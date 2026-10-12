Global Cybersecurity Solutions Market Report 2026-2031 Market To Reach US$580.18 Billion As AI, Cloud-Based Security, And Managed Services Drive 14.68% CAGR

Dublin, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Cybersecurity Solutions Market Research Report 2026-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cybersecurity solutions market was valued at USD 255 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 580.18 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 14.68%. According to the report, growth is being driven by escalating cyberattacks, cloud migration, stricter regulatory requirements, digital transformation, and the integration of AI, ML, and IoT technologies into enterprise security operations.

Cybersecurity Solutions Market Trends and Drivers

Cybercrime continues to create significant operational and financial risks for organizations. The FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center received 859,532 complaints of suspected internet crime in 2024, with reported losses exceeding USD 16 billion, an increase of 33% from 2023. As threat actors adopt more sophisticated methods, businesses and government agencies are strengthening network, endpoint, identity, cloud, and data protection.

Cloud security is another major market driver. The migration of applications, workloads, and sensitive information to public, private, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments has increased exposure to misconfigurations, data breaches, and advanced threats. Although 85% of organizations use attack surface or exposure-management tools, BitSight reported that only 17% can identify threats and assess multiple risk factors in real time. This capability gap is increasing demand for consolidated, cloud-based cybersecurity platforms with advanced analytics, automated monitoring, and risk prioritization.

AI and ML are reshaping cybersecurity operations by accelerating threat detection, investigation, and response. Microsoft Security Copilot, Vectra AI, and similar platforms analyze large volumes of security data to identify emerging and previously unknown threats. New applications are also addressing AI-driven fraud. Vastav.AI, launched in India in 2025, uses ML to detect manipulated media and strengthen protection against deepfake-related risks.

Cybersecurity Solutions Market Segmentation

Products accounted for more than 60% of the global market in 2025, supported by demand for cloud-native platforms, AI-enabled threat detection, integrated security architectures, and identity & access management. Identity & access management held the largest share within the products category as enterprises expanded cloud services, hybrid work environments, and zero-trust initiatives.

Managed security services are forecast to record the fastest CAGR of 17.02% during the forecast period. Demand is rising as organizations seek continuous monitoring, incident response, threat intelligence, vulnerability management, managed detection and response, and threat hunting without significantly expanding internal security teams. Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet, CrowdStrike, Cisco, and IBM Security are among the leading providers in this segment.

Cloud-based deployment held the largest market share in 2025. Adoption is supported by faster implementation, remote accessibility, real-time monitoring, scalability, and integration across distributed networks. Hybrid deployment models are also gaining traction among large enterprises seeking to modernize legacy infrastructure while maintaining data control and regulatory compliance. Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks, CrowdStrike, IBM, and Cisco continue to expand cloud-based and hybrid cybersecurity offerings.

BFSI was the leading end-user segment in 2025 due to the growth of digital transactions, financial fraud, regulatory oversight, and attacks targeting banking infrastructure. In India, CERT In, CSIRT Fin, and SISA released the Digital Threat Report 2024 to support threat intelligence sharing and coordinated incident response. Quick Heal Technologies also partnered with the Bankers Institute of Rural Development in 2025 to establish a cybersecurity lab and training program for rural financial institutions.

Regional Cybersecurity Market Outlook

North America dominated the global cybersecurity solutions market in 2025, with the U.S. accounting for approximately 82% of the regional market. Early technology adoption, extensive cloud use, remote work, frequent cyber incidents, and investment in critical infrastructure security continue to support demand for AI-driven detection, zero-trust architectures, and managed security services.

Canada is recording steady growth as organizations invest in AI-driven MDR, OT security, compliance platforms, continuous monitoring, and vulnerability management. In October 2025, the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security reported that hacktivist groups were exploiting weaknesses in industrial control systems at critical infrastructure facilities, reinforcing the need for stronger operational technology protection.

Europe continues to benefit from regulatory and strategic initiatives, including the Cyber Resilience Act and Cyber Solidarity Act. The UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain remain important cybersecurity markets as enterprises align security programs with evolving resilience, reporting, and compliance requirements.

APAC is expected to register a CAGR of 17.45%, making it one of the fastest-growing regional markets. Expansion across China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and Southeast Asia is supported by rapid digitalization, cloud adoption, and increased cyber threat activity.

Latin America is experiencing greater demand due to ransomware, phishing, financial fraud, expanding internet access, and digital payment adoption. Mexico is the region's second-largest market, supported by enterprise digitization and the Federal Law on Protection of Personal Data Held by Private Parties. The Mexico Cybersecurity Summit 2025 brought together more than 200 cybersecurity professionals, government officials, and technology leaders to advance collaboration and resilience strategies.

Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments

The global cybersecurity solutions market is highly competitive. Major participants include Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet, CrowdStrike, Cisco, IBM Security, Microsoft, Check Point Software Technologies, Trend Micro, Zscaler, Darktrace, and Kaspersky. Vendors are pursuing technological development, M&A, strategic partnerships, and platform integration to strengthen their market positions. Cisco expanded its capabilities in 2025 across AI Defense and Extended Detection and Response, supported by Splunk Enterprise Security and Security Orchestration.



In 2025, CrowdStrike introduced operational threat intelligence through its Falcon Adversary Intelligence platform, delivering real-time insights tailored to customer environments.

In 2025, Radware opened cloud security centres in Chennai, Mumbai, and Nairobi, increasing its global mitigation capacity to 15 Tbps. In 2024, Fortinet introduced its Generative AI IoT Security Assistant and expanded FortiAI integrations for network security operations.

The report evaluates products and services, cloud-based and on-premises deployment, and major end-user industries, including BFSI, IT & telecommunication, government & defense, medical, retail & e-commerce, manufacturing & industrial, and energy & utilities. It also provides market analysis across North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Key Attributes

