North America Digital Forensics Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2021-2031 Cloud And Mobile Forensics Fuel 10.6% CAGR And A US$4.58 Billion Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cloud and mobile forensics drive growth as firms pursue FedRAMP compliance, product innovation, partnerships, expansion, and acquisitions to counter rising cyber threats

Dublin, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "North America Digital Forensics Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2031), Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America digital forensics market is projected to grow from US$ 2,303.0 million in 2024 to approximately US$ 4,582.2 million by 2031, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6% from 2025 to 2031. According to the report, market expansion is being driven by increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks, rising ransomware activity, cloud adoption, and regulatory requirements for secure digital evidence collection and analysis.

North America remains a leading digital forensics market as government agencies, law enforcement organizations, defense departments, and private enterprises invest in advanced investigation technologies. Demand is particularly strong for secure, scalable, and cloud-based digital forensics solutions that improve evidence processing, support regulatory compliance, and enable collaboration across investigative teams.

Magnet Forensics is among the companies strengthening its federal market capabilities. On February 19, 2025, the company announced plans to pursue Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) authorization for Magnet One and Magnet Review. Working with cybersecurity advisory firm Coalfire, Magnet Forensics aims to support federal digital forensics professionals handling unclassified federal information. Authorization could enhance secure evidence processing, real-time collaboration, investigative accuracy, and workflow efficiency.

The report segments the North America digital forensics market by component, type, industry vertical, and country. Software held the largest component share in 2024, reflecting demand for advanced platforms that acquire, preserve, process, and analyze digital evidence. Mobile forensics led the market by type, supported by the growing importance of smartphones and connected devices in criminal, corporate, and regulatory investigations. Government and defense represented the largest industry vertical.

Cloud forensics is expected to create substantial market opportunities as organizations move critical applications and data to Apple iCloud, Google Drive, Dropbox, and multi-cloud environments. Investigators must address evidence distributed across servers, service providers, and jurisdictions while maintaining security and evidentiary integrity. These requirements are accelerating investment in technologies for collecting, preserving, and analyzing cloud-resident data.

Recent industry developments demonstrate this strategic focus. On January 9, 2025, Darktrace announced the acquisition of a cloud forensics startup to enhance security capabilities for complex cloud environments. On June 6, 2025, Magnet Forensics introduced updates to Magnet One, including a next-generation cloud processing engine and real-time mobile evidence access for investigative teams.

Cloud-native incident response is also gaining importance. Orca Security announced a partnership with ModePUSH on April 29, 2024, to expand forensic investigation and incident response services for cloud-native infrastructure. Security findings cited in the report show that 81% of organizations had publicly exposed assets with open ports, while 82% had Kubernetes API servers accessible from the internet. These risks reinforce the need for stronger cloud forensics, rapid incident investigation, and effective attack mitigation.

Geographically, the market covers the United States, Canada, and Mexico, with the United States accounting for the largest share in 2024. Cyble threat intelligence data indicated a 150% increase in US ransomware attacks at the beginning of 2025 compared with the corresponding period in 2024. The rise in ransomware is increasing demand for digital forensics tools that help organizations identify breach origins, recover compromised information, determine the scope of incidents, and support law enforcement proceedings.

Key companies operating in the North America digital forensics market include IBM, Microsoft, Cisco Systems, Open Text, Cellebrite, Nuix, Magnet Forensics, Paraben Corporation, Exterro, and Oxygen Forensics. Market participants are pursuing product innovation, geographic expansion, strategic partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their portfolios and address evolving cybersecurity threats. Continued investment in mobile forensics, cloud forensics, automation, and secure evidence management is expected to support sustained market growth through 2031.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1 Report Guidance

1.2 Market Segmentation

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Insights

2.2 Market Attractiveness

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Secondary Research

3.2 Primary Research

3.2.1 Hypothesis formulation:

3.2.2 Macroeconomic factor analysis:

3.2.3 Developing base number:

3.2.4 Data Triangulation:

3.2.5 Country-level data:

4. Digital Forensics Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.3.1 Digital Forensics Solution Providers

4.3.2 Law Enforcement and Government Agencies

4.3.3 Cybersecurity Firms

4.3.4 Regulatory and Standards Organizations

4.3.5 End Users

4.3.6 List of Vendors in the Value Chain

5. North America Digital Forensics Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.2 Market Restraints

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.4 Future Trends

5.5 Impact of Drivers and Restraints:

6. Digital Forensics Market - North America Market Analysis

6.1 North America Digital Forensics Market Revenue (US$ Million), 2024 - 2031

6.2 North America Digital Forensics Market Forecast and Analysis

7. North America Digital Forensics Market Revenue Analysis - by Component

7.1 Software

7.1.1 Overview

7.1.2 Software: North America Digital Forensics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.2 Hardware

7.2.1 Overview

7.2.2 Hardware: North America Digital Forensics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.3 Services

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Services: North America Digital Forensics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8. North America Digital Forensics Market Revenue Analysis - by Type

