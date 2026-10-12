U.S. Glamping Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2031 Market To Hit USD 1.43 Billion As Year-Round Cabins And AI-Led Discovery Drive 11.49% CAGR

The U.S. glamping market was valued at USD 746.75 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1.43 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 11.49%. According to the report, growth is being supported by rising demand for premium outdoor accommodation, year-round properties, experiential travel, remote work flexibility, and nature-based tourism.

Recent U.S. Glamping Market Developments



In June 2026, Under Canvas opened Under Canvas White Mountains in New Hampshire. The property is the company's first location in the state, its second destination in New England, and its 17th location nationwide across three brands.

In March 2026, Kampgrounds of America, Inc. partnered with AdventureGenie to combine KOA's campground inventory with AI-driven itinerary planning tools for RV travelers and road trippers. In August 2025, Collective Retreats reopened its Governors Island destination in New York City for the 2025 season.

U.S. Glamping Market Trends

Investment in permanent, weather-resistant accommodation is reshaping the U.S. glamping market. Operators are adding insulated cabins, pods, and geodesic domes to reduce seasonal closures and generate revenue during winter and shoulder months. These high-end structures can command premium rates while meeting demand for high-speed internet, private bathrooms, climate control, and other home-like amenities. Millennials and Gen Z travelers are especially influential in accelerating the shift from traditional tents toward cabin-style lodging.

Digital discovery is also transforming the customer journey. Travelers increasingly use AI assistants to compare destinations, refine searches, plan itineraries, and identify properties that match detailed preferences. This benefits glamping operators because guests often search for one-of-a-kind settings, distinctive architecture, wellness experiences, or specific natural environments that may not be easily identified through conventional booking filters.

Key Market Drivers

Digital nomadism and content creation are major U.S. glamping market growth drivers. Remote workers favor scenic, connected, and flexible accommodation where they can combine work with nature-based recreation. Their tendency to book longer stays can improve occupancy and revenue for operators. Social media further increases visibility for visually distinctive destinations, including domes, treehouses, cabins, and luxury tents.

Experiential travel is another important growth factor. Consumers are allocating more spending to memorable activities and personalized trips, creating demand for accommodation that combines natural immersion with premium services. Glamping responds to this preference by offering distinctive settings, wellness-focused experiences, and highly shareable environments outside standardized hotel formats.

Market Restraints

Seasonal demand remains a significant industry challenge. Glamping properties are often more exposed to weather conditions than urban hotels, resulting in fluctuating occupancy and cash flow. Sites that depend on uninsulated tents may close during winter, while demand can weaken during shoulder periods. Investment in climate-ready cabins and year-round amenities can reduce this exposure, although development and operating costs may be substantial.

U.S. Glamping Market Segmentation

By accommodation, the market includes cabins, tents, yurts, domes, treehouses, and other formats. Cabins accounted for approximately 49% of the market in 2025, making them the leading accommodation segment. Growth is supported by family travel, premium pricing, enhanced security, year-round usability, and demand for hotel-quality comfort in outdoor settings. Climate control, private en-suite bathrooms, durable construction, and modern interiors also make cabins attractive for autumn and winter travel.

By land ownership, public land holds the leading position and is projected to record a CAGR of 11.13% during the forecast period. Demand is supported by limited access to premium nature-based locations, expanding adventure tourism, eco-conscious travel, and proximity to national parks, state parks, forests, and other protected areas. Western destinations near Yosemite and Zion attract travelers seeking convenient access to iconic landscapes, while states such as Michigan and Wisconsin are supporting outdoor tourism development around state parks and lakefront areas.

Rural destinations generated the largest market share in 2025. These properties are commonly located near forests, mountains, and national parks, serving guests seeking high-end off-grid experiences. Annual U.S. National Park visitation exceeding 300 million strengthens demand for comfortable accommodation near major natural attractions. Rural operators are also adopting renewable energy, off-grid infrastructure, and locally sourced materials to address growing interest in sustainable and eco-friendly travel.

The 3-4-person category led the market by size in 2025. Family, group, and multi-generational travel supports demand for larger units that can be more economical than booking multiple hotel rooms. Spacious layouts, integrated HVAC systems, and private bathrooms make these properties particularly attractive to families and small groups.

Consumers represented the largest end-user segment in 2025, reflecting demand from couples, families, individuals, and groups. Staycations, wellness tourism, digital nomadism, and social media influence are contributing to bookings. Events represent an additional opportunity as operators expand into retreats, celebrations, and group experiences.

Regional Analysis

The West dominated the U.S. glamping market with approximately 73% of total revenue in 2025. Its leadership reflects a high concentration of national parks, campgrounds, tourism activity, and protected natural areas. The region also offers opportunities for eco-tourism projects, sustainable properties, and luxury resorts near major outdoor attractions.

The South is the fastest-growing regional market. Favorable weather, lower land costs, and expanding tourism infrastructure support year-round operations and encourage investment in family-friendly resorts, event-focused destinations, and cabin accommodation. The Northeast and Midwest also provide growth opportunities through seasonal tourism, lakefront development, and proximity to rural recreation areas.

Competitive Landscape

The U.S. glamping market remains fragmented, with national specialists, global hotel groups, established outdoor hospitality companies, and small-scale independent operators competing for bookings. Dedicated brands have expanded across multiple states, while Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt are entering the category through alliances and specialized offerings. Major booking platforms also play an increasingly influential role in property visibility and customer acquisition.

Key vendors identified in the report include:



Under Canvas

AutoCamp

Collective Retreats

Paws Up Montana Kampgrounds of America, Inc.

Other prominent participants include Huttopia, Getaway, Firelight Camps, Mendocino Grove, Conestoga Ranch, Wild Haven Resort, Hyatt Corporation, El Cosmico, Fireside Resort, Little Arrow Outdoor Resort, Camp Aramoni, Capitol Reef Resort, Dunton Destinations, El Capitan Canyon, Johnny Morris Nature Resorts, Treebones Resort, Walden Retreats, Westgate Resorts, and additional independent operators.

Market Segments Covered



Accommodation: Cabins, Tents, Yurts, Domes, Treehouse, and Others

Land Ownership: Public Land and Private Land

Area: Rural and Urban

Size: 3-4 Person, 1-2 Person, and Above 4 Person

End-User: Consumers and Events Region: West, South, Northeast, and Midwest

Key Questions Addressed

Key Attributes

