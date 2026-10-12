Preclinical Imaging Market Size, Share, Trends, And Growth Forecasts, 2026-2031 AI-Enabled Imaging And Cell And Gene Therapy Pipelines Propel Market To USD 5.85 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Preclinical Imaging - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added tooffering.

The global preclinical imaging market is estimated at USD 4.67 billion in 2026, up from USD 4.46 billion in 2025. The market is projected to reach USD 5.85 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 4.64% during 2026-2031. Growth is supported by advances in artificial intelligence, rising cell and gene therapy research, expanding public and private funding, and increasing demand for non-invasive imaging technologies.

AI-Augmented Multimodal Imaging Strengthens Research Capabilities

Artificial intelligence is reshaping preclinical imaging by automating image acquisition, processing, and cross-modality analysis. AI-enabled workflows can reduce processing times by as much as 70%, allowing researchers to spend more time interpreting results. These systems support synchronized anatomical, functional, and molecular imaging in the same animal, improving statistical power and helping laboratories reduce cohort sizes.

The combination of fluorescence microscopy with 3T-7T MRI is also improving the observation of ionic changes in cardiac and neurological tissue. Such capabilities support non-invasive, longitudinal studies of disease progression. Commercial imaging platforms with integrated AI pipelines simplify operation and make advanced technology more accessible to laboratories with limited specialist experience, expanding the potential customer base.

Cell and Gene Therapy Pipelines Increase Imaging Demand

The expansion of cell and gene therapy development is creating sustained demand for longitudinal in-vivo tracking. Sixteen U.S. approvals for cell and gene therapies through 2024 influenced discovery, safety, and toxicology workflows. Reporter gene imaging allows researchers to monitor transplanted cells for extended periods, generating persistence and safety data required by regulators.

Academic research centers, including Stanford's Center for Cell and Gene Therapy, demonstrate the importance of tracking therapeutic cells over several months. This requirement is supporting demand for sensitive multimodal scanners that provide whole-body imaging and reliable quantitative results.

Operator Shortages Remain a Market Restraint

Hybrid imaging systems often require expertise across MRI, PET, optical imaging, and data science. Finding professionals with this combination of skills remains difficult, particularly in emerging markets. Staff movement toward higher-paying research hubs can contribute to laboratory downtime and slow the installation of new systems in parts of Asia, Latin America, and Africa.

Vendors are addressing this challenge through cloud-based remote operation dashboards and centralized technical support. However, the shortage of qualified operators continues to limit capacity expansion. Other factors influencing the market include government-sponsored imaging infrastructure programs, increased preclinical research funding, and strict research regulations.

Optical Imaging Leads While Hybrid Platforms Record Faster Growth

Optical imaging systems accounted for 34.78% of the preclinical imaging market in 2025. Their affordability, intuitive operation, and real-time results make them suitable for routine oncology and infectious-disease research. Their established presence also supports high-throughput screening across academic and commercial laboratories.

Hybrid systems, including PET/SPECT/CT and PET/MR platforms, are forecast to expand at a CAGR of 9.43% through 2031. Researchers increasingly prefer multi-parametric imaging that can capture complementary data without requiring multiple anesthetic events. Platforms such as MILABS VECTor combine functional and anatomical imaging at resolutions down to 4 m, while Revvity's IVIS SpectrumCT 2 adds CT attenuation correction to optical data to improve quantitative accuracy.

Lower component costs and greater workflow automation are accelerating hybrid system adoption. Research consortia in Asia and Europe are increasingly prioritizing multimodal capabilities when purchasing shared equipment. This shift is also generating recurring demand for software upgrades, maintenance, and service contracts.

Regional Preclinical Imaging Market Outlook

North America held 47.62% of the global market in 2025, supported by federal grants, venture capital investment, and academic-industry collaboration. Research centers such as MD Anderson Cancer Center operate 7 T MRI and tri-modality PET/SPECT/CT systems. U.S. laboratories are also advancing integrated photoacoustic tomography-MRI workflows for concurrent vascular and metabolic imaging.

Asia is projected to be the fastest-growing region, with a CAGR of 9.16% through 2031. China and Japan are investing in advanced research facilities, while government funding programs help streamline equipment procurement. Subsidies for domestic contract research organizations are also helping offset import costs and broaden access to imaging technologies.

Europe maintains a strong market position through public-private partnerships and strict animal welfare requirements. These regulations encourage the use of non-invasive imaging methods that reduce animal numbers while improving research quality. Continued investment in MRI miniaturization and translational imaging platforms is also helping connect preclinical findings with clinical research workflows.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rapid Adoption of AI-Augmented Multimodal Imaging Platforms for Small-Animal Studies

4.2.2 Expansion of Cell & Gene Therapy Pipelines Driving Demand for Longitudinal In-vivo Tracking

4.2.3 Government-Sponsored National Preclinical Imaging Infrastructure Programs

4.2.4 Increase in Preclinical Research Funding, by Both Private and Public Organizations

4.2.5 Miniaturization of High-Field MRI Magnets Enabling Point-of-Need Rodent Imaging

4.2.6 Integration of Molecular Imaging with CRISPR-Based Animal Models

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Scarcity of Skilled Operators for Multi-modal Systems in Emerging Markets

4.3.2 Strict Regulations in Preclinical Research

4.3.3 High Installation and Operational Costs associated with Preclinical Imaging Modalities

4.3.4 Limited Standardization Across Imaging Modalities and Protocols

4.4 Regulatory Landscape

4.5 Technological Outlook

4.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Value in USD)

5.1 By Modality

5.1.1 Optical Imaging Systems

5.1.2 Nuclear Imaging Systems (PET/SPECT)

5.1.3 Micro-MRI

5.1.4 Micro-CT

5.1.5 Micro-Ultrasound

5.1.6 Photoacoustic Imaging Systems

5.1.7 Hybrid & Multi-modal Platforms

5.1.8 Other Modalities

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Oncology

5.2.2 Neurology

5.2.3 Cardiovascular Disorders

5.2.4 Immunology & Infectious Diseases

5.2.5 Metabolic Disorders

5.2.6 Others

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

5.3.2 Academic & Research Institutions

5.3.3 Contract Research Organizations

5.3.4 Government & Non-profit Labs

5.4 By Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles (includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share, Products & Services, Recent Developments)

6.3.1 Bruker Corporation

6.3.2 PerkinElmer Inc.

6.3.3 FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

6.3.4 Siemens Healthineers AG

6.3.5 Mediso Ltd

6.3.6 MR Solutions Ltd

6.3.7 Aspect Imaging Ltd

6.3.8 Trifoil Imaging

6.3.9 Miltenyi Biotec B.V. & Co. KG

6.3.10 United Imaging Healthcare Co. Ltd

6.3.11 Rigaku Corporation

6.3.12 MILabs B.V.

6.3.13 VisualSonics Inc. (FUJIFILM Sonosite)

6.3.14 Photon etc.

6.3.15 AXT Pty Ltd

6.3.16 IVIM Technology Corp.

6.3.17 Advanced Molecular Vision, Inc.

6.3.18 Cubresa Inc.

6.3.19 Scanco Medical AG

6.3.20 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-space & Unmet-need Assessment

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