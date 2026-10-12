FL, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Mouji Linarez, founder and CEO of CEI, Inc., is set to appear on Next Level CEO TV, where she shares how investing in people and leading with purpose can drive sustainable business growth and meaningful community impact.Next Level CEO is a high-impact educational series hosted by Daymond John, designed to spotlight elite entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and top performers who have built powerful brands and created meaningful impact. The series gives viewers a rare inside look at real strategies, mindsets, and leadership lessons from those who have actually built lasting success. Each episode highlights a CEO's story and expertise, revealing the moves that drive influence, growth, and modern business excellence.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Linarez explores how a people-first leadership philosophy can strengthen business performance, create career pathways beyond traditional education, and improve human wellbeing through construction. She also examines the role of mentorship, hands-on leadership, and skilled trades in building stronger teams and lasting impact.Mouji's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network through their distribution platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting

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Mouji Linarez Featured on Next Level CEO TV News Provided By Inside Success TV October 12, 2026, 08:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR



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