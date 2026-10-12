U.S. Preclinical CRO Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 Outsourcing And Advanced Therapy Pipelines Drive 7.7% CAGR Toward USD 3.1 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "U.S. Preclinical CRO Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added tooffering.

The U.S. preclinical CRO market was valued at USD 1.7 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 1.8 billion in 2026 to USD 3.1 billion by 2033. According to the report, the market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2026 to 2033, supported by increasingly complex drug discovery programs, growing demand for advanced therapies, and greater outsourcing among pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Preclinical CROs provide critical capabilities across early-stage drug development, including pharmacology, toxicology, bioanalysis, DMPK studies, efficacy testing, safety assessment, disease modeling, and IND-enabling studies. Demand for these services is strengthening as sponsors seek specialized scientific expertise, advanced laboratory infrastructure, and regulatory experience while controlling development costs and accelerating timelines.

The established U.S. biopharmaceutical industry, substantial R&D investment, advanced research facilities, and a clearly defined regulatory framework continue to support market expansion. Personalized medicine and targeted therapies are also increasing the need for sophisticated in vitro and in vivo models that assess mechanisms of action, pharmacokinetics, efficacy, safety, and toxicity before clinical trials. This trend is particularly relevant to oncology, rare diseases, neurological disorders, autoimmune diseases, and genetic disorders.

Growth is further supported by expanding pipelines for biologics, cell and gene therapies, radiopharmaceuticals, and other innovative modalities. These programs often require biodistribution studies, immunogenicity assessment, vector safety evaluations, dose optimization, and long-term toxicology studies. Small to mid-sized biotechnology companies may not maintain the specialized infrastructure required to conduct these programs internally, making preclinical CRO outsourcing an operationally and economically attractive strategy.

Technology adoption is improving the quality and clinical relevance of preclinical research. U.S. preclinical CROs are integrating 3D cell culture models, organoids, patient-derived xenograft models, AI-driven data analytics, high-throughput screening, advanced imaging platforms, and translational disease models. These capabilities support more informed development decisions and may improve candidate selection before human studies. In oncology research, 3D tumor models and specialized testing platforms are strengthening the early assessment of therapeutic performance.

The rising prevalence of cancer, Alzheimer's disease, cardiovascular conditions, metabolic disorders, and other chronic diseases is also contributing to demand. At the same time, U.S. FDA requirements for safety, toxicity, and efficacy data before IND submission are encouraging sponsors to engage CROs with relevant scientific and regulatory expertise. Together, these factors are expected to create sustained opportunities across the U.S. preclinical CRO market through 2033.

Market Segmentation Covered in the Report

The report analyzes country-level revenue growth and industry trends across U.S. preclinical CRO market segments from 2021 to 2033. The segmentation framework includes:



Service: Bioanalysis and DMPK studies, in vitro ADME, in-vivo PK, toxicology testing, GLP, non-GLP, compound management, process R&D, custom synthesis, chemistry, medicinal chemistry, computation chemistry, safety pharmacology, and other services.

Development stage: Target Discovery; Preclinical Optimization, Efficacy & PK/PD; IND-Enabling Safety (GLP); and Bioanalysis & Analytics.

Indication: Oncology, CNS, infectious diseases, cardiovascular diseases, metabolic disorders, rare diseases, and other indications.

Model type: In Vitro, In Vivo, and Ex Vivo. End use: Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, medical device companies, academic and research institutes, and other organizations.

Strategic Value of the Report



Detailed U.S. preclinical CRO market estimates, forecasts, and segment-level revenue analysis.

Assessment of major growth drivers, emerging technologies, outsourcing trends, and future opportunities.

Competitive landscape analysis covering the market presence and strategic positioning of key participants.

Insights into advanced therapy pipelines, specialized preclinical models, and evolving customer requirements. Actionable intelligence to support investment planning, competitive strategy, product innovation, and revenue development.

The report provides pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, medical device manufacturers, investors, research institutions, and other stakeholders with market intelligence designed to support evidence-based decision-making in the evolving U.S. preclinical CRO industry.

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Research Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Segment Definitions

1.2.1. Service

1.2.2. Development Stage

1.2.3. Indication

1.2.4. Model Type

1.2.5. End Use

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Information Procurement

1.4.1. Purchased Database

1.4.2. The internal database

1.4.3. Secondary Sources

1.4.4. Primary Research

1.5. Information Or Data Analysis

1.5.1. Data Analysis Models

1.6. Market Formulation & Validation

1.7. Model Details

1.7.1. Commodity Flow Analysis

1.7.2. Top-Down Analysis

1.7.3. Bottom-Up Approach

1.7.4. Multivariate Analysis

1.8. List Of Secondary Sources

1.9. List Of Abbreviations

1.10. Objectives

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. U.S. Preclinical CRO Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.3. Technology Landscape

3.4. Pricing Model Analysis

3.5. Tariff Impact Analysis

3.6. Value Chain Analysis

3.6.1. Supply Trends

3.6.2. Demand Trends

3.7. Market Analysis Tools

3.7.1. Porter's Five Force Analysis

3.7.2. PESTEL by SWOT Analysis

Chapter 4. U.S. Preclinical CRO Market: Service Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. U.S. Preclinical CRO Market, Service: Segment Dashboard

