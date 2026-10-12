Global Truck Tire Market Research Report 2026-2031 Smart And EV-Specific Tires, Logistics Expansion, And Aftermarket Demand Create A $23.16 Billion Opportunity

The global truck tire market was valued at USD 19.32 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 23.16 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.07%. According to the report, market expansion is supported by rising freight activity, fleet modernization, e-commerce growth, electric truck adoption, and increasing demand for durable, fuel-efficient tire technologies.

Technology and Electric Trucks Reshape Tire Demand

Technological innovation is transforming truck tire manufacturing. Producers are integrating sensors for real-time monitoring of pressure, temperature, tread wear, and tire condition. Smart materials, including shape memory alloys and piezoelectric components, are also enabling tires to respond more effectively to changing road conditions. These developments support predictive maintenance, safety, fuel efficiency, and vehicle uptime.

Electric vehicle-specific tires represent another important truck tire market trend. Battery electric trucks require products engineered for higher torque, heavier loads, lower rolling resistance, noise reduction, and longer operating range. Electric trucks can be 20-30% heavier than diesel trucks because of their battery packs, increasing the need for specialized compounds, stronger construction, higher load capacity, and OE data integration. This shift is expected to generate significant opportunities for tire manufacturers and electric truck OEMs.

Logistics Expansion Supports Market Growth

The expansion of logistics and freight transport remains a primary truck tire market driver. Growth in global e-commerce, regional distribution, express delivery, and last-mile operations is increasing commercial vehicle utilization and fleet size. Higher annual mileage also shortens tire replacement intervals, strengthening demand for high-endurance products across urban, regional, and long-haul applications.

Fleet expansion and scheduled replacement cycles support both OEM and aftermarket sales. As commercial vehicles remain in operation longer, fleet managers are prioritizing maintenance, regulatory compliance, fuel economy, and total cost of ownership. Urbanization is also increasing demand for cargo transportation and public mobility services, creating sustained requirements for replacement tires.

Raw Material Volatility Remains a Key Challenge

Raw materials account for approximately 60 to 70% of tire production costs, making fluctuations in rubber, oil, and steel prices a significant industry restraint. Global trade policies and supply chain disruptions can further complicate procurement and inventory strategies. Fixed-price OEM agreements, annual tenders, and long-term commercial contracts may delay the ability of manufacturers to pass higher input costs to customers, resulting in temporary pressure on margins.

Truck Tire Market Segmentation Highlights

By tire construction, radial tires accounted for more than 90% of the global market. Their leadership is supported by longer service life, lower rolling resistance, fuel savings, retreading economics, fleet modernization, and growing adoption among electric trucks. Radial products continue to capture substantial OE fitment and replacement demand across developed and emerging markets.

By tire function, the trailer segment is forecast to record the fastest CAGR of 3.12%. Growth is linked to higher load requirements, reduced fleet downtime, uniform wear performance, lightweight construction, and expanding long-haul and intermodal transportation. Fleet operators are increasingly selecting low rolling resistance radial trailer tires to improve mileage, meet emissions requirements, and reduce operating costs.

By sales channel, the aftermarket held the largest global truck tire market share in 2025. Aging commercial vehicle fleets, intensive utilization, safety regulations, harsh operating conditions, and the expansion of fleet service models are driving replacement demand. Construction, mining, regional delivery, and long-haul logistics applications create particularly frequent replacement requirements.

APAC Leads the Global Truck Tire Market

APAC accounted for approximately 42% of global market revenue in 2025. Infrastructure investment, commercial vehicle manufacturing, industrialization, urbanization, and e-commerce expansion are supporting truck and tire demand throughout the region. China, India, and Japan are major markets, while rising vehicle ownership and registrations in China, India, and South Korea are expanding the active truck parc. Investments in highways, ports, logistics corridors, and industrial zones are also increasing freight movement and replacement cycles.

North America is the second-largest regional market. Its position is supported by extensive long-haul freight networks, strict OEM standards, emissions compliance, climate-related performance requirements, and established tire service infrastructure. The U.S. and Canada remain the leading contributors, with high-frequency delivery operations and heavy vehicle utilization supporting demand for durable, reliable tires.

Competitive Landscape

The global truck tire market is consolidated around four major multinational manufacturers: Bridgestone Corporation, Continental AG, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, and Michelin. Competition increasingly centers on total cost of ownership, telematics, lifecycle services, retreading, sustainability, and high-margin products. Chinese manufacturers are expanding through smart factories and competitively priced radial tires, while global suppliers are developing sensor-based products that use AI to predict tread wear and hydroplaning risks.

Other prominent vendors include Pirelli, Sumitomo Corporation, Hankook Tire & Technology, THE YOKOHAMA RUBBER CO., LTD, Zhongce Rubber Group Co., Ltd., Sailun, Toyo Tires, Cheng Shin Tire, Linglong Tire, Triangle Tyre Co., Ltd, Apollo, CEAT, Giti Tire, JK Tyres, KUMHO TIRE CO., INC., Maxxis, MRF Tyres, Nokian Tyres, Double Coin Holdings, Petlas, and Belshina.

Recent Truck Tire Market Developments



In October 2025, Bridgestone launched the Firestone FS592 truck tire with next-generation ENLITEN technology, increased tread depth, a wider footprint, and improved removal mileage.

In September 2025, Michelin introduced the Michelin X Multi Z2 & D2 in 19.5 for urban and regional delivery trucks, offering enhanced durability, safety, and all-weather performance on short- and mid-distance routes.

In June 2025, Continental announced plans to sell its ContiTech group sector, subject to supervisory approval, with completion targeted for 2026. In June 2025, Continental exited the Truck and Bus Radial tire segment in India and discontinued TBR manufacturing at its Modipuram plant in Uttar Pradesh.

The report evaluates radial and bias construction; drive, trailer, and steer functions; aftermarket and OEM sales channels; and major markets across APAC, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

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