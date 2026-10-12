Bizclik Unveils The Industry Impact Summit NYC And London As It Expands Its Events Footprint For 2027

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) London, 12 October 2026 - BizClik, a leading global B2B media and events company, has announced the launch of the Industry Impact Summit, a major new event series bringing together four of its flagship conferences under a unified platform. The Summit will debut in New York City on April 20-21st, followed by its London Summit on September 7-8th featuring its Global Industry Awards evening.

The Industry Impact Summit will bring together the success of its existing Procurement LIVE, Supply Chain LIVE, Manufacturing LIVE and Sustainability LIVE conference programs, creating a mega industry event designed to unify all aspects of business operations incorporating risk & resilience, global supply chains, cutting edge technology and AI within a sustainable business operating system. The format enables attendees to access multiple content streams and networking opportunities across procurement, supply chain, manufacturing and sustainability disciplines.

The London Summit in September will incorporate a Global Industry Awards ceremony, recognising excellence and innovation across all four sectors.

Connecting critical business functions

The co-located format reflects the increasing convergence of procurement, sustainability, supply chain and manufacturing operations within modern enterprises.

By bringing these communities together, the Industry Impact Summit is set to provide a comprehensive platform for exploring integrated strategies, shared challenges and cross-functional collaboration.

Strategic platform for global leaders

The Industry Impact Summit is designed for C-suite executives, senior leaders and decision-makers seeking practical insights and meaningful connections across multiple business functions. The event series will deliver keynote sessions, panel discussions, workshops and an exhibition floor featuring leading industry and technology solutions providers.

Glen White, CEO of BizClik, says:“Industries no longer operate in isolation – procurement, supply chain, sustainability and manufacturing are deeply interconnected, and leaders need a platform that reflects that reality.

“The Industry Impact Summit brings together our strongest communities to drive the cross-functional conversations that define modern business strategy. This is about creating genuine value for executives who are navigating complexity across multiple disciplines, and we're proud to deliver that at scale in both New York and London."

Building on established event success

The Industry Impact Summit leverages BizClik's proven track record in delivering high-impact events. Each of the four co-located conferences have established themselves as key gatherings for their respective sectors, and the new combined format approach will amplify their reach and relevance even further.

The Industry Impact Summit NYC will take place on April 20-21st 2027, followed by the London Summit on September 7-8th 2027. Further details, including venues, confirmed dates and the 2027 speaker line-up, will be announced in the coming weeks.

Previous events have welcomed senior leaders from some of the world's largest organisations, including McDonald's, PepsiCo, Colgate-Palmolive, Deliveroo, Aviva, WPP and Schneider Electric. In 2027, the events are set to return on an even greater scale, bringing together more industry leaders, speakers and organisations across both locations.

Super Early Bird tickets are now available for New York and London, offering attendees the opportunity to save hundreds of pounds or dollars on standard ticket prices.



The Industry Impact, London Super Early Bird tickets The Industry Impact, NYC Super Early Bird tickets

For sponsorship and partnership opportunities across the Industry Impact Summit NYC and London, please contact:



Charlie McGill on ... (Sustainability)

Kieran Delaney on ... (Procurement)

Jonathan Carr on ... (Supply Chain) Dan White on ... (Manufacturing)

About BizClik

BizClik is a global B2B media and events company producing sector-specific content across technology, sustainability, procurement, fintech, AI and more. Through digital magazines, websites, newsletters, webinars and award-winning events, BizClik connects enterprise leaders with executive audiences to drive strategic business engagement.

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