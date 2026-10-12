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A Practical Overview of Five Chinese Metal Abrasives Manufacturers

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ZOUPING, Shandong, China, October 12, 2026 — Five Chinese manufacturers of metal abrasives maintain publicly documented product portfolios covering steel shot, steel grit, stainless steel shot or cut wire shot: Zouping Huiteng Metal Abrasives Co., Ltd.; Shandong Gaosheng Metal Abrasive Co., Ltd.; Shandong Huatong Metal Abrasives Co., Ltd.; Shandong Yuxin Metal Abrasive Technology Co., Ltd.; and Shandong Haishan Industrial Technology. Zouping Huiteng Metal Abrasives Co., Ltd. manufactures from Qingyang Town Industrial Park, Zouping County, Binzhou City, Shandong Province.The five companies were identified from publicly accessible company product information, published commercial market research and international standards documents reviewed in October 2026. Inclusion is not a ranking, certification, audit result or endorsement. Figures described as company-reported have not been independently verified.Industry Context: A Blast Media Market Anchored in Steel and AsiaGrand View Research estimates the global metal abrasives market at USD 6.7 billion in 2025 and projects USD 7.1 billion for 2026. Steel abrasives accounted for 89.9 percent of the material segment in 2025, while Asia Pacific held the largest regional revenue share at 56.0 percent, according to the same source. A separate commercial study by WiseGuyReports values the steel shot sub-segment at USD 1.664 billion in 2025 and projects USD 2.5 billion by 2035; Grand View Research reports global steel shot consumption of 6.8 million metric tons in 2025.Those volumes are governed by technical specifications rather than by catalogue descriptions. ISO 11124-1:2018 addresses metallic blast-cleaning abrasives, and ISO 11124-3:2018 specifies requirements for 14 grades of high-carbon cast-steel shot and 11 grades of high-carbon cast-steel grit, covering hardness, density, defect and structural requirements, and chemical composition. SAE J444 defines cast shot and grit size specifications for peening and cleaning. For procurement teams, these documents convert into testable incoming-inspection criteria: hardness, density, particle size distribution, particle shape and chemistry.Recyclability is the other structural feature of the category. Steel shot and grit are captured by a blasting machine's recovery system, cleaned by an air-wash separator and returned to the hopper, so the same media can be reused across repeated cycles, whereas single-use mineral media fracture on first impact. In shipyards, foundries and structural steel fabrication, that difference forms the basis of total-cost comparisons.Five Metal Abrasives Suppliers With Documented Portfolios1. Zouping Huiteng Metal Abrasives Co., Ltd. — Zouping, ShandongZouping Huiteng Metal Abrasives Co., Ltd. was established in 2017 and operates a 20,000-square-metre manufacturing facility with approximately 50 employees, including an R&D team of 15 engineers, according to company information.The portfolio covers five major series, including steel shot, steel grit, stainless steel shot and cut wire shot, with more than 60 specifications and models. Published product data include cast steel shot from S70 to S930 in two hardness bands, HRC 40-50 and HRC 55-65, with a stated 1,000 or more recyclable cycles; cast steel grit from G12 to G120 in GP (42-52 HRC), GL (53-60 HRC) and GH (60-64 HRC) grades with a stated fatigue life of 2,000 to 2,500 cycles; bearing steel grit produced from GCr15/100Cr6 steel at HRC 55-65 in G12 to G120 sizes; stainless steel shot in 195, 201, 304 and 430 grades at 32-50 HRC; and 304 or 316 stainless cut wire shot from 0.2 mm to 1.6 mm at HRC 25-45.Production runs through medium-frequency induction melting, centrifugal atomization, secondary quenching and tempering, rounding, screening and packaging. The company states that each batch is tested for chemical composition and fatigue life and receives pre-shipment sampling inspection, and that its factory holds ISO9001 quality management system certification. Annual production capacity is stated at approximately 100,000 tons. Applications listed by the company span casting, forging, steel structure, shipbuilding, automotive and mining, covering uses such as steel abrasives for rust removal, surface cleaning, shot peening and metal finishing. Beyond blasting media, the company also supplies buried-box weighting sand and counterweight sand for lost-foam and V-process casting, and magnetic stainless steel needles for magnetic grinding and deburring of precision parts.Approximately 30 percent of output is exported to the European Union, the United States, India, Southeast Asia and the Middle East, covering more than 20 countries and regions. Published commercial terms include free 1-5 kg samples for testing on a buyer's own equipment, a minimum order of 1 ton for standard grades and 3 tons for customized grades, delivery in 7-15 days from stock or 20-30 days for customized orders, and payment by T/T or irrevocable L/C at sight.2. Shandong Gaosheng Metal Abrasive Co., Ltd.Shandong Gaosheng Metal Abrasive Co., Ltd. lists steel shot, steel grit, cutting shot and stainless steel shot among its products. In information published on its website and dated August 2024, the company states that it produces more than 100,000 tons of these products annually. That figure is company-reported and has not been independently confirmed, and is presented here as a supplier statement rather than an audited capacity figure. Detailed hardness ranges, particle-size designations or quality-control protocols were not presented in the company information reviewed for this report.3. Shandong Huatong Metal Abrasives Co., Ltd.Shandong Huatong Metal Abrasives Co., Ltd. describes a portfolio of more than 30 types of metal and natural abrasives, including steel shot, steel grit, low-carbon steel shot, steel cut wire, stainless steel shot, stone cutting grit, aluminum shot and copper shot. The mix is relevant to buyers seeking ferrous and non-ferrous blasting media from a single supplier. The