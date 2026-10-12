TPREL Adds 419 MW Capacity, 131 Mwhr Battery Storage In Q2 FY27

Q2 and H1 FY27 Performance Highlights

Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL) commissioned 419 megawatts (MW) of utility-scale capacity and 131.2 megawatt-hours (MWhr) of battery energy storage during the second quarter of FY27, according to a Tata Power regulatory exchange filing.

The execution represents a year-on-year growth of over 130 per cent compared to the 182 MW commissioned in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. Of the 131.2 MWhr storage capacity executed during the quarter, 101.2 MWhr comprised in-house capacity for TPREL, while the remaining 30 MWhr went to third-party projects.

Key Projects Commissioned in H1 FY27

With these quarterly additions, the subsidiary of the Tata Power Company Limited completed 645 MW of utility-scale projects and 161.2 MWhr of storage capacity during the first half of FY27. Out of the half-yearly storage capacity, 101.2 MWhr served internal projects and 60 MWhr served third-party customers. During the first half of the fiscal year, the company commissioned the 100.8 MW Jewali Wind Project, the Kalasar FDRE Project featuring 227.5 MW of solar capacity alongside a 101.2 MWhr Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), the 100 MW Kayathar Group Captive Project, and the 72.5 MW Tata Steel Captive Project.

Expanded Operational Portfolio

The company stated that its execution momentum "reflects its focus on quality, safety, and operational excellence." The filing noted that the firm delivered these projects across regions, adding that it remained "backed by a resilient supply chain, experienced partners, and robust project management capabilities."

Following these project commissions, TPREL expanded its total utility-scale operational portfolio to 7.2 GW. This operating base consists of 5.8 GW of solar assets, 1.3 GW of wind installations, and 281.2 MWhr of battery storage capacity. The company stated that its expanding footprint "continues to support India's clean energy transition while contributing to national energy security and sustainability."

Future Outlook and Expansion Plans

Looking ahead, TPREL expects to execute more than 2 GW of projects during the second half of FY27. This pipeline includes 1,075 MW of solar capacity, 969 MW of wind installations, and 274 MWhr of BESS. Additionally, 300 MW of third-party projects remain scheduled for completion in the same period.

By the close of FY27, the company expects cumulative executed capacity to approach 9.3 GW, comprising 6,899 MW of solar, 2,298 MW of wind, and 555.2 MWhr of battery storage. In FY28, the company plans to complete the remaining balance of approximately 2.6 GW, consisting of 570 MW of solar, 1,700 MW of wind, and 350 MWhr of battery storage, bringing overall operational capacity to roughly 12 GW.

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