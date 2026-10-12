Riyadh Airport Attack Toll Hits 13 as Indian Victim Dies
(MENAFN) The death toll from Saturday’s Houthi attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh climbed to 13 on Sunday after an Indian national died of his injuries, the Indian Embassy said.
In a statement on Facebook, the embassy said a citizen wounded in the Oct. 10 strike “has unfortunately lost his life today.”
The embassy offered condolences to the victim’s family and said it remained in contact with them. It also pledged full support to ensure his remains are returned to India promptly.
Saudi authorities had earlier reported that the assault on the airport killed 12 people and wounded 309 others.
In a statement on Facebook, the embassy said a citizen wounded in the Oct. 10 strike “has unfortunately lost his life today.”
The embassy offered condolences to the victim’s family and said it remained in contact with them. It also pledged full support to ensure his remains are returned to India promptly.
Saudi authorities had earlier reported that the assault on the airport killed 12 people and wounded 309 others.
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