Global Auto-ID And Labeling Solutions Market Research Report 2026-2031 AI, 2D Barcodes, And RFID Drive 5.78% CAGR As APAC Leads Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Auto-ID and Labeling Solutions Market Research Report 2026-2031" has been added tooffering.

The global auto-ID and labelling solutions market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.78% from 2025 to 2031, supported by warehouse automation, e-commerce fulfilment, manufacturing digitization, healthcare traceability requirements, and the transition to 2D barcodes. The report highlights growing demand for connected hardware, intelligent labelling platforms, RFID infrastructure, computer vision systems, and automated print-and-apply technologies across major industries.

Key Market Insights



Technology: The barcode segment accounted for approximately 43% of the global market in 2025, representing the largest technology share.

Component: Hardware held the leading market share in 2025, driven by demand for industrial printers, rugged mobile computers, fixed scanners, RFID readers, antennas, and gateway portals.

End-Use: Healthcare is forecast to record the fastest CAGR of 6.33% during the forecast period. Geography: APAC dominated the global auto-ID and labelling solutions market with a share of around 34%.

Auto-ID and Labelling Solutions Market Trends

AI-Enabled Auto-ID solutions are transforming industrial scanning and inspection. Deep-learning cameras and advanced computer vision platforms can interpret damaged, obscured, or misaligned labels at high speed, reducing manual intervention and minimizing errors across manufacturing, retail, logistics, and international shipping networks. Automation engineering companies are increasingly embedding artificial intelligence into industrial computer vision systems to improve identification accuracy and operational throughput.

The transition to 2D barcodes and GS1 Digital Links is another major market trend. Regulatory requirements, packaging constraints, consumer transparency initiatives, and the GS1 sunrise 2027 timeline are accelerating upgrades to point-of-sale infrastructure and area-imaging hardware. Global point-of-sale systems are expected to support the scanning and decoding of QR codes and DataMatrix symbols by late 2027, creating significant opportunities for scanner, printer, software, and labelling solution providers.

Market Growth Drivers

Manufacturers are investing in auto-ID and labelling solutions to improve operational efficiency, strengthen work-in-progress tracking, and support highly automated production environments. Workforce shortages, rising material costs, supplier volatility, and stringent traceability standards are increasing demand for high-speed print-and-apply systems, durable labels, industrial consumables, and hands-free RFID configurations.

Rapid e-commerce growth is also reshaping warehouse and fulfilment operations. High-volume distribution centers require real-time inventory visibility, automated routing, accurate shipping data, and reliable identification on fast-moving conveyor lines. Automated labelling machinery, fixed overhead cameras, omnidirectional scanners, and advanced processing algorithms help reduce sorting delays, routing errors, and delivery failures.

Cybersecurity remains an important market restraint. Connected barcode readers, thermal printers, RFID systems, and wireless sensors are increasingly integrated with enterprise resource planning platforms, warehouse management systems, cloud environments, local networks, and web-connected APIs. This connectivity expands operational capabilities but also increases exposure to supply chain security risks.

Technology, Component, and End-Use Analysis

Barcode technology retained the largest market share in 2025. Growth is being supported by e-commerce parcel volumes, omnichannel retail requirements, consumer demand for product transparency, and migration to 2D-compatible area-imaging systems.

Hardware led the component segment as logistics facilities, manufacturing plants, shipping networks, and transit yards continued to deploy rugged mobile computers, heavy-duty industrial printers, conveyor scanners, RFID readers, antennas, and portal systems. RFID adoption is also enabling organizations to process large quantities of apparel, cartons, and palletized goods simultaneously while improving inventory accuracy.

Healthcare is expected to be the fastest-growing end-use segment, supported by Unique Device Identification mandates, medicine serialization regulations, point-of-care safety programs, secure sample tracking, recall management, and smart cold-chain monitoring. Temperature-sensing and colour-changing label technologies are gaining importance as biopharmaceuticals and advanced cell-based therapies require strict transportation controls. Hospitals are also expanding barcoded bedside verification and specimen identification programs to reduce clinical and laboratory errors.