8.1 Mobile Forensics

8.1.1 Overview

8.1.2 Mobile Forensics: North America Digital Forensics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.2 Computer Forensics

8.2.1 Overview

8.2.2 Computer Forensics: North America Digital Forensics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.3 Network Forensics

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Network Forensics: North America Digital Forensics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.4 Others

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Others: North America Digital Forensics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9. North America Digital Forensics Market Revenue Analysis - by Industry Vertical

9.1 Government and Defense

9.1.1 Overview

9.1.2 Government and Defense: North America Digital Forensics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.2 Law Enforcement

9.2.1 Overview

9.2.2 Law Enforcement: North America Digital Forensics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.3 BFSI

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 BFSI: North America Digital Forensics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.4 IT and Telecom

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 IT and Telecom: North America Digital Forensics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.5 Healthcare

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Healthcare: North America Digital Forensics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.6 Retail

9.6.1 Overview

9.6.2 Retail: North America Digital Forensics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.7 Others

9.7.1 Overview

9.7.2 Others: North America Digital Forensics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10. North America Digital Forensics Market - Country Analysis

10.1 North America

10.1.1 North America Digital Forensics Market Revenue and Forecast and Analysis - by Country

10.1.2 United States: North America Digital Forensics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.1.2.1 United States: North America Digital Forensics Market Share - by Component

10.1.2.2 United States: North America Digital Forensics Market Share - by Type

10.1.2.3 United States: North America Digital Forensics Market Share - by Industry Vertical

10.1.3 Canada: North America Digital Forensics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.1.3.1 Canada: North America Digital Forensics Market Share - by Component

10.1.3.2 Canada: North America Digital Forensics Market Share - by Type

10.1.3.3 Canada: North America Digital Forensics Market Share - by Industry Vertical

10.1.4 Mexico: North America Digital Forensics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.1.4.1 Mexico: North America Digital Forensics Market Share - by Component

10.1.4.2 Mexico: North America Digital Forensics Market Share - by Type

10.1.4.3 Mexico: North America Digital Forensics Market Share - by Industry Vertical

11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 Heat Map Analysis by Key Players

11.2 Company Positioning & Concentration

12. Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 New Product Development

12.3 Merger and Acquisition

12.4 Other Strategic Developments

13. Company Profiles

13.1 International Business Machines Corp

13.1.1 Key Facts

13.1.2 Business Description

13.1.3 Products and Services

13.1.4 Financial Overview

13.1.5 SWOT Analysis

13.1.6 Key Developments

13.2 Microsoft Corp

13.2.1 Key Facts

13.2.2 Business Description

13.2.3 Products and Services

13.2.4 Financial Overview

13.2.5 SWOT Analysis

13.2.6 Key Developments

13.3 Cisco Systems Inc

13.3.1 Key Facts

13.3.2 Business Description

13.3.3 Products and Services

13.3.4 Financial Overview

13.3.5 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 Key Developments

13.4 Open Text Corp

13.4.1 Key Facts

13.4.2 Business Description

13.4.3 Products and Services

13.4.4 Financial Overview

13.4.5 SWOT Analysis

13.4.6 Key Developments

13.5 Cellebrite DI Ltd.

13.5.1 Key Facts

13.5.2 Business Description

13.5.3 Products and Services

13.5.4 Financial Overview

13.5.5 SWOT Analysis

13.5.6 Key Developments

13.6 Nuix Limited

13.6.1 Key Facts

13.6.2 Business Description

13.6.3 Products and Services

13.6.4 Financial Overview

13.6.5 SWOT Analysis

13.6.6 Key Developments

13.7 Magnet Forensics

13.7.1 Key Facts

13.7.2 Business Description

13.7.3 Products and Services

13.7.4 Financial Overview

13.7.5 SWOT Analysis

13.7.6 Key Developments

13.8 Paraben Corporation

13.8.1 Key Facts

13.8.2 Business Description

13.8.3 Products and Services

13.8.4 Financial Overview

13.8.5 SWOT Analysis

13.8.6 Key Developments

13.9 Exterro

13.9.1 Key Facts

13.9.2 Business Description

13.9.3 Products and Services

13.9.4 Financial Overview

13.9.5 SWOT Analysis

13.9.6 Key Developments

13.10 Oxygen Forensics

13.10.1 Key Facts

13.10.2 Business Description

13.10.3 Products and Services

13.10.4 Financial Overview

13.10.5 SWOT Analysis

13.10.6 Key Developments

14. Appendix

14.1 About the Analyst

List of Tables [17]

List of Figures [28]

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