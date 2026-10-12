Azerbaijan, As A Country Situated Just Between Asia And Europe, Plays A Role In Connectivity - President Ilham Aliyev

The head of state noted that Azerbaijan, as a country situated just between Asia and Europe, of course, plays a role in connectivity.

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