Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Azerbaijan, As A Country Situated Just Between Asia And Europe, Plays A Role In Connectivity - President Ilham Aliyev


Date: 2026-10-12 04:31:28

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. Southeast Asia is important for Azerbaijan and is one of our foreign policy priorities, President Ilham Aliyev said during a joint press statement with Prime Minister of Cambodia Hun Manet, Trend 's correspondent reports.

The head of state noted that Azerbaijan, as a country situated just between Asia and Europe, of course, plays a role in connectivity.

MENAFN12102026000187011040ID1111793630



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story
Search