From TOKEN2049 To Ecosystem Co-Building: HTX Advances Its Multifaceted Engagement Across The Global Crypto Industry

SINGAPORE, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From October 6 to 8, the global crypto industry turned its attention to Singapore for TOKEN2049, a major international industry event. Taking advantage of the gathering, HTX pursued a multifaceted approach encompassing global industry engagement, ecosystem development, and brand awareness. HTX Ventures exhibited at TOKEN2049, where its booth welcomed a steady stream of visitors. HTX DAO hosted“Future Night” and“HTX DAO Reunion,” bringing together industry perspectives and community voices. Meanwhile, a private industry dinner provided an opportunity for invited industry participants, ecosystem contributors, and partners to connect and exchange views.

From the public stage of a global summit to in-depth exchanges with ecosystem participants and face-to-face conversations with industry peers, HTX's presence at TOKEN2049 reflected diverse efforts in industry networking, ecosystem development, and partnership building. Beyond providing opportunities for international industry engagement, these events reflected HTX's ongoing efforts to strengthen industry connections and foster ecosystem collaboration.

I. Taking the Global Crypto Stage: Strong Visitor Interest at the HTX Ventures Booth

As a major annual event for the global crypto industry, TOKEN2049 brings together project teams, investment firms, developers, crypto exchanges, and industry builders from around the world. It serves as an important platform for tracking industry trends, forging business connections, and exploring opportunities for global collaboration.

From October 7-8, HTX Ventures, HTX's global investment arm, exhibited at TOKEN2049 at the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Singapore, with its booth located at Level 5, PB5-47 and PB5-48.

Throughout the event, the exhibition floor remained busy, drawing a steady stream of industry participants. The HTX Ventures booth welcomed numerous visitors, offering an engaging, interactive brand experience through brand displays, on-site community activities, and branded merchandise. These activities encouraged visitors to stop by and connect with the team, bringing the HTX brand into face-to-face interactions with members of the global crypto community.

















Meanwhile, Justin Sun, Advisor to HTX, attended related events and delivered a speech before visiting the HTX Ventures booth to engage with the team and other industry participants, further strengthening HTX's connections with the global crypto industry.

For the crypto industry, the value of an international summit lies not only in raising brand awareness but also in building meaningful connections with industry participants. By combining booth displays, on-site activities, and industry engagement, HTX Ventures brought the brand closer to the global crypto community, creating more opportunities for connections across the investment ecosystem, project discussions, and potential partnerships.

From steady visitor traffic at its booth to a diverse range of on-site activities, HTX Ventures maintained a strong presence at TOKEN2049, providing HTX with another valuable opportunity to strengthen its connections across the global crypto industry.

II. From Industry Trends to Ecosystem Development: HTX DAO Advances Community Co-Building

While the TOKEN2049 booth served as HTX's brand showcase to the global crypto industry, the series of events hosted by HTX DAO took these conversations further, exploring broader topics such as industry trends, community building, and ecosystem development.

On the evening of October 6, HTX DAO hosted the“Future Night” event in Singapore. Molly, an HTX DAO ambassador, shared the latest developments in ecosystem mechanisms, community building, and the on-chain ecosystem. Justin Sun, a core supporter of HTX DAO, delivered a video address sharing his perspectives on trends in the crypto industry and the future development of the digital economy.









Sun noted that the crypto industry is deepening its ties with traditional finance, driving the continued digital transformation of global financial infrastructure. AI is changing how wealth is created, while crypto and digital finance are reshaping how wealth is held and transferred.

He further noted that stablecoins could play a greater role in global payments and settlements, while the use of traditional assets such as bonds, funds and gold on-chain will continue to evolve. As AI agents become increasingly involved in economic activity, demand for digital identities, account infrastructure, and the ability to transact autonomously is also likely to grow.

In his view, the long-term value of technology lies in its ability to deliver tangible productivity gains. The free flow of value in the digital world will be a key trend to watch over the next decade.

On ecosystem development, Molly said HTX DAO is exploring potential token utility and ecosystem applications, alongside other initiatives aimed at supporting the development of its ecosystem. For community building, HTX DAO plans to establish regional community hubs in the fourth quarter, enabling members to organize events, exchange ideas, and contribute to the development of the community's culture. Nearly 200 active volunteers are already contributing to these efforts on their own initiative.

