Palestinian Officials Report Rising Abductions Across Occupied West Bank
(MENAFN) Abductions and arbitrary detentions of Palestinians by Israeli settlers have reportedly increased across the occupied West Bank, with farmers and residents of rural and Bedouin communities facing particular risks, Palestinian officials and rights organizations said Monday.
Salah al-Khawaja, who heads the central West Bank office of the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, said such incidents frequently involved physical abuse and violence. He described cases in which Palestinians were detained at makeshift checkpoints or seized during attacks targeting agricultural workers and rural communities.
“Palestinians were being detained at makeshift checkpoints or seized during attacks on farmers and rural and Bedouin communities,” he said.
Amir Daoud, a documentation official at the commission, warned that repeated incidents were creating fear among farmers who need to access their land. He said the threat of detention or violence could discourage people from reaching their fields and carrying out their agricultural work.
“The impact of the attacks extends from the victim to the entire village and becomes a means of intimidating residents and weakening their connection to their land,” Daoud said.
The concerns come amid wider reports documenting the detention and abduction of Palestinians by Israeli settlers in the occupied territory. In May 2025, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported that it had recorded approximately 36 incidents since October 2023 involving Israeli settlers, some wearing military uniforms, who abducted or detained at least 50 Palestinians, including three children.
Palestinian rights organization Al-Haq also reported on Sept. 24 that documented cases pointed to an “increasing pattern” of abductions and unlawful arbitrary detention.
The latest reported incidents occurred on Saturday, when seven Palestinians were allegedly abducted in separate locations across the West Bank. Three cases were reported in Nahalin, west of Bethlehem, while another three took place in Qaffin, north of Tulkarem. A farmer was also reportedly abducted in Beit Imrin, near Nablus.
The individuals’ whereabouts and circumstances were not immediately known, according to the reports.
Daoud further accused the Israeli army of providing protection to settlers during some of the incidents. He said the reported attack in Qaffin took place under the protection of Israeli forces, raising additional concerns among Palestinian officials about the safety of residents in affected communities.
The reported incidents have intensified concerns about the ability of Palestinian farmers to reach and cultivate their land without fear of violence or detention. Agricultural activity is particularly vulnerable when access routes are disrupted or residents face threats while traveling to their fields.
Officials and rights groups warn that the consequences extend beyond individual victims, affecting entire villages and contributing to insecurity among rural and Bedouin communities. The reported incidents also raise concerns about the impact of repeated attacks on livelihoods, agricultural production and Palestinians’ ability to maintain their presence on their land.
Salah al-Khawaja, who heads the central West Bank office of the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, said such incidents frequently involved physical abuse and violence. He described cases in which Palestinians were detained at makeshift checkpoints or seized during attacks targeting agricultural workers and rural communities.
“Palestinians were being detained at makeshift checkpoints or seized during attacks on farmers and rural and Bedouin communities,” he said.
Amir Daoud, a documentation official at the commission, warned that repeated incidents were creating fear among farmers who need to access their land. He said the threat of detention or violence could discourage people from reaching their fields and carrying out their agricultural work.
“The impact of the attacks extends from the victim to the entire village and becomes a means of intimidating residents and weakening their connection to their land,” Daoud said.
The concerns come amid wider reports documenting the detention and abduction of Palestinians by Israeli settlers in the occupied territory. In May 2025, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported that it had recorded approximately 36 incidents since October 2023 involving Israeli settlers, some wearing military uniforms, who abducted or detained at least 50 Palestinians, including three children.
Palestinian rights organization Al-Haq also reported on Sept. 24 that documented cases pointed to an “increasing pattern” of abductions and unlawful arbitrary detention.
The latest reported incidents occurred on Saturday, when seven Palestinians were allegedly abducted in separate locations across the West Bank. Three cases were reported in Nahalin, west of Bethlehem, while another three took place in Qaffin, north of Tulkarem. A farmer was also reportedly abducted in Beit Imrin, near Nablus.
The individuals’ whereabouts and circumstances were not immediately known, according to the reports.
Daoud further accused the Israeli army of providing protection to settlers during some of the incidents. He said the reported attack in Qaffin took place under the protection of Israeli forces, raising additional concerns among Palestinian officials about the safety of residents in affected communities.
The reported incidents have intensified concerns about the ability of Palestinian farmers to reach and cultivate their land without fear of violence or detention. Agricultural activity is particularly vulnerable when access routes are disrupted or residents face threats while traveling to their fields.
Officials and rights groups warn that the consequences extend beyond individual victims, affecting entire villages and contributing to insecurity among rural and Bedouin communities. The reported incidents also raise concerns about the impact of repeated attacks on livelihoods, agricultural production and Palestinians’ ability to maintain their presence on their land.
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