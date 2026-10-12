Global Maternity Apparel Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2031 E-Commerce, Sustainable Fabrics, And APAC Growth Drive Market To USD 8.45 Billion

Dublin, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Maternity Apparel Market Research Report 2026-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global maternity apparel market was valued at USD 7.23 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 8.45 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 2.63%. The report identifies increasing demand for comfortable, functional, fashionable, and sustainable maternity clothing across pregnancy, nursing, and postpartum stages.

Key Market Highlights



Daywear held approximately 63% of the global maternity apparel market in 2025, making it the leading product category.

Spandex is forecast to be the fastest-growing fabric segment, recording a CAGR of 3.20% from 2025 to 2031.

Offline retail accounted for the largest distribution channel share in 2025, while online retail is expected to register the fastest growth.

North America dominated the market with a share of around 30% in 2025. APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market during the forecast period.

Maternity Apparel Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Sustainable and circular fashion is reshaping maternity apparel production as consumers increasingly seek organic, recycled, and responsibly sourced materials. H&M Group partnered with Recover in 2025 to expand recycled cotton use, while Gap Inc. collaborated with Syre to source recycled polyester for brands including Old Navy and Athleta. House of Zelena has also introduced maternity garments made with TENCEL and Lenzing Modal.

Rental and resale services are gaining momentum because maternity garments typically have a limited usage period. Platforms such as Rent the Runway, Nuuly, and Armoire provide access to premium maternity fashion through subscription-based models. Demand for affordable and environmentally responsible clothing is expected to support continued expansion of circular retail models.

Rising female workforce participation is strengthening demand for maternity workwear, including tailored trousers, dresses, blouses, and adaptable office apparel. Retailers such as ASOS, Old Navy, and NEXT plc are expanding professional maternity collections that combine comfort, style, and functionality.

E-commerce is also improving access to maternity apparel through broader product assortments, size availability, competitive pricing, and home delivery. AI-powered size recommendations, virtual fitting solutions, social commerce, and digital payment adoption are expected to improve conversion and customer experience. Although physical stores remain important for fit-sensitive purchases, digital-first retailers and omnichannel operators are positioned for stronger growth.

Market Opportunities

Emerging and underserved markets present opportunities for brands as disposable incomes, urbanization, organized retail, and awareness of specialized maternity clothing increase. Products adapted to local climates, body types, cultural preferences, and price points can help companies expand their consumer reach.

Premium and specialized categories also offer growth potential. Maternity activewear, workwear, occasion wear, nursing apparel, supportive innerwear, and postpartum recovery garments are attracting consumers seeking improved performance and versatility. Multi-functional designs that can be worn during pregnancy and after childbirth may extend product use and increase perceived value.

Product, Fabric, and Distribution Insights

Daywear leads the product segment because maternity tops, dresses, trousers, denim, leggings, and workwear support frequent use across professional, casual, and social settings. Innerwear is expected to record the fastest product growth, supported by demand for maternity bras, nursing bras, support belts, shapewear, and postpartum recovery garments.

Cotton remains the leading fabric due to its comfort, breathability, softness, and established supply base. Organic and responsibly sourced cotton are becoming more prominent as brands strengthen sustainability commitments. Spandex is forecast to grow fastest because cotton and polyester blends containing spandex provide stretch, shape retention, and adaptability throughout pregnancy.

Offline retail led the maternity apparel market in 2025 as consumers continued to value garment trials, fabric assessment, and in-store assistance. Department stores, specialty boutiques, and mass-market retailers remain particularly relevant for products where fit is critical. Online retail is expanding rapidly, prompting companies such as NEXT plc and Marks & Spencer to strengthen omnichannel operations. Debenhams Group has transitioned to a fully online model.

Regional Market Analysis

North America remains the largest maternity apparel market, supported by high consumer spending, developed retail infrastructure, widespread e-commerce adoption, and demand for premium and versatile products. The US generates the majority of regional revenue, while Canada benefits from immigration-driven population growth and increasing online retail penetration.

APAC is expected to achieve the highest growth rate, driven by organized retail expansion, greater consumer spending, and demand for stylish, affordable, nursing-friendly, and sustainable apparel. China and India lead the region due to their large populations, extensive e-commerce ecosystems, and growing domestic brand presence. Southeast Asia is also developing as a high-growth market.

Recent Industry Developments



In 2025, Old Navy partnered with RADAR to deploy an AI-powered RFID inventory management platform across its US stores, improving real-time inventory visibility and product location accuracy.

Gap Inc. entered the beauty and personal care category through an initial rollout in 150 Old Navy stores, supported by dedicated associates and shop-in-shop formats. In 2026, Gap Inc. partnered with Victoria Beckham on a multi-season collaboration that reinterprets classic wardrobe essentials through contemporary silhouettes and premium detailing.

Market Challenges

Supply chain disruption, geopolitical tension, and changing trade policies are increasing sourcing, manufacturing, and logistics costs. These pressures complicate inventory planning and affect retailer margins. Declining fertility rates and delayed parenthood in several countries may also constrain long-term demand. In addition, the limited period of maternity clothing use can reduce repeat purchases and customer retention, particularly for maternity-only brands.

Competitive Landscape

The global maternity apparel market is highly competitive and includes international apparel groups, digital-first retailers, specialty maternity brands, and online marketplaces. H&M Group, Gap Inc., NEXT plc, Marks & Spencer, ASOS, Debenhams Group, and Levi Strauss & Co benefit from established brand awareness, broad supply networks, and multi-channel sales capabilities. Specialty vendors compete through fit-focused products, premium fabrics, nursing functionality, and postpartum solutions.

Key Vendors



Gap Inc.

H&M

ASOS

NEXT plc

Levi Strauss & Co

Debenhams Group plc Marks & Spencer Group plc

Other Prominent Vendors



PinkBlush Maternity

Kindred Bravely

Hatch Collection

Ripe Maternity

Ingrid & Isabel

C & A

Boob Design

Noppies

MamaCouture

Hotmilk Lingerie

BelaBumBum

FirstCry

Tiffany Rose Mamalicious

Report Segmentation



Product type: Daywear, nightwear, and innerwear

Fabric material: Cotton, polyester, spandex, and others

Distribution channel: Online and offline Geography: North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

The report provides market size and growth forecasts through 2031, evaluates leading maternity apparel trends and commercial challenges, identifies regional opportunities, and analyzes the competitive positions of key global and specialty vendors.

Key Attributes