To strengthen its on-chain ecosystem, HTX DAO is engaging university developers from around the world through initiatives such as hackathons. Several projects are currently being explored or developed, including potential applications within the $HTX ecosystem.









Molly emphasized that ecosystem development requires a long-term commitment. HTX DAO will continue to strengthen its infrastructure, foster an active community, and drive the adoption of ecosystem applications. As an ecosystem participant, HTX continues to gather user feedback and explore improvements to its platform and user experience, with a view to better understanding and responding to evolving user needs.

From discussions on industry trends to practical initiatives in community development and the on-chain ecosystem, the Future Night event highlighted HTX DAO's sustained commitment to long-term ecosystem development health and provided a platform for global community members and industry contributors to connect and collaborate.

III. From Online Communities to In-Person Gatherings: The HTX DAO Reunion Strengthens Ecosystem Connections

Ecosystem growth depends not only on mechanisms and technology, but also on trust among community members and sustained collaboration among participants united by shared goals.

From October 6 to 8, HTX DAO hosted the HTX DAO Reunion, bringing together industry representatives, ecosystem partners, and community members aboard a yacht for face-to-face discussions in an informal setting.









Unlike traditional conferences built around structured agendas and formal presentations, the event created a more informal setting for participants to exchange views on industry trends, community development, and potential collaborations, fostering a deeper mutual understanding.

For a DAO ecosystem to develop sustainably, community means more than online discussions and on-chain governance. It also depends on meaningful personal connections, ongoing exchanges, and active participation. By creating more diverse opportunities for in-person engagement, HTX DAO is strengthening its ties with community members and partners, opening up new possibilities for community-driven development, ecosystem collaboration, and future partnerships.

From themed discussions to open exchanges, and from online participation to in-person engagement, HTX DAO is exploring diverse approaches to community building and continually strengthening connections among ecosystem participants.

IV. VIP Industry Gathering: Strengthening Face-to-Face Engagement with Ecosystem and Industry Partners

Alongside public engagement with the global industry, HTX also made strengthening relationships with industry peers and partners a priority during Singapore Week.

During the week, HTX hosted a private industry dinner attended by invited industry representatives, ecosystem contributors, and partners.

















Compared with large industry summits, private gatherings provide a more personal setting for direct conversations. These face-to-face interactions allow HTX to listen more closely to partners and exchange views on industry developments, market developments and potential future collaborations.

As the crypto industry evolves, fostering industry relationships requires an understanding of ecosystem developments, effective communication, and the cultivation of long-term partnerships. Face-to-face engagement helps build mutual understanding, laying the groundwork for expanded collaboration across the sector.

From industry discussions at the global summit to in-depth conversations in private settings, HTX is continuously strengthening its relationships with industry partners through engagement at multiple levels.

V. Driving Long-Term Growth Through Global Engagement: HTX Expands Ecosystem Collaboration

Throughout TOKEN2049 Singapore Week, HTX engaged across multiple fronts, including global industry dialogue, ecosystem development, brand visibility, and industry networking.

HTX Ventures leveraged the international summit to expand its industry network and boost brand engagement through booth activities and in-person interactions. HTX DAO explored industry trends, community building, and the on-chain ecosystem, strengthening connections with community members and developers. Meanwhile, a series of in-person events and private industry gatherings provided further opportunities for HTX to engage with industry peers, ecosystem contributors, and partners.

While each initiative served a different purpose, they all contributed to the same overarching goal of building broader, deeper, and more enduring industry relationships as the global crypto industry continues to evolve.

For participants in the crypto industry, brand influence stems not only from market visibility but also from sustained engagement in industry development, responsiveness to user needs, and efforts to foster collaboration among communities, projects, and partners.

Looking ahead, HTX intends to continue its engagement with industry participants, ecosystem contributors, and partners, while exploring opportunities for ecosystem collaboration and platform improvements, subject to applicable regulatory requirements. By strengthening connections among global communities, developers, projects, and industry partners, HTX aims to explore new opportunities for the development of digital finance and blockchain ecosystems.

From the global industry stage to the front lines of ecosystem development, HTX will continue to bring industry participants together through open collaboration and drive ecosystem growth through long-term commitment.

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