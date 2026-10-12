Eastern Europe Construction Market - Share, Size, Trends And Growth Forecasts, 2026-2031 EU Funding And Renewable Energy Drive A USD 652.68 Billion Market By 2031

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Eastern Europe Construction - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added tooffering.

The Eastern Europe construction market is projected to grow from USD 482.05 billion in 2025 to USD 507.02 billion in 2026 before reaching USD 652.68 billion by 2031. The market is forecast to expand at a 5.18% CAGR during 2026-2031, supported by EU-funded infrastructure programs, renewable-energy development, urban housing demand, energy-efficiency renovations, and potential reconstruction activity in Ukraine.

EU-Funded Infrastructure Programs Strengthen Construction Demand

Large public infrastructure programs remain a central growth driver for the Eastern Europe construction market. EU cohesion countries have been allocated EUR 25.8 billion (USD 28.1 billion) for 2021-2027 under the Connecting Europe Facility, supporting rail, road, energy, and digital corridor projects. Hungary's MAV rail upgrade combines EUR 1.0 billion (USD 1.1 billion) in European Investment Bank financing with national co-financing, demonstrating the importance of blended public investment.

The 2024 CEF Transport call added EUR 2.5 billion (USD 2.7 billion) in available funding and extended eligibility to Ukraine and Moldova. This expansion is creating additional opportunities for contractors and infrastructure developers. EU procurement requirements and environmental standards are also encouraging construction companies to strengthen digital capabilities, improve project controls, and adopt more sustainable delivery processes. These programs are expected to maintain a strong civil-engineering project pipeline over the medium term.

Renewable-Energy Construction Accelerates Across the Region

Eastern Europe's energy transition is generating substantial demand for generation facilities, transmission networks, substations, storage infrastructure, and related construction services. The Green Energy Corridor connecting Azerbaijan, Georgia, Hungary, and Romania represents an estimated EUR 10 billion (USD 10.9 billion) investment. The project includes 1,100 km of high-capacity transmission infrastructure designed to carry 4 GW of clean power.

Hungary has allocated EUR 52.5 million (USD 57.2 million) to modernize its electricity network and support plans to triple solar capacity by 2030. Romania is also advancing major renewable-energy projects, including the 400 MW Pe?tera II wind farm, which secured EUR 30 million (USD 32.7 million) from the European Investment Bank, and the USD 93 million Pecineaga project. Ukrainian-owned DTEK is developing a 5 GW portfolio across four EU markets and directing nearly USD 163 million toward early-stage wind and solar developments. Together, these investments are accelerating grid reinforcement, foundation work, component installation, and network automation.

High Interest-Rate Conditions Limit Developer Liquidity

Financing conditions continue to present challenges, particularly for private developers. Policy rates have ranged from 4.5% to 8.1% since 2023, weakening debt-coverage ratios and delaying some speculative developments. Although European Central Bank rate reductions have begun to improve commercial-property yield spreads and transaction activity, lending standards remain conservative.

Private lenders are selectively returning to Central and Eastern Europe, but developers are still operating in a restricted capital environment. These conditions are expected to moderate private-sector construction growth over the next two years, particularly for projects without committed tenants, public backing, or strong pre-sales.

Infrastructure Leads Eastern Europe Construction Market Growth

Infrastructure generated 38.49% of market revenue in 2025 and is projected to record the fastest sector growth at a 7.28% CAGR. Major investments include Hungary's EUR 2.162 billion (USD 2.4 billion) rail modernization program, Romanian motorway extensions, electricity network upgrades, and the Green Energy Corridor. Transport and energy infrastructure are expected to remain major contributors to regional construction spending.

Residential construction presents a mixed outlook. Urban apartment demand remains resilient, supported by developments such as Bucharest's USD 54.5 million Corallis project. However, elevated interest rates, land costs, and mortgage affordability constraints continue to limit activity. Commercial construction is shifting toward low-carbon office retrofits, while industrial and logistics developments benefit from near-shoring and e-commerce growth despite permitting challenges.