4.2. U.S. Preclinical CRO Market, Service: Movement Analysis

4.3. U.S. Preclinical CRO Market Estimates & Forecasts, Service, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

4.4. Bioanalysis and DMPK studies

4.4.1. Bioanalysis and DMPK studies Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

4.4.2. In vitro ADME

4.4.2.1. In vitro ADME Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

4.4.3. In vivo PK

4.4.3.1. In vivo PK Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

4.5. Toxicology Testing

4.5.1. Toxicology Testing Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

4.5.2. GLP

4.5.2.1. GLP Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

4.5.3. Non-GLP

4.5.3.1. Non-GLP Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

4.6. Compound Management

4.6.1. Compound Management Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

4.6.2. Process R&D

4.6.2.1. Process R&D Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

4.6.3. Custom Synthesis

4.6.3.1. Custom Synthesis Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

4.6.4. Others

4.6.4.1. Others Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

4.7. Chemistry

4.7.1. Chemistry Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

4.7.2. Medicinal Chemistry

4.7.2.1. Medicinal Chemistry Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

4.7.3. Computational Chemistry

4.7.3.1. Computational Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

4.8. Safety Pharmacology

4.8.1. Safety Pharmacology Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

4.9. Others

4.9.1. Others Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

Chapter 5. U.S. Preclinical CRO Market: Development Stage Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. U.S. Preclinical CRO Market, Development Stage: Segment Dashboard

5.2. U.S. Preclinical CRO Market, Development Stage: Movement Analysis

5.3. U.S. Preclinical CRO Market Estimates & Forecasts, Development Stage, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

5.4. Target Discovery

5.4.1. Target Discovery Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

5.5. Preclinical Optimization, Efficacy & PK/PD

5.5.1. Preclinical Optimization, Efficacy & PK/PD Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

5.6. IND-Enabling Safety (GLP)

5.6.1. IND-Enabling Safety (GLP) Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

5.7. Bioanalysis & Analytics

5.7.1. Bioanalysis & Analytics Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

Chapter 6. U.S. Preclinical CRO Market: Indication Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. U.S. Preclinical CRO Market, Indication: Segment Dashboard

6.2. U.S. Preclinical CRO Market, Indication: Movement Analysis

6.3. U.S. Preclinical CRO Market Estimates & Forecasts, Indication, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

6.4. Oncology

6.4.1. Oncology Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

6.5. CNS

6.5.1. CNS Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

6.6. Infectious Diseases

6.6.1. Infectious Diseases Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

6.7. Cardiovascular Diseases

6.7.1. Cardiovascular Diseases Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

6.8. Metabolic Disorders

6.8.1. Metabolic Disorders Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

6.9. Rare Diseases

6.9.1. Rare Diseases Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

6.10. Others

6.10.1. Others Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

Chapter 7. U.S. Preclinical CRO Market: Model Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. U.S. Preclinical CRO Market, Model Type: Segment Dashboard

7.2. U.S. Preclinical CRO Market, Model Type: Movement Analysis

7.3. U.S. Preclinical CRO Market Estimates & Forecasts, Model Type, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.4. In Vitro

7.4.1. In vitro Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.5. In Vivo

7.5.1. In Vivo Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.6. Ex Vivo

7.6.1. Ex Vivo Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

Chapter 8. U.S. Preclinical CRO Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. U.S. Preclinical CRO Market, End Use: Segment Dashboard

8.2. U.S. Preclinical CRO Market, End Use: Movement Analysis

8.3. U.S. Preclinical CRO Market Estimates & Forecasts, End Use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

8.4. Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

8.4.1. Pharmaceutical Companies Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

8.5. Medical Device Companies

8.5.1. Medical Device Companies Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

8.6. Academic and Research Institutions

8.6.1. Academic and Research Institutions Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

8.7. Others

8.7.1. Others Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Key Participant Categorization

9.1.1. Market Leaders

9.1.2. Emerging Players

9.2. Market Assessment Analysis, 2025 (Heat Map Analysis)

9.3. Company Profiles

9.3.1. Eurofins Scientific

9.3.1.1. Company Overview

9.3.1.2. Financial Performance

9.3.1.3. Service Benchmarking

9.3.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.3.2. ICON plc

9.3.2.1. Company Overview

9.3.2.2. Financial Performance

9.3.2.3. Service Benchmarking

9.3.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.3.3. Medpace Holdings, Inc.

9.3.3.1. Company Overview

9.3.3.2. Financial Performance

9.3.3.3. Service Benchmarking

9.3.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.3.4. Charles River Laboratories

9.3.4.1. Company Overview

9.3.4.2. Financial Performance

9.3.4.3. Service Benchmarking

9.3.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.3.5. PPD (Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.)

9.3.5.1. Company Overview

9.3.5.2. Financial Performance

9.3.5.3. Service Benchmarking

9.3.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.3.6. SGS SA (SGS Societe Generale de Surveillance SA.)

9.3.6.1. Company Overview

9.3.6.2. Financial Performance

9.3.6.3. Service Benchmarking

9.3.6.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.3.7. Intertek Group plc (IGP)

9.3.7.1. Company Overview

9.3.7.2. Financial Performance

9.3.7.3. Service Benchmarking

9.3.7.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.3.8. Labcorp

9.3.8.1. Company Overview

9.3.8.2. Financial Performance

9.3.8.3. Service Benchmarking

9.3.8.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.3.9. Crown Bioscience

9.3.9.1. Company Overview

9.3.9.2. Financial Performance

9.3.9.3. Service Benchmarking

9.3.9.4. Strategic Initiatives

List of Tables [7]



List of Figures [63]



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