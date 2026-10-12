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BANIJAY - BNP Paribas Primary New Issues: NO STAB Notice


Date: 2026-10-12 04:31:22

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 12/10/26

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

BETCLIC TIPICO GROUP S.A.S.

Post-stabilisation Period Announcement

NO STABILISATION CARRIED OUT

[Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated 07/10/26 BNP Paribas (contact: Stanford Hartman telephone: 0207 595 8222) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014)) was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Securities

Issuer: BETCLIC TIPICO GROUP S.A.S.
Guarantor(s) (if any): N/A
Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 450M
Description: 6.5% NOTES DUE 15 MARCH 2032
Offer price: 100

Stabilisation Manager(s)

Name(s): BNPP, CACIB, NATIXIS, SG, DB, GS

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States.


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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