen had reached a “decisive stage” in efforts to restore sovereignty over all of its territory and end what it described as the Houthi coup “financed and directed by Iran.”
Al-Zindani ordered all executive authorities to shift from reacting to events to acting proactively, raise readiness to the maximum and meet the needs of the armed forces, military formations, security forces and Popular Resistance.
The Houthis had not commented on the proposed designation as of 1445GMT.
The measure cleared a Cabinet session in the temporary capital, chaired by Prime Minister Shaya al-Zindani, according to a statement from his office. Ministers backed the draft after a presentation by the legal affairs minister, then directed officials to finish the constitutional and legal steps needed to ratify it.
ATTACK ON RIYADH AIRPORT
The statement tied the timing to Saturday’s assault on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, which it said killed 12 people and injured 309 and which it attributed to the Houthis. The attack drew widespread condemnation, while the group threatened to keep targeting Saudi Arabia.
“DECISIVE STAGE”
The Cabinet said Yemen had reached a “decisive stage” in efforts to restore sovereignty over all of its territory and end what it described as the Houthi coup “financed and directed by Iran.”
Al-Zindani ordered all executive authorities to shift from reacting to events to acting proactively, raise readiness to the maximum and meet the needs of the armed forces, military formations, security forces and Popular Resistance.
The Houthis had not commented on the proposed designation as of 1445GMT.
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