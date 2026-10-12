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Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan Seek Closer Ties In AI, Digital Infrastructure


Date: 2026-10-12 04:31:28

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan discussed expanding cooperation in information technology, strengthening ties between their technology parks and promoting Central Asia as a unified regional technology hub during a meeting in Tashkent on Oct. 11.

This was reflected in the statement by Uzbekistan's Ministry of Digital Technologies, following a meeting between Minister of Digital Technologies Sherzod Shermatov and Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Uzbekistan Yeraly Tugzhanov.

A key focus was strengthening collaboration between IT Park Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan's Astana Hub, with both sides emphasizing the importance of combining resources, exchanging expertise, and developing complementary technology ecosystems rather than competing with each other.

Moreover, the discussions covered ways to help startups and IT companies from both countries enter each other's markets, implement joint projects, and expand into international markets.

The parties also explored opportunities to promote Central Asian technology companies and startups, attract foreign investors and technology firms, and develop a recognizable regional brand for the technology sector.

“The parties also considered the possibility of developing mutually beneficial cooperation in the areas of digital infrastructure, artificial intelligence, data centers and innovative projects,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, closer collaboration between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan could help technology companies access larger markets, attract international investment and strengthen regional innovation capacity.

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Trend News Agency

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