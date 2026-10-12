Isdbi And UPU Launch 'Prosper Msmes' To Expand Islamic Digital Financial Services Through Postal Networks
The agreement was signed on 21 September 2026 by Dr. Sami Al-Suwailem, Acting Director General of IsDBI, and Masahiko Metoki, Director General of the UPU International Bureau.
Postal networks often serve communities that commercial banks and private logistics providers do not reach. Through Prosper MSMEs, IsDBI and the UPU aim to leverage this extensive infrastructure to help small businesses participate more effectively in the digital economy.
The project will identify opportunities for postal operators to support MSMEs in selling online, enabling cross-border trade, and accessing Sharia-compliant payment and financing solutions.
The project will be implemented in two phases across eight selected IsDB member countries:
-
Phase 1: Regulatory assessment. This phase
will examine the regulatory frameworks governing e-commerce, postal
services, digital payments, and Islamic finance in participating
countries.
Phase 2: Market analysis. This phase will
assess the barriers to e-commerce adoption among MSMEs, identify
gaps in financial services, evaluate demand for Islamic financial
products, and analyze the capabilities of the existing postal
networks in the eight selected countries.
IsDBI is financing the project, and the UPU is contributing its expertise, data resources, and engagement with its global postal network.
Prosper MSMEs seeks to achieve three main objectives:Conduct regulatory and market assessments that can guide practical, country-specific technical assistance for postal-led e-commerce and digital financial services. In the eight selected countries, develop proposals for innovative postal-based e-commerce and financing solutions tailored to the needs of MSMEs, women and youth. Present the findings and proposals to cooperation partners, including IsDBI, in order to mobilize resources for implementation.
The project will culminate in a consolidated master report which brings together findings from the participating countries and outlines a roadmap for implementation. The resulting evidence-based project pipeline will support governments, postal operators, and development partners in expanding digital market access and promoting ethical, inclusive finance for small businesses and underserved communities.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment