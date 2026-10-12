The Global Quantum Technologies Market 2026-2036 Report Now Available, Profiling IBM, Google Quantum AI, Ionq, Microsoft & 350 Other Key Players

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global Quantum Technologies Market Report Tracks the Shift From Venture Funding to IPOs as US CHIPS Awards Reach $2.013B, Profiling IBM, IonQ & Google Quantum AI

Dublin, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "The Global Quantum Technologies Market 2026-2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global quantum technology market is advancing from venture-funded research toward public capital markets, industrial-scale manufacturing and direct government ownership. In 2026, hardware company IPO activity included Quantinuum, Xanadu, Infleqtion and IQM, while IonQ reported second-quarter revenue of $80.1 million. Government participation also increased as the US Department of Commerce awarded $2.013 billion in CHIPS incentives and took minority equity stakes in participating companies.

Quantum sensing remains the largest revenue segment, supported primarily by defence and national security applications. Quantum computing is forecast to become the leading segment after 2030 as fault-tolerant systems progress toward commercial deployment. Through 2036, the quantum technologies market offers substantial growth potential but continues to face high execution risk. Key market drivers include access to public capital, sustained government funding, advances in quantum error correction and the expansion of foundry-scale manufacturing infrastructure.

The report delivers detailed analysis of the global quantum technologies market, covering quantum computing, communications, sensing, simulation, machine learning and batteries. It includes ten- and twenty-year forecasts by technology segment, end-use industry and region, supported by assessments of investment activity, commercial roadmaps, supply-chain requirements and workforce demand.

Key report coverage includes:



Global quantum technology market forecasts: Revenue projections through 2046 for quantum computing, sensors, QKD, QRNG, PQC, QML, simulation and batteries. Forecasts also address regional growth, end-use adoption, quantum hardware supply chains and workforce markets.

Investment and funding trends: Analysis of market funding from 2012-2026 by technology, company, application and region, including quarterly breakdowns and major 2025-2026 investment developments.

Government quantum programs: Coverage of initiatives and funding across the US, China, EU, Germany, UK, France, Canada, Australia, Japan, India, South Korea and the Gulf States. US analysis includes the NQI, DOE, DARPA, CHIPS Act and state-level programs.

Quantum computing technologies: Evaluation of superconducting, trapped-ion, silicon spin-qubit, topological, photonic, neutral-atom, diamond-defect and annealing platforms. The analysis includes vendor benchmarking, business models, technology roadmaps and modality market-share forecasts.

Quantum error correction and fault tolerance: Logical-qubit leaderboards, vendor development plans, magic-state distillation, real-time decoders and QEC-related revenue forecasts.

Quantum-HPC integration: Assessment of quantum data centres, quantum chemistry and AI, quantum machine learning, simulation platforms and hybrid computing infrastructure.

Quantum communications and cybersecurity: Market coverage for QRNG, QKD, post-quantum cryptography, quantum networks, satellite and space links, quantum memories, repeaters and quantum internet development.

Quantum sensing markets: Forecasts by product type, shipment volume, price and end-use for atomic clocks, gravimeters, gyroscopes, image sensors, radar, PNT, RF sensors, single-photon detectors and biomedical sensing. Magnetometer coverage includes SQUIDs, OPMs, TMR and N-V centres.

Quantum materials, components and infrastructure: Analysis of superconductors, photonics, silicon photonics, nanomaterials, synthetic diamond, quantum foundries and cryogenic infrastructure. The report also examines the helium-3 supply chain, cryo-CMOS control electronics, lasers, single-photon sources and detectors, and UHV systems.

End-use market opportunities: Commercial and strategic adoption across pharmaceuticals, financial services, aerospace/defence, national security, energy, healthcare, telecommunications and government. Competitive intelligence: Profiles of 354 quantum technology companies, including products, funding histories, partnerships and commercial roadmaps. Supporting analysis covers SWOT findings, technology development timelines and critical supply-chain bottlenecks.

By integrating long-term market forecasts with company intelligence, technology benchmarking and policy analysis, the report provides a strategic view of the quantum technology ecosystem through 2046. It enables investors, technology providers, manufacturers, policymakers and end users to evaluate market opportunities, competitive positioning, infrastructure requirements and the risks influencing commercialisation across the global quantum industry.

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 Quantum Technologies Market in 2026

1.2 Funding

1.2.1-1.2.7 Quarterly Funding Breakdowns (Q1 2025-Q3 2026)

1.3 Strategic Picture in Late 2026

1.4 First and Second Quantum Revolutions

1.5 Current Quantum Technology Market Landscape

1.6 Technology Readiness Assessment

1.7 Quantum Technologies Investment Landscape (by technology, company, application, region)

1.8 Global Government Initiatives and Funding

1.9 Challenges for Adoption

1.10 Critical Supply Chain Bottlenecks

1.11 Quantum Technology Value Chain

1.12 SWOT Analysis

1.13 Global Market Forecast 2026-2046

2 INTRODUCTION TO QUANTUM TECHNOLOGY

2.1 First and Second Quantum Revolutions

2.2 Quantum Mechanics Principles (superposition, entanglement, coherence, tunneling)

2.3 Quantum Technology Ecosystem

2.4 Enabling Technologies and Infrastructure

2.5 Standards Development

3 QUANTUM COMPUTING

3.1 Definition and Operating Principles

3.2 Benchmarking and Performance Metrics

3.2.10 Superconducting Quantum Computing

3.2.11 Trapped-Ion Quantum Computing

3.2.12 Silicon Spin-Qubit Quantum Computing

3.2.13 Topological Qubits (photonic, neutral atom, diamond-defect qubits, quantum annealers)

3.2.14 Architectural Approaches

3.2.15 Computing Infrastructure Requirements

3.2.16 Software (QCaaS, middleware, optimization)

3.3 Market Challenges

3.4 SWOT Analysis

3.5 Business Models

3.6 Quantum Error Correction and Fault Tolerance

3.7 Quantum Computing Value Chain

3.8 Markets and Applications (pharmaceuticals, chemicals, transportation, financial services)

3.9 Opportunity Analysis

3.10 Technology Roadmap

3.11 Quantum-Inspired Classical Computing

3.12 Modality Market Share Forecast 2026-2046

4 QUANTUM-HPC INTEGRATION AND QUANTUM DATA CENTRES

4.1 Overview

4.2 Why HPC Centres Are Buying Quantum Computers

4.3 Integration Architectures

4.4 On-Premises Deployments

4.5 Form Factor and Data-Centre Readiness

4.6 Hybrid Software and Orchestration

4.7 Photonic Deployment Models in Data Centres

4.8 Market Forecast

5 QUANTUM CHEMISTRY AND ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI)

5.1 Technology Description

5.2 Applications

5.3 SWOT Analysis

5.4 Market Challenges

5.5 Market Players

5.6 Opportunity Analysis

5.7 Technology Roadmap

6 QUANTUM MACHINE LEARNING

6.1 Definition and Concepts

6.2-6.5 Classical vs. Quantum Paradigms, Quantum Mechanics for ML

6.6 QML Phases and Evolution

6.7-6.11 Algorithms, Neural Networks, Classifiers, Kernel Methods

6.12 Challenges and Limitations

6.13 QML Applications

6.14 QML Roadmap

6.15 Market Players

6.16 Market Forecasts 2026-2036

7 QUANTUM SIMULATION

7.1 Definition and Approaches

7.2 Analog vs. Digital Quantum Simulation

7.3 Quantum Simulation Platforms (neutral atom, trapped ion, superconducting, photonic)

7.4 Applications (molecular/chemical simulation, materials discovery, physics, drug discovery)

7.5 Quantum Chemistry Simulation

7.6 Market Players

7.7 SWOT Analysis

7.8 Market Forecasts 2026-2036

8 QUANTUM COMMUNICATIONS

8.1 Technology Description

8.2 Types

8.3 Applications

8.4 Quantum Random Numbers Generators (QRNG)

8.5 Quantum Key Distribution (QKD)

8.6 Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC)

