Yemeni Army Strikes Houthi Positions Across Taiz
(MENAFN) The Yemeni army announced Monday that it had launched a series of airstrikes against Houthi positions in Taiz province in southwestern Yemen, as renewed fighting continues to intensify across the country.
In a statement, the Taiz Military Axis said the strikes targeted Houthi positions in Al-Arsouma, Al-Maraziqan and the 60th Street area north of Taiz city. Additional attacks were carried out against locations at Jabal al-Minim and Tabbat al-Khalwa to the west, as well as a Houthi military camp in eastern Taiz.
The army did not disclose the extent of the damage or provide information about possible casualties resulting from the operation. The Houthis had not immediately issued a response to the reported strikes.
The latest attacks took place on the eighth day of Operation “Dawn of Yemen,” a military campaign that Presidential Leadership Council Chairman Rashad al-Alimi said was launched to restore state institutions and retake the capital, Sanaa, from Houthi control.
The operation comes amid a broader escalation that began in July, marking the most extensive period of renewed fighting since a relative calm followed the truce introduced in April 2022.
The latest developments reflect the continuing struggle between Yemen’s internationally recognized government and the Houthi movement, with military operations taking place across several areas of the country.
Yemen’s conflict began in September 2014, when the Houthis seized Sanaa and took control of several provinces. In March 2015, a Saudi-led coalition intervened in support of the internationally recognized government, expanding the conflict into a prolonged regional crisis.
Despite periods of reduced hostilities and attempts to secure a lasting political settlement, the country has continued to experience instability, with renewed military activity raising concerns about further escalation and the prospects for peace.
In a statement, the Taiz Military Axis said the strikes targeted Houthi positions in Al-Arsouma, Al-Maraziqan and the 60th Street area north of Taiz city. Additional attacks were carried out against locations at Jabal al-Minim and Tabbat al-Khalwa to the west, as well as a Houthi military camp in eastern Taiz.
The army did not disclose the extent of the damage or provide information about possible casualties resulting from the operation. The Houthis had not immediately issued a response to the reported strikes.
The latest attacks took place on the eighth day of Operation “Dawn of Yemen,” a military campaign that Presidential Leadership Council Chairman Rashad al-Alimi said was launched to restore state institutions and retake the capital, Sanaa, from Houthi control.
The operation comes amid a broader escalation that began in July, marking the most extensive period of renewed fighting since a relative calm followed the truce introduced in April 2022.
The latest developments reflect the continuing struggle between Yemen’s internationally recognized government and the Houthi movement, with military operations taking place across several areas of the country.
Yemen’s conflict began in September 2014, when the Houthis seized Sanaa and took control of several provinces. In March 2015, a Saudi-led coalition intervened in support of the internationally recognized government, expanding the conflict into a prolonged regional crisis.
Despite periods of reduced hostilities and attempts to secure a lasting political settlement, the country has continued to experience instability, with renewed military activity raising concerns about further escalation and the prospects for peace.
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