Hiver Launches Hiver Omni, An Agentic Omnichannel Platform Built For Complex Support
New York, NY, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hiver has announced Hiver Omni, an agentic omnichannel customer service platform built for complex support. It brings conversations, teams, tools and channels into one workspace, where AI Agents investigate issues, gather context and take action across systems while people bring judgment where it matters.
Source: Hiver
For most companies, support is rarely just about answering questions. Complex issues require teams to pull context, involve other teams and work through multiple steps. Even after resolution, teams must capture knowledge, review conversations, identify recurring issues and track performance, creating more work as support volume grows.
Hiver Omni is designed to shift more of that work to AI. AI Agents can piece together context from across systems, investigate what happened, follow defined processes and work through multiple steps to move requests toward resolution. When judgment is needed, people step in with the groundwork already done. What happens across those resolutions can then improve the wider support operation by keeping knowledge current, identifying quality gaps and surfacing where customers or support performance need attention.
Speaking on Hiver Omni, Niraj Ranjan Rout, co-founder and CEO of Hiver said,“For more than a decade, we've seen that resolving a customer issue takes far more than answering a question. Teams investigate, coordinate and work across systems to get to the right answer. With Hiver Omni, AI can now take on more of this work, helping teams resolve issues with greater speed and context.”
Hiver Omni has paved new ways to work through complex support
- AI investigates and works through complex requests: AI Agents clarify, search context, follow processes and take action across connected systems. Conversations, channels and teams stay together: Email, live chat, Slack, voice, WhatsApp and social conversations stay connected with customer context and cross-team collaboration. Every resolution improves the operation: AI keeps knowledge current, reviews support quality, surfaces recurring issues and account signals, and identifies gaps in support performance.
Availability
Hiver Omni is available now. Teams can start a free trial or book a demo at hiverhq.com.
About Hiver
Hiver is the agentic omnichannel customer service platform built for complex support. It combines AI Agents, cross-team collaboration, workflows and ticketing.
Hiver is headquartered in San Jose, California and has raised more than $30 million. More than 10,000 teams worldwide rely on Hiver.
Learn more at hiverhq.comCONTACT: Name: Ankit Kanoria Designation: Chief Growth Officer Mobile number: +91-9874193041 Email id:...
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