Europe Condemns Houthi Strike on Riyadh Airport That Killed 12
(MENAFN) A wave of European leaders and foreign ministries on Sunday condemned the latest Houthi assault on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, the Saudi capital.
German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul “strongly” condemned the strike on the U.S. social media platform X, branding it a “terrorist act” against Saudi Arabia and civil aviation.
UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband said he was “appalled,” adding that Britain stands “in solidarity with those affected,” according to a British public broadcaster.
The French Foreign Ministry issued a written statement offering condolences to all those affected. “France reaffirms its full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It will continue to stand by its side in defending its territory and infrastructure. It calls on the Houthis to immediately cease their attacks,” the statement said.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also “strongly” condemned the attack on X, pledging continued work with regional partners “to promote stability and freedom of navigation” in the area. “Attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure are unacceptable and must cease,” she said.
Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen likewise condemned the strike, extending the Netherlands’ “full solidarity” to the people of Saudi Arabia and its Gulf partners.
Spain took a firm line in a Spanish Foreign Ministry statement. “The Government of Spain condemns the brutal Houthi terrorist attack against Riyadh’s international airport,” it said.
The ministry restated its solidarity with Saudi Arabia and the Yemeni government “in the face of the unacceptable Houthi attacks.” “Spain urges a de-escalation and calls for a negotiated solution under the auspices of the United Nations, and the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 2216,” the statement added.
Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker condemned the attack “in the strongest terms” on X. “Targeting civilian infrastructure is inexcusable and utterly reprehensible. Austria stands in full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and all those affected by these heinous terrorist attacks,” Stocker said.
Casualties
Saturday’s strike killed four Saudis, two Bangladeshi nationals and one citizen each from the United States, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Palestine and Sudan, according to the Saudi civil aviation authority.
The attack followed a string of Houthi missile and drone strikes on Saudi airports and facilities in recent days, sharply raising regional tensions.
German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul “strongly” condemned the strike on the U.S. social media platform X, branding it a “terrorist act” against Saudi Arabia and civil aviation.
UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband said he was “appalled,” adding that Britain stands “in solidarity with those affected,” according to a British public broadcaster.
The French Foreign Ministry issued a written statement offering condolences to all those affected. “France reaffirms its full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It will continue to stand by its side in defending its territory and infrastructure. It calls on the Houthis to immediately cease their attacks,” the statement said.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also “strongly” condemned the attack on X, pledging continued work with regional partners “to promote stability and freedom of navigation” in the area. “Attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure are unacceptable and must cease,” she said.
Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen likewise condemned the strike, extending the Netherlands’ “full solidarity” to the people of Saudi Arabia and its Gulf partners.
Spain took a firm line in a Spanish Foreign Ministry statement. “The Government of Spain condemns the brutal Houthi terrorist attack against Riyadh’s international airport,” it said.
The ministry restated its solidarity with Saudi Arabia and the Yemeni government “in the face of the unacceptable Houthi attacks.” “Spain urges a de-escalation and calls for a negotiated solution under the auspices of the United Nations, and the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 2216,” the statement added.
Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker condemned the attack “in the strongest terms” on X. “Targeting civilian infrastructure is inexcusable and utterly reprehensible. Austria stands in full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and all those affected by these heinous terrorist attacks,” Stocker said.
Casualties
Saturday’s strike killed four Saudis, two Bangladeshi nationals and one citizen each from the United States, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Palestine and Sudan, according to the Saudi civil aviation authority.
The attack followed a string of Houthi missile and drone strikes on Saudi airports and facilities in recent days, sharply raising regional tensions.
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