New construction accounted for 60.85% of market revenue in 2025, retaining the largest share. Renovation activity is forecast to grow at a 6.15% CAGR as Soviet-era buildings undergo energy-efficiency improvements to comply with European performance standards. EU funding is supporting deep-renovation projects involving facade insulation, HVAC upgrades, and smart-meter installation. Limited space in urban centers and complex permitting processes are also strengthening demand for adaptive reuse.

Additional market opportunities are emerging from affordable multifamily housing demand, renewed Foreign Direct Investment, and future Ukraine reconstruction. However, acute skilled-labor shortages and wage inflation could constrain project delivery and increase construction costs across Eastern Europe.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Surge in EU-funded infrastructure programmes

4.2.2 Return of foreign direct investment (FDI) into post-war Ukraine reconstruction

4.2.3 Rapid build-out of renewable-energy assets (on- and off-shore wind, utility-scale PV)

4.2.4 Demand spike for affordable multifamily housing in urban corridors

4.2.5 Digital twin & BIM mandates in public procurement (under-reported)

4.2.6 Pre-fabricated timber modules to meet green-build quotas (under-reported)

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High interest-rate environment squeezing developer liquidity

4.3.2 Acute skilled-labour shortages driving wage inflation

4.3.3 Chronic permitting delays tied to anti-corruption reforms (under-reported)

4.3.4 Cross-border supply-chain chokepoints for cement & rebar (under-reported)

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.4.1 Overview

4.4.2 Real Estate Developers and Contractors - Key Quantitative and Qualitative Insights

4.4.3 Architectural and Engineering Companies - Key Quantitative and Qualitative Insights

4.4.4 Building Material and Equipment Companies - Key Quantitative and Qualitative Insights

4.5 Government Initiatives & Vision

4.6 Regulatory Landscape

4.7 Technological Outlook

4.8 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.8.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.8.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.8.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.8.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.9 Pricing (Construction Materials) and Construction Cost (Materials, Labour, Equipment) Analysis

4.10 Comparison of Key Industry Metrics of the Eastern European Region with Other Major Countries

4.11 Key Upcoming/Ongoing Projects (with a focus on Mega Projects)

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Value, USD)

5.1 By Sector

5.1.1 Residential

5.1.1.1 Apartments/Condominiums

5.1.1.2 Villas/Landed Houses

5.1.2 Commercial

5.1.2.1 Office

5.1.2.2 Retail

5.1.2.3 Industrial and Logistics

5.1.2.4 Others

5.1.3 Infrastructure

5.1.3.1 Transportation Infrastructure (Roadways, Railways, Airways, others)

5.1.3.2 Energy & Utilities

5.1.3.3 Others

5.2 By Construction Type

5.2.1 New Construction

5.2.2 Renovation

5.3 By Construction Method

5.3.1 Conventional On-Site

5.3.2 Modern Methods of Construction (Prefabricated, Modular, etc)

5.4 By Investment Source

5.4.1 Public

5.4.2 Private

5.5 By Geography

5.5.1 Romania

5.5.2 Hungary

5.5.3 Croatia

5.5.4 Ukraine

5.5.5 Bulgaria

5.5.6 Rest of Eastern Europe

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Strabag

6.4.2 Skanska

6.4.3 PORR

6.4.4 Budimex

6.4.5 Metinvest

6.4.6 Vinci

6.4.7 Eurovia

6.4.8 BESIX

6.4.9 Bouygues

6.4.10 Eiffage

6.4.11 ACCIONA

6.4.12 FCC Construccion

6.4.13 Royal BAM Group

6.4.14 Hochtief

6.4.15 Astaldi

6.4.16 Ferrovial

6.4.17 Gulermak

6.4.18 China Communications Construction Co. (CCCC)

6.4.19 Impresa Pizzarotti

6.4.20 Unibep

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-space & Unmet-Need Assessment

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