Kareena Kapoor's Hermes Kelly Bag At Singapore F1 Grand Prix Costs THIS Whopping Amount

Kareena Kapoor Khan knows how to make a style statement, and her latest appearance at the Singapore F1 Grand Prix is proof. The actor shared a glimpse of her look on Instagram Stories, posing inside a car against Singapore's striking skyline. While her outfit caught the eye, it was her luxury handbag that became the highlight.

A closer look at the accessory suggests that Kareena was carrying an Hermes Kelly 25 Sellier. The elegant handbag features a structured silhouette, gold-tone hardware and leather construction, with Togo and Epsom among the leather options available for the style. An Android charm attached to the bag added a playful detail to the otherwise classic luxury accessory.

According to Sotheby's, Hermes increased the prices of its Kelly bags in the US by approximately 3.8% to 8.9% in 2026. The starting price for a Kelly 25 in the relevant leather options is around $13,700, which translates to approximately Rs 13.25 lakh.

However, buyers looking for the coveted handbag in the resale market may have to spend considerably more. Depending on the leather, colour, hardware and condition, resale prices can range from approximately $28,000 to $33,000 or higher. One Hermes Kelly Sellier 25 in Craie Epsom leather with gold hardware was listed on Madison Avenue Couture for $36,500, equivalent to around Rs 35.32 lakh.

Kareena Kapoor's Singapore F1 Outfit Blends Elegance With Effortless Style

While her Hermes handbag grabbed attention, Kareena's outfit was equally noteworthy. The actor opted for a coordinated white look, pairing crisp white trousers with a fitted white bodysuit. She layered the ensemble with a brown jacket, adding contrast to the monochromatic base.

A printed silk scarf brought colour and character to the outfit, while studded earrings added a subtle touch of glamour. Kareena completed the look with oversized black Givenchy sunglasses, reportedly priced at Rs 54,600.

Her beauty choices complemented the understated sophistication of the ensemble. She went with a matte makeup base and mauve-brown lipstick, keeping the overall look polished without making it appear overdone.

The combination of relaxed tailoring, classic accessories and luxury labels gave Kareena's Singapore appearance a refined finish. Rather than relying on bold colours or elaborate styling, she let the carefully chosen pieces do the talking. The Hermes Kelly bag served as the standout accessory, elevating an otherwise versatile outfit into a statement look.

Singapore F1 Grand Prix: A Glamorous Night of Motorsport and Fashion

The Singapore Grand Prix is one of the most distinctive events on the Formula One calendar, bringing together high-speed racing, a spectacular city backdrop and a vibrant atmosphere. Held at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, the race is known for its challenging street layout and night-time setting.

The event's history dates back to 1966, when the race was held on the Thomson Road circuit. It continued until 1973 before returning to the Formula One calendar in 2008 at Marina Bay, becoming the championship's first night race.

Over the years, the Singapore Grand Prix has developed into more than just a motorsport spectacle. Its glamorous setting and international audience have also made it a popular occasion for celebrity appearances and fashion moments.

German driver Sebastian Vettel holds the record for the most Singapore Grand Prix victories, with five wins. The combination of a demanding circuit and a visually striking night race continues to make the event a highlight for motorsport fans.