8.7 Quantum Homomorphic Cryptography

8.8 Quantum Teleportation

8.9 Quantum Networks

8.10 Satellite and Space Quantum Communications

8.11 Quantum Memories, Repeaters and the Quantum Internet

8.12 Global Market for Quantum Communications by Technology Type 2026-2036

8.13 Market Challenges

8.14 Market Players

8.15 Opportunity Analysis

8.16 Technology Roadmap

9 QUANTUM SENSORS

9.1 Technology Description and Principles

9.1.3 Atomic Clocks

9.1.4 Quantum Magnetic Field Sensors (SQUIDs, OPMs, TMR, N-V centers)

9.1.5 Quantum Gravimeters

9.1.6 Quantum Gyroscopes

9.1.7 Quantum Image Sensors

9.1.8 Quantum Radar

9.1.9 Single Photon Detectors

9.1.10 Quantum Positioning, Navigation and Timing (PNT)

9.1.11 Quantum Sensor Components

9.1.12 Quantum Chemical Sensors

9.1.13 Quantum Radio Frequency Field Sensors

9.1.14 Quantum NEMS and MEMS

9.2 Quantum Biomedical Sensing and Imaging

9.3 Market Forecasts (by sensor type, volume, price, end-use industry)

9.4 Technology Roadmap

10 QUANTUM BATTERIES

10.1 Technology Description

10.2 Types

10.3 Applications

10.4 SWOT Analysis

10.5 Market Challenges

10.6 Market Players

10.7 Opportunity Analysis

10.8 Technology Roadmap

11 END-USE MARKETS AND APPLICATIONS

11.1 Overview

11.2 Pharmaceuticals and Drug Discovery

11.3 Financial Services

11.4 Aerospace, Defence and National Security

11.5 Energy and Utilities

11.6 Healthcare and Medical

11.7 Telecommunications

11.8 Government and Public Sector

12 MATERIALS FOR QUANTUM TECHNOLOGIES

12.1 Superconductors

12.2 Photonics and Silicon Photonics

12.3 Nanomaterials

12.4 Artificial Diamond for Quantum Technology

12.5 Quantum Foundries and Fabrication

12.6 Cryogenic Infrastructure (dilution refrigerators, pulse tubes, cryocoolers)

12.7 Helium-3 Supply Chain (production, demand-supply modeling, lunar harvesting)

12.8 Cryogenic Control Electronics and Cryo-CMOS

12.9 Room-Temperature Control and Readout Electronics

12.10 Lasers and Photonic Components by Modality

12.11 Single-Photon Sources and Detectors

12.12 Ultra-High Vacuum (UHV) Systems

12.13 Microwave and Optical Interconnects

12.14 Supply Chain Bottleneck Assessment

12.15 Materials Market Forecasts

12.16 Regional Markets and National Programmes

13 GLOBAL QUANTUM TECHNOLOGIES MARKET ANALYSIS

13.1 Market Map

13.2 Key Industry Players (startups, tech giants, national initiatives)

13.3 Global Market Revenues 2018-2046 (by segment, supply chain, total consolidated)

13.4 Quantum Workforce and Talent Market

14 COMPANY PROFILES

14.1 354 Company Profiles with Products, Roadmaps, Partnerships and Funding Histories

15 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

16 TERMS AND DEFINITIONS

17 REFERENCES

LIST OF TABLES [303]

LIST OF FIGURES [76]

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



A Quantum

AbaQus

Absolut System

Adaptive Finance Technologies

Aegiq

Agnostiq GmbH

Algorithmiq Oy

Airbus

Alea Quantum

Alpine Quantum Technologies GmbH (AQT)

Alice&Bob

Aliro

Anametric Inc.

Anderon

Anyon Systems Inc.

Aqarios GmbH

Aquark Technologies

Archer Materials

Arclight Quantum

Arctic Instruments

Arda Atomics GmbH

Arqit Quantum Inc.

ARQUE Systems GmbH

Artificial Brain

Artilux

Atlantic Quantum

Atom Computing

Atom Quantum Labs

Atomionics

Atos Quantum

Baidu Inc.

BEIT

Beyond Blood Diagnostics

Bifrost Electronics

Bleximo

BlueFors

BlueQubit

Bohr Quantum Technology

Bosch Quantum Sensing

BosonQ Ps

Bright Quantum

C12 Quantum Electronics

CAS Cold Atom

CavilinQ

Cerca Magnetics

CEW Systems Canada Inc.

Chipiron

Chiral Nano AG

Classiq Technologies

ColibriTD

Commutator Studios GmbH

Cortical Labs

Covesion

Crypta Labs Ltd.

CryptoNext Security

Crystal Quantum Computing

D-Wave Systems

DeteQt

Digistain

Diatope GmbH

Dirac Labs

Diraq

Delft Circuits

Delta g

Duality Quantum Photonics

EeroQ

EigenQ

eleQtron

Element Six

Elyah

Entropica Labs

Ephos

Equal1

EuQlid

EvolutionQ

Exail Quantum Sensors

EYL

First Quantum Inc.

Fujitsu

Genesis Quantum Technology

GenMat

Good Chemistry

Google Quantum AI

Groove Quantum

g2-Zero

Haiqu

Hefei Wanzheng Quantum Technology Co. Ltd.

High Q Technologies Inc.

Horizon Quantum Computing

HQS Quantum Simulations

HRL

Huayi Quantum

IBM

Icarus Quantum

Iceberg Quantum

Icosa Computing

ID Quantique

InfinityQ

Infineon Technologies AG

InfiniQuant

Infleqtion

Intel

IonQ

ISARA Corporation

IQM Quantum Computers

JiJ

JoS QUANTUM GmbH

KEEQuant GmbH

KETS Quantum Security

Ki3 Photonics

Kipu Quantum

Kiutra GmbH

Kuano Limited

Kvantify

levelQuantum

Ligentec

Linq Photonics GmbH

LQUOM

Lux Quanta

M Squared Lasers

Mag4Health

MagiQ Technologies

Materials Nexus

Maybell Quantum Industries

memQ

Menlo Systems GmbH

Menten AI

Mesa Quantum

MicroAlgo

Microsoft

Mind Foundry

Miraex

Molecular Quantum Solutions

Monarch Quantum

Montana Instruments

Mphasis

Multiverse Computing

Munich Quantum Instruments GmbH

Mycryofirm

Nanofiber Quantum Technologies

NEC Corporation

NeoCrystech

Neuranics

Next Generation Quantum

neQxt GmbH

Nexus Photonics

NIQS Technology Ltd

nOhm Devices Inc.

Nomad Atomics

Nord Quantique

Nordic Quantum Computing Group AS

Norma

Novocene Photonics

NTT

Nu Quantum

NVision

1Qbit

Oratomic

ORCA Computing

Orange Quantum Systems

Origin Quantum Computing Technology

OTI Lumionics

Oxford Ionics

Oxford Quantum Circuits (OQC)

PacketLight Networks

ParityQC

Pasqal

Peak Quantum

Peptone

Phasecraft

Phasor Innovation

Photonic Inc.

PhotonForce

Pixel Photonics

Planqc GmbH

Planckian

Plassys

Polariton Technologies

Polaris Quantum Biotech (POLARISqb)

Post Quantum

pQCee and more...

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