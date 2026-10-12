Fire Hits Riyadh Airport in 5th Attack This Week; 12 Died Saturday
(MENAFN) Terminal 4 at King Khalid International Airport went up in flames Sunday after an unidentified projectile slammed into it, the Saudi-led coalition said, the latest in a rapid string of strikes on the kingdom’s capital-city hub.
The coalition said the relevant authorities were working to contain the fire but offered no word on the scale of the damage or on casualties.
A second statement followed, announcing that air defenses had intercepted and destroyed a cruise missile in the airport’s vicinity. The coalition left unanswered whether that missile was tied to the projectile that hit the terminal, and it did not say who was behind the attack.
A WEEK UNDER FIRE
The strike came one day after an attack on the same airport that left 12 people dead and 309 injured, according to figures released by Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation overnight Saturday into Sunday. The authority said Saturday that airport operations were temporarily halted until damage assessments and safety checks, conducted in coordination with relevant authorities, were finished.
On Thursday, Oct. 8, the airport was attacked twice: once at its facilities and once on a Saudi Arabian Airlines aircraft. The aviation authority said Friday that those attacks killed three Saudi citizens, wounded several citizens and residents of different nationalities, and caused material damage.
Saudi authorities reported that earlier attacks on Oct. 6 and 7 hit Abha and King Khalid international airports, killing three residents of Moroccan, Algerian and Sudanese nationality and injuring 36 people.
A tally of official Saudi statements compiled by a Turkish state-run news agency puts Sunday’s incident as the fifth attack on King Khalid International Airport since Tuesday, all within a single week.
Riyadh has not named those responsible. On Thursday, the Houthi group announced it had targeted the airport with a ballistic missile.
The coalition said the relevant authorities were working to contain the fire but offered no word on the scale of the damage or on casualties.
A second statement followed, announcing that air defenses had intercepted and destroyed a cruise missile in the airport’s vicinity. The coalition left unanswered whether that missile was tied to the projectile that hit the terminal, and it did not say who was behind the attack.
A WEEK UNDER FIRE
The strike came one day after an attack on the same airport that left 12 people dead and 309 injured, according to figures released by Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation overnight Saturday into Sunday. The authority said Saturday that airport operations were temporarily halted until damage assessments and safety checks, conducted in coordination with relevant authorities, were finished.
On Thursday, Oct. 8, the airport was attacked twice: once at its facilities and once on a Saudi Arabian Airlines aircraft. The aviation authority said Friday that those attacks killed three Saudi citizens, wounded several citizens and residents of different nationalities, and caused material damage.
Saudi authorities reported that earlier attacks on Oct. 6 and 7 hit Abha and King Khalid international airports, killing three residents of Moroccan, Algerian and Sudanese nationality and injuring 36 people.
A tally of official Saudi statements compiled by a Turkish state-run news agency puts Sunday’s incident as the fifth attack on King Khalid International Airport since Tuesday, all within a single week.
Riyadh has not named those responsible. On Thursday, the Houthi group announced it had targeted the airport with a ballistic missile.
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