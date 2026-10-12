Aneesh Sharma Says A Good Result Does Not Prove A Good Decision

Aneesh Sharma believes that good decision-making requires looking beyond the outcome and understanding the information, reasoning, and circumstances behind a choice.

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The Difference Between a Decision and Its Result

New Hampshire, USA, Oct 12, 2026, ZEX PR WIRE - A good outcome can make a decision look better than it actually was. A bad outcome can make a reasonable decision look worse.

Aneesh Sharma has become interested in that distinction through his experiences in analytics, education, and football. For Sharma, the more useful question is not simply whether something worked. It is whether the decision made sense based on the information available at the time.

That way of thinking is useful in football, but it also applies to many areas of life. People make decisions with incomplete information every day, and the result does not always provide a complete picture of whether the original choice was sound.

Why Outcomes Can Be Misleading

People naturally judge decisions by what happens afterward. When something works, there is a tendency to assume the decision behind it was good. When something fails, people often look for someone or something to blame.

Sharma believes that approach can make it harder to learn.

A single outcome does not always reveal the quality of the process that produced it. Sometimes a thoughtful decision leads to an unfavorable result. Other times, a decision made without much consideration happens to work out.

The distinction matters because people can learn the wrong lesson from either situation. A failed decision might cause someone to abandon an approach that was reasonable, while a successful decision might encourage them to repeat something that only happened to work under a particular set of circumstances.

Looking at What Was Known at the Time

For Sharma, better decision-making starts with understanding the information that was available when the choice was made.

That means asking questions about the circumstances rather than judging everything from the final result. What information did the person have? What alternatives were available? What factors were most important? What could reasonably have been expected at the time?

This way of thinking is one reason Sharma has been interested in analytics. Data can help people identify patterns and understand possibilities, but it does not remove uncertainty. Good analysis still requires judgment and an understanding of the situation surrounding the numbers.

His studies in Quantitative Social Science at Dartmouth have given him another way to explore that relationship between information, people, and decision-making.

What Analytics Can and Cannot Do

Sharma's experience with analytics in football has shown him that numbers are most useful when they are placed in context.

Analytics can provide information that might otherwise be difficult to see. It can help people compare possibilities, identify patterns, and think more carefully about their options. At the same time, data does not make every decision automatic.

There are always circumstances that cannot be perfectly captured by a spreadsheet or model. People still have to interpret information, communicate it, and decide how much weight it should receive.

That balance between information and judgment is useful far beyond sports. Whether someone is making a professional decision, working with a team, or trying to solve a problem, having more information does not necessarily make the decision easier. Knowing how to use that information is just as important.

The Importance of Leadership

Sharma also sees leadership as an important part of making good decisions. He has said,“Leadership qualities are consistently among the most important traits for a coach to have. It's the starting point for the job.”

For him, leadership is not simply about being the person who makes the final decision. It also involves creating an environment where people can communicate clearly, consider different perspectives, and learn from mistakes.

That becomes especially important when the result is not what people expected. A strong team should be able to look back at a decision without automatically assuming that an unfavorable outcome means the process was wrong.

The same applies to success. A positive result can be worth celebrating while still leaving room to ask whether there was anything that could have been done differently.

What Different Experiences Can Teach You

Sharma's experiences across different areas of football have also shaped the way he thinks about professional development. He has done analytics work with Dartmouth and Navy, handled recruiting for Georgia, and worked in training camp operations with the Los Angeles Rams.

Those experiences have exposed him to different responsibilities and different ways of working within a larger organization. They have also shown him that professional growth does not always happen through one clearly defined path.

Each experience can provide something different. One may develop analytical skills, another may improve communication, and another may provide a better understanding of how an organization operates.

For someone early in a career, that variety can be valuable. It allows a person to discover which types of work interest them while building skills that can carry into future opportunities.

Learning Beyond the Classroom

While his academic work has given Sharma a foundation in quantitative and social science concepts, his experiences outside the classroom have provided another kind of education.

Working with different organizations and people can teach lessons that are difficult to recreate through coursework alone. It requires adapting to different environments, communicating with people who have different responsibilities, and understanding how ideas are applied in real situations.

That combination of academic study and practical experience has become an important part of Sharma's development.

Keeping Perspective Outside of Work

Football remains an important interest for Sharma, but it is not the only thing that occupies his time.

He is a film enthusiast and enjoys 35mm film photography, which gives him a creative outlet that is very different from the analytical work he has pursued academically and professionally. He also enjoys hiking, including exploring portions of the Appalachian Trail around Dartmouth's campus.

Those interests offer a different way of paying attention to the world. Photography requires patience and observation, while hiking creates time to slow down and experience a place without the constant pressure to produce an immediate result.

Sharma has also spent time giving back to his community. During spring 2026, he volunteered 50 hours with NY Common Pantry, a food pantry in East Harlem.

A Broader Approach to Decision-Making

For Sharma, the larger lesson is that decisions should not be judged solely by what happens afterward.

Results matter, but they are only one part of the picture. Understanding the reasoning behind a choice, the information available at the time, and the circumstances surrounding it can provide a much clearer way to evaluate what happened.

That approach has influenced how Sharma thinks about analytics, education, leadership, and professional development. It also reflects a broader idea that applies well beyond football: making a good decision does not always guarantee a good result, and a good result does not always prove that the decision was good.

About Aneesh Sharma

Aneesh Sharma is a Dartmouth College Class of 2027 Quantitative Social Science major based in Hanover, New Hampshire. His experience includes analytics work with Dartmouth and Navy, recruiting work with Georgia, and training camp operations with the Los Angeles Rams. Outside of his academic and professional interests, Sharma enjoys 35mm film photography, film, hiking, and exploring the Appalachian Trail around Dartmouth's campus. He also volunteered 50 hours with NY Common Pantry in East Harlem during spring 2026.