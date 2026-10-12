Combination Of Martela Corporation's Share Series And New Shares Registered With The Trade Register

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Martela Corporation, stock exchange release, 12 October 2026 at 11:45 a.m. (EEST)

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO, OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN, THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, NEW ZEALAND, JAPAN, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

As previously announced, the Extraordinary General Meeting of Martela Corporation (hereinafter“ Martela” or the“ Company”) resolved on the combination of the Company's share series (including the related amendment to the Articles of Association and the directed share issue without consideration), and the Company's Board of Directors, based on the authorisation granted by the General Meeting, resolved on a directed share issue against consideration (the“ Share Issue”). The Company published the resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting on 29 September 2026 and the final result of the Share Issue on 6 October 2026.

The amendment to the Articles of Association relating to the combination of the share series has today been registered with the Trade Register maintained by the Finnish Patent and Registration Office, meaning that the combination of the share series has entered into force. Following the combination of the share series, all of the shares in the Company are of the same series and carry equal rights in the Company, including one (1) vote at a General Meeting.

In connection with the combination of the share series, the Company's former 604,800 series K shares, which were not subject to trading on a regulated market, were converted into shares of the Company's sole share series on a 1:1 basis (the“ Converted Shares”). Simultaneously, 151,195 new shares issued in the directed share issue without consideration to the holders of series K shares in connection with the combination of the share series (the“ Compensation Shares”) and 15,907,707 new shares issued in the Share Issue (the“ Offer Shares”, and together with the Compensation Shares and the Converted Shares, the“ New Shares”) were registered with the Trade Register. Following the registration of the changes, the total number of shares in the Company and the votes carried by them is 20,698,114.

Trading in the New Shares is expected to commence on the regulated market of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd on or about 13 October 2026, provided that Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd accepts the Company's listing application. The New Shares have the same ISIN code FI0009900385 and trading code MARAS as the Company's shares already subject to trading on the regulated market.

MARTELA CORPORATION

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

CEO, Panu Ala-Nikkola

tel +358 50 502 4728

CFO, Henri Berg

tel +358 40 836 5464

Chairman of the Board, Tapio Pajuharju

tel +358 50 5774 200

DISTRIBUTION:

NASDAQ Helsinki, key news media,

MARTELA CORPORATION:

Martela is a Nordic leader specialising in user-centric working and learning environments. With over 80 years of experience, we create the best places to work and offer our customers the Martela Lifecycle solutions which combine furniture and related services into a seamless whole.

IMPORTANT NOTICE:

The distribution of this release may be restricted by law and persons into whose possession any document or other information referred to herein comes should inform themselves about and observe any such relevant legal restrictions. The information contained herein is not for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Japan, Singapore, South Africa or any other jurisdiction in which the release, publication or distribution would be unlawful. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. This release is not directed to, and is not intended for release, publication or distribution to or use by, any person or entity that is a citizen or resident of, or is located in, any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction where such release, distribution, publication, availability or use would violate law or regulation or which would require any registration or licensing within such jurisdiction.

This release does not constitute a prospectus as defined in the Prospectus Regulation nor a document containing the information set out in Annex IX of the Prospectus Regulation and, as such, it does not constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, an offer to sell, or a solicitation or invitation of any offer to buy, acquire or subscribe for, any securities or an inducement to enter into investment activity in relation to any securities.

No part of this release, nor the fact of its release, publication or distribution, should form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or commitment or investment decision whatsoever. No representation, warranty or undertaking, expressed or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the pertinence, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or the opinions contained herein. Neither the Company nor any of its respective affiliates, advisors or representatives or any other person shall have any liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss, however arising, from any use of this release or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with this release. Each person must rely on their own examination and analysis of the Company, its subsidiaries, its securities and the transactions, including the merits and risks involved.

Aktia Alexander Corporate Finance Oy acts exclusively for the Company and no one else in connection with the arrangement. Aktia Alexander Corporate Finance Oy does not regard any other person as its client in relation to the arrangement. Aktia Alexander Corporate Finance Oy is not responsible to anyone other than the Company for providing the protections afforded to its clients, nor for giving advice in relation to the arrangement or any transaction or arrangement referred to herein.

This release includes forward-looking statements. These statements may not be based on historical facts, but are statements about future expectations. When used in this release, the words "aims," "anticipates," "assumes," "believes," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions as they relate to the Company and the transactions identify certain of these forward-looking statements. Other forward-looking statements can be identified in the context in which the statements are made. These forward-looking statements are based on present plans, estimates, projections and expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. They are based on certain expectations, which, even though they seem to be reasonable at present, may turn out to be incorrect. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Readers should not rely on these forward-looking statements. Numerous factors may cause the actual results of operations or financial condition of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Neither the Company nor any of its affiliates, advisors, representatives or any other person undertakes any obligation to review, confirm or to publicly release any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise following the date of this release.