Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hosts Chattogram-Themed Buffet Dinner

MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel has brought the culinary heritage of Chattogram to the capital with“Mejjante Aiyun,” a themed buffet dinner at its Bahar Multi-Cuisine Restaurant till October 19.

The dining experience highlights the region's distinctive flavors and traditional mezban hospitality, featuring signature dishes such as Chattogram-style akhni biryani, mezban beef, loitta shutki bhuna, churi shutki dopiaza, bhetki paturi, cholar dal and bhuna khichuri.

The buffet also includes salads, cold canapes, traditional Bengali mashed dishes and pickles. Live cooking stations will serve chapati, chitoi pitha, liver with luchi, shrimp chops, loitta fish fry and pomfret fry. Other offerings include Chattogram-style paya nalli, chicken coconut korma, taro stems with mustard and atap rice.



Dessert options range from kheer sandesh and rasmalai to sweet yogurt, tal pitha, mera pitha and freshly prepared bhapa pitha and kheer patishapta.

The dinner is priced at BDT 8,999, with a“Buy One, Get Three” offer available across all payment methods.

Guests can visit Bahar Restaurant on Level three. The hotel said its themed dining programs aim to showcase diverse culinary traditions and create memorable experiences for guests.

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