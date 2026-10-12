Middle East And North Africa Roofing Market Size And Share, Trends, And Forecast (2026-2031) Saudi Giga-Projects Unlock A USD 4.72 Billion Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI by targeting Saudi giga-projects, code-compliant cool roofs, solar-ready membranes, and insulated panels for industrial and logistics developments.

Dublin, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Middle East and North Africa Roofing - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Middle East and North Africa roofing market is projected to grow from USD 3.70 billion in 2025 and USD 3.98 billion in 2026 to USD 4.72 billion by 2031. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 3.47% from 2026 to 2031, supported by large-scale construction programs, housing expansion, tourism development, energy-efficiency regulations, and continued investment in commercial and industrial infrastructure.

Saudi Giga-Projects and Housing Expansion Drive Roofing Demand

Saudi Arabia remains a major growth engine for the Middle East and North Africa roofing market as residential construction advances alongside large tourism, entertainment, and mixed-use developments. Government-backed housing programs are generating steady demand for roofing materials, while Saudi giga-projects require higher-performing roof systems with enhanced thermal, acoustic, waterproofing, and solar integration capabilities.

This combination of volume and technical requirements is increasing the value of roofing packages. Developers are moving beyond basic commodity materials and prioritizing specification-led systems that satisfy project approval standards, certification requirements, and long-term warranty expectations. Roofing suppliers with tested systems, reliable installation support, and strong compliance capabilities are therefore positioned to benefit from the region's evolving construction pipeline.

Energy Codes Support Insulated and Reflective Roofing Systems

Building energy regulations are becoming an important influence on roofing specifications across the Middle East and North Africa. Compliance requirements are increasingly incorporated into building permits and design approval processes, encouraging the use of reflective surfaces, insulation, and energy-efficient roof assemblies.

Dubai Municipality requires a minimum Solar Reflectance Index of 78 for flat and low-sloped roofs in new construction, while comparable building performance frameworks are active in Abu Dhabi and Qatar. In Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Building Code establishes limits for roof assembly thermal transmittance. Research also indicates that insulation can reduce building energy consumption across the country's climate zones.

As a result, demand is shifting from standalone reflective finishes toward complete roofing assemblies that combine durable membranes, thermal insulation, waterproofing, and long-term energy performance. This trend is increasing the average material value per project and supporting premium roofing solutions throughout the region.

Input Cost Volatility Remains a Market Restraint

Fluctuating steel, bitumen, polymer, freight, and import-linked costs continue to place pressure on roofing contractors and material suppliers. Research published in Buildings in 2025 found that construction price adjustment mechanisms in Qatar may not fully protect contractors when reliable local pricing benchmarks are unavailable or delayed.

Metal roofing manufacturers remain exposed to changes in global steel prices and freight costs, while North African markets face additional pressure from currency movements and reliance on imported raw materials. This uncertainty can restrict margins, delay purchasing decisions, and make higher-value specification upgrades more difficult to approve.

Additional factors shaping the market include industrial, logistics, and warehouse development, which is supporting demand for insulated metal roof panels. The waterproofing upgrade cycle for flat roofs in hot-climate commercial buildings is also creating opportunities, although price-led purchasing behavior may slow the adoption of premium membranes.

Bituminous Membranes Retain the Largest Market Share

Bituminous / modified bitumen membranes accounted for 33.5% of total demand in 2025, making them the largest material category in the Middle East and North Africa roofing market. Their position is supported by established heat resistance, broad contractor familiarity, competitive initial costs, and localized supply chains in markets such as Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

These membranes remain widely used in residential and conventional commercial projects. However, developers are increasingly requesting stronger waterproofing performance, improved reflectivity, and comprehensive warranty support. This shift is contributing to value growth even as overall material volumes expand at a moderate rate.

Single-Ply Membranes Record the Fastest Growth

Single-ply membranes, including thermoplastic polyolefin (TPO), ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM), and polyvinyl chloride (PVC), are projected to record a 5.8% CAGR through 2031. Growth is being supported by compatibility with rooftop solar installations, cleaner installation processes on occupied buildings, and compliance with cool-roof requirements in Gulf commercial developments.

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority reported that 725 megawatts of rooftop solar capacity had been connected across 8,430 buildings in Dubai by 2025. This expansion highlights the need for roofing assemblies that can accommodate mounting systems while maintaining waterproofing performance and warranty compliance.

Metal roofing will continue to serve industrial, logistics, and warehouse projects, while clay and concrete tiles will remain relevant in selected Middle Eastern and North African markets. The region's varied climates, building practices, project types, and regulatory requirements will sustain demand for a diverse mix of roofing materials through 2031.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Insights and Dynamics

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Saudi Giga-Projects, Housing Expansion, and Tourism-Led Roof Demand

4.2.2 Mandatory Energy Codes Increasing Roof Insulation and Reflective Roof Adoption

4.2.3 Industrial, Logistics, and Warehouse Build-Out Supporting Insulated Metal Roof Panels

4.2.4 Waterproofing Upgrade Cycle for Flat Roofs in Hot-Climate Commercial Assets

4.2.5 Solar-Ready Rooftop Specifications Increasing Demand for PV-Compatible Roofing Systems

4.2.6 Extreme Rain and Flood Resilience Retrofits Accelerating Waterproofing-Led Reroofing

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Volatile Steel, Bitumen, Polymer, and Import-Linked Input Costs

4.3.2 Shortage of Certified Installers for Advanced Roof Systems

4.3.3 Summer Heat and Hot-Work Restrictions Narrowing Installation Windows

4.3.4 Price-Led Specification Behavior Slowing Premium Membrane Conversion

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Cost Structure Analysis

4.8 Trend and Impacts of Roofing on Replacements

4.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.9.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.9.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.9.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.9.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.9.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 Market Size and Growth Forecasts (Value, USD)

5.1 By Material Type

5.1.1 Asphalt Shingles

5.1.2 Clay and Concrete Tiles

5.1.3 Metal Roofing

5.1.4 Bituminous / Modified Bitumen Membranes

5.1.5 Single-Ply Membranes (TPO, EPDM, and PVC)

5.1.6 Wood

5.1.7 Other Roofing Materials

5.2 By Construction Type

5.2.1 New Construction

5.2.2 Reroofing and Replacement

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Residential

5.3.2 Commercial

5.3.3 Industrial

5.3.4 Institutional

5.3.5 Other Applications

5.4 By Geography

5.4.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.2 United Arab Emirates

5.4.3 Egypt

5.4.4 Morocco

5.4.5 Qatar

5.4.6 Rest of the Middle East and North Africa

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share, Products and Services, Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Sika

6.4.2 Soprema

6.4.3 Kingspan

6.4.4 TSSC Group

6.4.5 Roofings Middle East

6.4.6 Emirates Industrial Panel

6.4.7 Litco Industries

6.4.8 Compass Waterproofing

6.4.9 SECC Insulation

6.4.10 Target Engineering Specialized Works

6.4.11 Maghreb Steel

6.4.12 Pyramids Steel

6.4.13 Al-Majd International for Bituminous Insulation

6.4.14 SAHARA Insulation Factory

6.4.15 Saudi Insulation Factory

6.4.16 BMI Group

6.4.17 Saint-Gobain

6.4.18 GAF

6.4.19 Owens Corning

6.4.20 Arabian Tiles Company

7 Market Opportunities and Future Outlook

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

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