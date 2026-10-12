Global Packaged Coconut Water Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2031 Revenue To Reach $11.65 Billion As Functional Hydration Drives 15.26% CAGR

Dublin, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Packaged Coconut Water Market Research Report 2026-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global packaged coconut water market was valued at USD 4.97 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 11.65 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 15.26%. According to the report, market growth is being driven by rising health awareness, declining demand for sugary beverages, product innovation, and growing interest in natural sports hydration. Organic sourcing, clean-label formulations, functional ingredients, and sustainable packaging are also reshaping competition across the global beverage industry.

Market Opportunities and Key Trends

Packaged coconut water is gaining traction in sports hydration and active lifestyle segments as consumers seek beverages with natural electrolytes, low calories, and clean-label ingredients. The shift away from sugar-laden sports drinks is encouraging brands to pursue athlete partnerships, sports sponsorships, and targeted product promotion. Vita Coco expanded its sports hydration strategy in January 2026 after partnering with UK sports agency Nxtstride in April 2025, while ZICO introduced its athlete-led "Unmatched Campaign" in June 2025.

Demand for organic, sustainably sourced, and minimally processed beverages is creating additional market opportunities. Companies including Vita Coco, Harmless Harvest, C2O, and Coco Libre are strengthening their positions through organic products, ethical sourcing, and eco-friendly packaging. Natural Grocers launched 100% Pure Organic Coconut Water in February 2025, while Tom Brady and Gopuff introduced Good Nut in June 2026. Made from organically grown Vietnamese coconuts, the premium brand includes the market's first certified organic chocolate coconut water.

Growth Drivers

Rising health consciousness and government action to reduce sugar consumption are accelerating the transition from soft drinks and artificial energy beverages to natural hydration products. The WHO's 2024 dietary guidelines and the expansion of sugar-sweetened beverage taxes, including measures associated with Mexico's 2025 public health strategy, are supporting demand for low-sugar alternatives.

Product innovation is another major packaged coconut water market driver. Manufacturers are introducing flavored, organic, probiotic, vitamin-fortified, and performance-focused beverages to broaden consumer appeal. Recent launches include Coaqua's six flavored variants, Vita Coco's Pina Colada with Pulp, Karma Water's Pineapple Coconut Probiotic Water, and Hamdard's Refresh Nariyal Paani.

In July 2026, ITC entered India's carbonated beverage category with B Natural Coconut Cola, a sugar-free beverage made with tender coconut water. During the same month, CocoGoodsCo launched Prebiotics Coconut Water with 6 g of prebiotic fiber. Thai Coconut Public Company Limited introduced Hydaily in May 2026, combining coconut water with L-theanine and goji berry extract, while also presenting sports recovery prototypes containing BCAAs, creatine, vitamins, and potassium.

Category development has also brought greater attention to labeling compliance. In March 2026, approximately 12,000 cases of C2O Coconut Water were voluntarily recalled after labels did not disclose 5 grams of added sugar per serving.

Market Challenges

Supply constraints remain a significant industry risk due to seasonal harvests, climate change, aging coconut plantations, and production concentrated in tropical countries. The 2023-2024 El Nino reduced coconut yields across Southeast Asia and increased raw material costs. In 2025, Philippine desiccated coconut prices reached $2,400-$2,650 per metric ton, while Sri Lankan prices exceeded $3,200 per metric ton following drought-related losses. Manufacturers are responding with multi-country sourcing, replanting initiatives, and supply chain investments intended to improve long-term availability.

Packaged Coconut Water Market Segmentation

Natural coconut water represented approximately 74% of the global market in 2025. Its leadership reflects demand for clean-label, minimally processed beverages without added sugar or artificial ingredients. Flavored coconut water is expanding rapidly as brands target younger consumers, develop new consumption occasions, and introduce premium formulations.

Conventional products held the largest share by nature in 2025 because of lower production costs, broad availability, established sourcing networks, and competitive pricing. Organic coconut water remains an important growth segment, supported by premium positioning and consumer interest in certified, sustainably sourced products.

Paperboard packaging is forecast to record the fastest CAGR of 15.34% during the forecast period. Recyclability, portability, product protection, and branding flexibility are supporting adoption. Harmless Harvest and O.N.E. Coconut Water are among the brands using paperboard cartons to address demand for more sustainable beverage packaging.

Indirect distribution dominated in 2025 through supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty retailers, pharmacies, online marketplaces, wholesalers, and foodservice distributors. Direct distribution is gaining strategic importance as companies invest in company websites, subscription services, and institutional sales to strengthen customer relationships and improve margins.

Regional Market Outlook

Asia-Pacific accounted for 34% of global packaged coconut water market revenue in 2025, making it the largest regional market. Abundant coconut production, established processing infrastructure, export capabilities, urbanisation, and rising disposable incomes support demand across China, India, Indonesia, and Thailand.

North America remains a high-value market for premium, organic, and functional coconut water. The US leads regional consumption, while Canada is recording steady growth as consumers reduce their intake of sugar-sweetened beverages. Europe is among the fastest-growing regions, with Germany, the UK, and France benefiting from demand for low-calorie, clean-label, and plant-based beverages.

Competitive Landscape

The packaged coconut water market is moderately fragmented, with multinational beverage groups, specialist brands, and regional producers competing through innovation, distribution expansion, premium positioning, sustainable sourcing, and packaging development. Key vendors identified in the report include The Vita Coco Company, PepsiCo, Harmless Harvest, ZICO Rising, Green Coco Europe, Dabur India, GraceKennedy Group, ITC, Thai Agri Foods, IFBH, Arcadia Biosciences, Thai Coconut Public Company Limited, and Malee Group.

Other prominent participants include Taste Nirvana, C2O Coconut Water, Amy & Brian Naturals, Coco Libre, Blue Monkey Beverage, Cocofina, Goya Foods, Real Coco, CocoGoodsCo., Bai, UFC, Edward & Sons, H2coco, Genuine Coconut, and several regional brands. Continued investment in organic products, functional ingredients, flavor development, athlete partnerships, and sustainable packaging is expected to shape market share through 2031.

Key Attributes

