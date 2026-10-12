Accelovant Announces Integrated Sensing And Control Demonstration On Azbil USA Controller At SEMICON West 2026

Advanced Thermal Sensing & Control

Low-Cost Fiber-Optic Sensing Integration for Advanced PID and ML Controllers

- Michael GoldsteinSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Accelovant Technologies Corporation, a provider of high-performance fiber-optic sensing and ML edge-control solutions, today announced that its advanced fiber-optic temperature sensing engine is featured in live controller demonstrations at SEMICON West 2026 in San Francisco (October 13–15, 2026).The demonstration, taking place at the Azbil USA Corporation booth (#5786), highlights the seamless integration of Accelovant's advanced optical sensing hardware with commercial PID and Machine Learning (ML) control systems. The setup showcases how low-latency, drift-free thermal inputs can be used with predictive, and closed-loop process optimization for semiconductor wafer temperature uniformity.“Leading semiconductor equipment OEMs already depend on Accelovant for high-precision thermometry for temperature uniformity on the wafer, but as process windows shrink, design teams require tighter integration directly into PID and machine-learning controllers," said Michael Goldstein, CEO of Accelovant. "Our strategic partner program works with forward-thinking controller providers to link our low-cost, multi-channel sensing engines directly with PID and ML control loops to set new performance benchmarks. Closed-loop thermal control can be unlocked when sensing and advanced control algorithms operate as a unified platform."Accelerating Real-Time AI Control at the Point-of-ProcessThe Azbil demonstration announcement builds on Accelovant's broader momentum in bringing real-time model-based control directly to process chemistry. Accelovant recently unveiled MPX-EDGE, a high-performance Edge AI/MIMO controller engineered for sub-millisecond control as fabs push toward the 2 nm design node and beyond.Featuring plug-and-play isolated I/O modules and native optical sensor connectivity, the MPX-EDGE architecture allows equipment makers and controller partners to run their own IP-protected AI models directly at the point-of-process. By activating the ultra-high-bandwidth, low-latency signal-processing capabilities inherent in Accelovant's optical sensing engine, the platform enables real-time ML inference and closed-loop process control to support improved yields, repeatability, and overall tool throughput.Connecting with Accelovant at SEMICON WestAccelovant technology will be on display as part of the live control demonstration at Azbil Corporation Booth #5786, Accelovant technical executives will be attending SEMICON West for private OEM partner briefings, commercial evaluations, and integration discussions.To schedule an executive meeting or request technical specifications during the conference, contact..., during the show 855-SENSOR-8 [855-736-7678] or visit .About Accelovant Technologies CorporationAccelovant is a technology leader in fiber-optic sensing, edge computing, and industrial measurement solutions. Powered by patented materials science innovations like KristoniumTM, Accelovant delivers high-precision sensing and control platforms for semiconductor manufacturing, AI data centers, and critical power infrastructure. Headquartered in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Accelovant serves leading global technology and industrial customers.

Michael Goldstein

ACCELOVANT TECHNOLOGIES CORP

+1 604-762-6822

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Accelovant Announces Integrated Sensing and Control Demonstration on Azbil USA Controller at SEMICON West 2026 News Provided By ACCELOVANT TECHNOLOGIES CORP October 12, 2026, 08:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing



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