Regional Market Outlook

APAC held approximately 34% of the global market, supported by automotive production, higher industrial labor costs, pharmaceutical serialization mandates, packaged goods consumption, and expansion of e-commerce and logistics infrastructure. China and India remain major manufacturing centers, creating sustained demand for auto-ID hardware, labels, RFID systems, and computer vision technologies. China is also benefiting from Industry 4.0 adoption, apparel RFID deployment, anti-counterfeiting programs, pharmaceutical regulations, and high e-commerce transaction volumes.

North America ranked as the second-largest regional market. Growth is supported by retail RFID compliance, the United States Drug Supply Chain Security Act, warehouse automation, food traceability requirements, allergen disclosure rules, 2D barcode migration, and micro-fulfillment investment. According to the Department of Commerce's Census Bureau, seasonally adjusted US e-commerce retail revenue reached $326.7 billion in the first quarter of 2026, increasing 2.7% from the final quarter of 2025.

Recent Industry Developments



In February 2026, Avery Dennison Corporation introduced the AD IdentiFresh RFID inlay series for item-level tracking of meat, produce, bakery, deli, and other fresh food products.

In May 2026, Zebra Technologies Corporation announced plans to expand its channel operations by targeting Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises in India's retail and manufacturing sectors.

In September 2025, SATO Corporation introduced the CL4-SXR and CL6-SXR next-generation industrial printers. In October 2025, Honeywell launched an AI automation initiative combining next-generation hardware and software for retail and logistics operations.

Competitive Landscape

The global auto-ID and labelling solutions market remains fragmented, with strong competition among international, regional, and national providers. Market participants are prioritizing cloud-based label management, AI-integrated computer vision, smart device telemetry, linerless labels, and micro-engineered electronic tags for apparel and perishable food applications.

Key vendors identified in the report include Zebra Technologies Corporation, Honeywell International Inc, Avery Dennison Corporation, SATO Corporation, and Toshiba Tec Corporation. Other prominent participants include Datalogic S.p.A., Thales, OMRON Corporation, Cognex, SICK AG, Impinj, Inc., Brother Industries, Ltd., Brady Worldwide, Inc., TSC Auto ID Technology Co., Ltd., Seiko Epson Corporation, Checkpoint Systems, Inc., CCL Industries, Identiv Inc., Invengo Information Technology Co., Ltd., KEYENCE CORPORATION, Ubisense, and Unitech Electronics Co., LTD.

The report evaluates the market by technology, including barcode, RFID, and other solutions; by component, covering hardware, software, and services; and by end-use across retail, manufacturing, transportation & logistics, healthcare, and other industries. Geographic coverage includes North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Key Topics Covered

1. Global auto-ID and labelling solutions Market Overview



Executive Summary

Key Findings Key Developments

2. Global auto-ID and labelling solutions Market Segmentation Data



Technology Market Insights (2022-2031)

Barcode

RFID

Others

Component Market Insights (2022-2031)

Hardware

Software

Services

End-Use Market Insights (2022-2031)

Retail

Manufacturing

Transportation & Logistics

Healthcare Others

3. Global auto-ID and labelling solutions Market Prospects & Opportunities



Global auto-ID and labelling solutions Market Drivers

Global auto-ID and labelling solutions Market Trends Global auto-ID and labelling solutions Market Constraints

4. Global auto-ID and labelling solutions Market Competitive Landscape



Global auto-ID and labelling solutions Market -Competitive Landscape

Global auto-ID and labelling solutions Market - Key Players Global auto-ID and labelling solutions Market - Key Company Profiles

5. Appendix



Research Methodology

Abbreviations The Analyst

List of Exhibits [43]



List of Tables [5]

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Zebra Technologies Corporation

Honeywell International Inc

Avery Dennison Corporation

SATO Corporation

Toshiba Tec Corporation

Datalogic S.p.A.

Thales

OMRON Corporation

Cognex

SICK AG

Impinj Inc.

Brother Industries Ltd.

Brady Worldwide Inc.

TSC Auto ID Technology Co. Ltd.

Seiko Epson Corporation

Checkpoint Systems Inc.

CCL Industries

Chainway Information Technology Co. Ltd

CipherLab Co. Ltd.

Entrust Corporation

GAO RFID

Identiv Inc.

Invengo Information Technology Co. Ltd.

JADAK

KEYENCE CORPORATION

Shenzhen RodinBell Technology Co. Ltd.

Ubisense

Unitech Electronics Co. LTD. UROVO PTE. LIMITED

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