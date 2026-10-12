Global Power Tools Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2031 Cordless Innovation And Smart Tools Drive 6.36% CAGR Toward USD 67.80 Billion

The global power tools market was valued at USD 46.84 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 67.80 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 6.36%, according to the report. Growth is being supported by construction and infrastructure development, industrial automation, residential renovation, electric vehicle production, and rising demand for efficient battery-powered equipment.

Power tools are widely used across construction, manufacturing, automotive, aerospace, energy, shipbuilding, woodworking, and residential applications. Key operations include drilling, fastening, cutting, grinding, polishing, demolition, assembly, fabrication, installation, and maintenance. Continued investment in infrastructure modernization and production capacity is increasing demand for high-performance tools that improve productivity, precision, mobility, and operator safety.

Cordless and Brushless Power Tools Drive Market Growth

The transition from corded and pneumatic equipment to cordless power tools remains a major global power tools market trend. Advances in lithium-ion batteries, brushless motors, fast-charging systems, and high-capacity battery platforms have enabled cordless equipment to support increasingly demanding professional applications.



Unified battery ecosystems allow multiple tools to operate on a single platform, simplifying fleet management and reducing equipment costs.

Brushless motors provide higher efficiency, increased torque, longer tool life, and lower maintenance requirements.

Professional contractors are adopting cordless drills, impact drivers, rotary hammers, grinders, saws, and demolition tools to improve job-site mobility. Urbanization, industrialization, and infrastructure investment are accelerating cordless tool adoption in emerging markets.

Digitalization is also reshaping the industry. Bluetooth, RFID, NFC, cloud connectivity, IoT platforms, and digital fleet management systems enable users to monitor equipment location, battery condition, utilization, service schedules, and maintenance requirements. Milwaukee, Hilti, and Bosch Professional continue to strengthen connected tool platforms through inventory management, equipment diagnostics, utilization analytics, and operating condition monitoring.

Woodworking and Industrial Manufacturing Create New Opportunities

Demand from the woodworking industry is increasing as furniture production, modular kitchens, customized interiors, cabinetry, flooring, and home renovation projects expand. Cordless circular saws, routers, planers, orbital sanders, jigsaws, and nail guns are being adopted to shorten production times and improve finishing quality.

Automotive, aerospace, electronics, and heavy engineering investments are also supporting market expansion. Electric vehicle manufacturers require programmable fastening systems, nutrunners, torque tools, impact wrenches, grinders, and polishing equipment for precision assembly. Aerospace and electronics companies are increasingly adopting lightweight cordless tools for manufacturing and maintenance operations.

Power Tools Market Segmentation Highlights



Operations type: Cutting accounted for the largest market share at 47% in 2025. Circular saws, reciprocating saws, jigsaws, band saws, angle grinders, and cut-off machines are extensively used in construction, woodworking, metal fabrication, automotive manufacturing, aerospace, and shipbuilding.

Tool type: Drilling and fastening tools lead the market due to widespread demand for drills, impact drivers, rotary hammers, screwdrivers, and fastening systems across professional and residential applications.

Power source: The battery-powered segment is forecast to record the fastest CAGR of 6.95%. Mobility, reduced maintenance, enhanced safety, fast charging, and battery compatibility are accelerating the shift toward cordless platforms.

End-users: The industrial segment held the largest share in 2025, supported by construction, manufacturing, automotive, aerospace, shipbuilding, metal fabrication, mining, and maintenance, repair, and operations activities.

Industrial end users: Energy leads this category as renewable energy, power generation, transmission & distribution, and oil & gas projects require tools for installation, fabrication, drilling, fastening, cutting, and maintenance. Distribution channel: Offline sales remain dominant because professional and industrial buyers value product demonstrations, technical consultation, immediate availability, warranty assistance, repairs, and after-sales support.

APAC Leads the Global Power Tools Market

APAC holds the largest global market share at approximately 36%. Rapid industrialization, infrastructure construction, residential development, renewable energy investment, and expanding automotive and electronics manufacturing support demand across China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

North America maintains a significant market position due to strong construction activity, residential renovation, industrial automation, electric vehicle manufacturing, and high adoption of cordless and connected power tools. Europe is supported by its established automotive and aerospace industries, sustainable construction initiatives, workplace safety requirements, infrastructure modernization, and Industry 4.0 investment.

Competitive Landscape

The global power tools market is fragmented and highly competitive. Stanley Black & Decker, Techtronic Industries, Bosch Power Tools, Makita, and Hilti are among the leading participants. Competition is based on durability, lifespan, performance, price, battery compatibility, connectivity, customization, and after-sales service.

Stanley Black & Decker serves professional, industrial, and residential users through brands including DeWalt, Stanley, Craftsman, and BLACK+DECKER. Bosch maintains a broad portfolio spanning drilling, fastening, cutting, grinding, measuring, and woodworking. Makita holds a strong position in cordless systems and professional-grade equipment, while Hilti differentiates its offering through integrated tools, software, fleet management, and engineering services.

Other notable companies include Snap-on, Apex Tool Group, Koki Holdings, Positec Group, Festool, Chervon Holdings, Milwaukee Tool, FEIN, Ryobi, Metabo, Wurth Group, Husqvarna, STIHL, Panasonic, Kyocera, Atlas Copco, Ingersoll Rand, Emerson Electric, Ridgid, Dremel, Chicago Pneumatic, WORX, Einhell, and Evolution Power Tools.

The report indicates that ongoing innovation in cordless technology, smart tool management, connected job-site systems, intelligent battery management, and unified battery platforms will remain central to power tools market growth through 2031.

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