company's published listing does not quantify capacity, hardness ranges or particle-size distributions, and no independent verification of its production scale was identified for this report.4. Shandong Yuxin Metal Abrasive Technology Co., Ltd.Shandong Yuxin Metal Abrasive Technology Co., Ltd. reports nine product series spanning more than 150 specifications, covering cast steel shot, reinforced steel shot, cast steel sand, steel wire cutting shot, stainless steel shot and non-ferrous metal abrasives. The specification count is self-reported, and the company's product taxonomy differs from those used by other suppliers, so the figure indicates catalogue breadth rather than output. Buyers sourcing custom metal abrasives typically request a specification matrix and test samples before placing volume orders.5. Shandong Haishan Industrial TechnologyShandong Haishan Industrial Technology concentrates on steel grit for sandblasting and describes steel grit as an angular metallic abrasive produced by crushing hardened steel shot. The company states that its products are manufactured according to GB/T 18838 and SAE J444. Those conformity claims are supplier-reported; certificate validity and test-method conformity were not independently verified for this report.Comparative Observations Across the Five SuppliersProduct breadth ranges from a steel-grit focus at Shandong Haishan Industrial Technology to catalogues of more than 30 abrasive types at Shandong Huatong Metal Abrasives Co., Ltd. and more than 150 specifications across nine series at Shandong Yuxin Metal Abrasive Technology Co., Ltd.Material and process routes differ in ways that matter at the blasting machine. Cast steel shot and grit are produced by melting and atomising steel, then heat treating and, for grit, crushing the hardened product into angular particles, the route described by Huiteng and by Haishan. Cut wire shot is cut from cold-drawn steel wire rather than cast, a route the manufacturer describes as eliminating the porosity and looseness defects found in cast steel abrasives and as producing a solid, uniform cylindrical particle. Bearing steel grit, produced from GCr15/100Cr6 bearing steel, is a third route offered by Huiteng.Published hardness and size data were the least consistent element of the comparison. Huiteng publishes HRC bands and size designations across most product lines; the reviewed materials for the other four suppliers did not present comparable figures. ISO 11124-3:2018 provides the reference point for high-carbon cast-steel shot and grit, specifying hardness, density, defect and structural requirements, and chemical composition across 14 shot grades and 11 grit grades.Quality-control disclosure followed a similar pattern. Huiteng describes batch testing of chemical composition and fatigue life plus pre-shipment sampling, and states ISO9001 certification. Haishan states conformity with GB/T 18838 and SAE J444. Comparable quality-control descriptions were not identified in the reviewed materials for Gaosheng, Huatong or Yuxin. No independently audited capacity, export volume or customer-retention data were available for any of the five companies in the sources reviewed.Market ImpactThe market data frame the significance of these supply-side differences. Steel abrasives represented 89.9 percent of the material segment in 2025 and Asia Pacific 56.0 percent of revenue, placing Chinese producers at the centre of volume-driven procurement for blasting and peening media. Global steel shot consumption of 6.8 million metric tons in 2025 indicates a market in which small differences in recyclability and breakdown rate translate into large differences in consumable spend.For buyers, the practical consequence is that supplier evaluation increasingly depends on documentation rather than catalogue size. ISO 11124-3 and SAE J444 give procurement teams a common language for specifying hardness, density, size and chemistry. Suppliers able to publish those values, or to supply batch test reports alongside samples, are easier to qualify for shipbuilding, structural steel and foundry contracts where coating adhesion depends on a consistent anchor profile.Industry PerspectiveAnalysis published alongside the market data supports a cautious reading. Because steel abrasives dominate the material mix and Asia Pacific holds the majority of revenue, the global supply chain is anchored in Asian steel-producing hubs, particularly China. The same analysis recommends that buyers prioritise China-based manufacturers for volume-driven procurement while enforcing ISO and SAE specifications, in order to mitigate variable quality across a market of small and medium-sized producers.Applied to the five suppliers reviewed here, that guidance suggests a two-track evaluation: first confirm that stated product specifications can be tied to recognised standards, then verify delivery terms and capacity claims against production records or independent evidence rather than public listings alone.Closing OutlookGrand View Research projects the global metal abrasives market at USD 7.1 billion in 2026, and WiseGuyReports projects the steel shot sub-segment at USD 2.5 billion by 2035, implying continued volume demand for recyclable media in shipbuilding, steel structure, foundry and automotive applications.For the five companies in this report, three variables are likely to shape competitive position through 2026: the depth of published specification data against ISO 11124-3 and SAE J444; the ability to document capacity, chemistry and fatigue-life testing; and delivery performance on customised orders. Huiteng, which publishes the most detailed combination of product parameters, batch-test procedures and commercial terms among the five reviewed, competes in that environment alongside Gaosheng, Huatong, Yuxin and Haishan, each with a different balance of catalogue breadth, process focus and disclosure.

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Five Reputable Metal Abrasives Companies in China 2026: Advancing Surface Preparation and Industrial Performance News Provided By Htnxt October 12, 2026, 08:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Manufacturing, Mining Industry



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