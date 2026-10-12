Global Configuration Management Market Size, Share, And Trends Forecast, 2026-2033 Hybrid And Multi-Cloud Adoption Fuels 12.4% CAGR And An $8 Billion Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Configuration Management Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added tooffering.

The global configuration management market was valued at USD 3.2 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 3.5 billion in 2026 to USD 8.0 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2026 to 2033, supported by rising cloud adoption, growing IT infrastructure complexity, and increased demand for automated configuration monitoring and compliance.

North America led the configuration management market with a revenue share of 37.8% in 2025. The region's strong position reflects widespread adoption of cloud technologies, mature enterprise IT environments, and continued investment in automation, cybersecurity, and regulatory compliance. Organizations across other regions are also increasing their use of configuration management software and services as digital transformation initiatives accelerate.

Enterprises are rapidly implementing public, private, and hybrid cloud environments to improve scalability, flexibility, and operational efficiency. This shift is increasing demand for centralized configuration management platforms that can automate provisioning, maintain consistency, detect configuration drift, and enforce policies across diverse infrastructure. Effective configuration management is becoming particularly important for organizations operating hybrid and multi-cloud environments, where frequent changes can increase security, compliance, and operational risks.

Continuous configuration monitoring is emerging as a major market trend as enterprise IT environments become more distributed and dynamic. Periodic assessments may not identify unauthorized changes, security weaknesses, policy violations, or configuration drift between review cycles. As a result, organizations are prioritizing solutions that provide real-time visibility across servers, network devices, cloud resources, applications, security systems, edge infrastructure, and endpoints.

Automated alerts and remediation capabilities allow enterprises to identify deviations from approved baselines and initiate corrective action before issues result in security incidents, compliance failures, or service disruptions. Demand is therefore increasing for configuration management platforms that combine continuous monitoring, automated compliance checks, drift detection, policy enforcement, and remediation.

Market Segmentation

The report provides global, regional, and country-level revenue forecasts and evaluates industry trends across the following segments from 2021 - 2033:



Component: Software and services

Asset: Server & Compute Infrastructure, Network Devices, Security Devices, Edge Infrastructure, and Others

Deployment: Public, Private, and Hybrid

Enterprise Size: Small & Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprise End-use: BFSI, IT & Telecommunications, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Government & Defense, and Others

The regional analysis covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Country-level coverage includes the U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa.

Strategic Value of the Report



Comprehensive market analysis: Assess revenue performance, growth prospects, and emerging opportunities across major market segments and regions.

Competitive intelligence: Evaluate the market presence, positioning, and strategies of key industry participants.

Trend assessment: Identify the technologies, business requirements, and investment priorities influencing future configuration management market growth.

Revenue forecasting: Access segment, regional, and country-level forecasts to support market planning and investment decisions.

Strategic recommendations: Apply actionable insights to identify revenue opportunities, refine competitive strategies, and support informed decision-making. Innovation tracking: Review relevant product developments and technology advancements shaping the competitive landscape.

The report supports technology providers, investors, enterprise decision-makers, and other stakeholders seeking to understand configuration management market trends, evaluate growth opportunities, benchmark competition, and develop effective business strategies through 2033.

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Methodology segmentation & scope

1.2. Market Definitions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Information Procurement

1.3.2. Information or Data Analysis

1.3.3. Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.3.4. Data Validation & Publishing

1.4. Research Scope and Assumptions

1.4.1. List of Data Sources

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Configuration Management Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Introduction/Lineage Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Drivers Analysis

3.3.2. Market Restraints Analysis

3.3.3. Industry Opportunities

3.4. Configuration Management Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Porter's Analysis

3.4.1.1. Bargaining power of the suppliers

3.4.1.2. Bargaining power of the buyers

3.4.1.3. Threats of substitution

3.4.1.4. Threats from new entrants

3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.4.2.1. Political landscape

3.4.2.2. Economic and Social landscape

3.4.2.3. Technological landscape

3.4.2.4. Environmental landscape

3.4.2.5. Legal landscape

Chapter 4. Configuration Management Market: Component Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Configuration Management: Component Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Billion)

4.3. Component Segments: Software and Services

4.4. Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Component, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Chapter 5. Configuration Management Market: Asset Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Configuration Management: Asset Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Billion)

5.3. Asset Segments: Server & Compute Infrastructure, Network Devices, Security Devices, Edge Infrastructure, and Others

5.4. Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Asset, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Configuration Management Market: Deployment Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. Configuration Management: Deployment Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Billion)

6.3. Deployment Segments: Public, Private, and Hybrid

6.4. Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Deployment, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Chapter 7. Configuration Management Market: Enterprise Size Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Segment Dashboard

7.2. Configuration Management: Enterprise Size Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Billion)

7.3. Enterprise Size Segments: Small & Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprise

7.4. Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Enterprise Size, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Chapter 8. Configuration Management Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Segment Dashboard

8.2. Configuration Management: End-use Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033 (USD Billion)

8.3. End-use Segments: BFSI, IT & Telecommunications, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Government & Defense, and Others

8.4. Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by End-use, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

Chapter 9. Configuration Management Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1. Configuration Management Share, Region, 2025 & 2033, USD Billion

9.2. Regional and Country Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Billion)

9.3. Market Estimates and Forecasts by Component, Asset, Deployment, Enterprise Size, and End-use, 2021 - 2033 (Revenue, USD Billion)

9.4. North America

9.4.1. U.S.

9.4.2. Canada

9.4.3. Mexico

9.5. Europe

9.5.1. UK

9.5.2. Germany

9.5.3. France

9.6. Asia Pacific

9.6.1. China

9.6.2. India

9.6.3. Japan

9.6.4. Australia

9.6.5. South Korea

9.7. Latin America

9.7.1. Brazil

9.8. Middle East & Africa

9.8.1. Saudi Arabia

9.8.2. UAE

9.8.3. South Africa

Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis by Key Market Participants

10.2. Company Categorization

10.3. Company Market Share Analysis

10.4. Company Heat Map Analysis

10.5. Strategy Mapping

10.5.1. Expansion

10.5.2. Mergers & Acquisition

10.5.3. Partnerships & Collaborations

10.5.4. New Product Launches

10.5.5. Research And Development

10.6. Company Profiles

10.6.1. Amazon Web Services (AWS)

10.6.2. Atlassian Corporation Plc

10.6.3. BMC Software

10.6.4. Broadcom Inc.

10.6.5. Cavelo, Inc.

10.6.6. Cisco Systems, Inc.

10.6.7. CloudBees, Inc.

10.6.8. Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

10.6.9. IBM Corporation

10.6.10. Microsoft Corporation

10.6.11. Oracle Corporation

10.6.12. Puppet (Perforce Software)

10.6.13. Red Hat, Inc.

10.6.14. ServiceNow, Inc.

10.6.15. VMware, Inc.

10.7. Company Profile Coverage: Participant's Overview, Financial Performance, Product Benchmarking, and Recent Developments

List of Tables [126]



List of Figures [68]

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