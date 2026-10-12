The Global Quantum Technologies Market 2026-2036 Report Now Available, Profiling IBM, Google Quantum AI, Ionq, Microsoft & 350 Other Key Players
Dublin, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "The Global Quantum Technologies Market 2026-2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global quantum technology market is advancing from venture-funded research toward public capital markets, industrial-scale manufacturing and direct government ownership. In 2026, hardware company IPO activity included Quantinuum, Xanadu, Infleqtion and IQM, while IonQ reported second-quarter revenue of $80.1 million. Government participation also increased as the US Department of Commerce awarded $2.013 billion in CHIPS incentives and took minority equity stakes in participating companies.
Quantum sensing remains the largest revenue segment, supported primarily by defence and national security applications. Quantum computing is forecast to become the leading segment after 2030 as fault-tolerant systems progress toward commercial deployment. Through 2036, the quantum technologies market offers substantial growth potential but continues to face high execution risk. Key market drivers include access to public capital, sustained government funding, advances in quantum error correction and the expansion of foundry-scale manufacturing infrastructure.
The report delivers detailed analysis of the global quantum technologies market, covering quantum computing, communications, sensing, simulation, machine learning and batteries. It includes ten- and twenty-year forecasts by technology segment, end-use industry and region, supported by assessments of investment activity, commercial roadmaps, supply-chain requirements and workforce demand.
Key report coverage includes:
- Global quantum technology market forecasts: Revenue projections through 2046 for quantum computing, sensors, QKD, QRNG, PQC, QML, simulation and batteries. Forecasts also address regional growth, end-use adoption, quantum hardware supply chains and workforce markets. Investment and funding trends: Analysis of market funding from 2012-2026 by technology, company, application and region, including quarterly breakdowns and major 2025-2026 investment developments. Government quantum programs: Coverage of initiatives and funding across the US, China, EU, Germany, UK, France, Canada, Australia, Japan, India, South Korea and the Gulf States. US analysis includes the NQI, DOE, DARPA, CHIPS Act and state-level programs. Quantum computing technologies: Evaluation of superconducting, trapped-ion, silicon spin-qubit, topological, photonic, neutral-atom, diamond-defect and annealing platforms. The analysis includes vendor benchmarking, business models, technology roadmaps and modality market-share forecasts. Quantum error correction and fault tolerance: Logical-qubit leaderboards, vendor development plans, magic-state distillation, real-time decoders and QEC-related revenue forecasts. Quantum-HPC integration: Assessment of quantum data centres, quantum chemistry and AI, quantum machine learning, simulation platforms and hybrid computing infrastructure. Quantum communications and cybersecurity: Market coverage for QRNG, QKD, post-quantum cryptography, quantum networks, satellite and space links, quantum memories, repeaters and quantum internet development. Quantum sensing markets: Forecasts by product type, shipment volume, price and end-use for atomic clocks, gravimeters, gyroscopes, image sensors, radar, PNT, RF sensors, single-photon detectors and biomedical sensing. Magnetometer coverage includes SQUIDs, OPMs, TMR and N-V centres. Quantum materials, components and infrastructure: Analysis of superconductors, photonics, silicon photonics, nanomaterials, synthetic diamond, quantum foundries and cryogenic infrastructure. The report also examines the helium-3 supply chain, cryo-CMOS control electronics, lasers, single-photon sources and detectors, and UHV systems. End-use market opportunities: Commercial and strategic adoption across pharmaceuticals, financial services, aerospace/defence, national security, energy, healthcare, telecommunications and government. Competitive intelligence: Profiles of 354 quantum technology companies, including products, funding histories, partnerships and commercial roadmaps. Supporting analysis covers SWOT findings, technology development timelines and critical supply-chain bottlenecks.
By integrating long-term market forecasts with company intelligence, technology benchmarking and policy analysis, the report provides a strategic view of the quantum technology ecosystem through 2046. It enables investors, technology providers, manufacturers, policymakers and end users to evaluate market opportunities, competitive positioning, infrastructure requirements and the risks influencing commercialisation across the global quantum industry.
Key Topics Covered:
1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1.1 Quantum Technologies Market in 2026
1.2 Funding
1.2.1-1.2.7 Quarterly Funding Breakdowns (Q1 2025-Q3 2026)
1.3 Strategic Picture in Late 2026
1.4 First and Second Quantum Revolutions
1.5 Current Quantum Technology Market Landscape
1.6 Technology Readiness Assessment
1.7 Quantum Technologies Investment Landscape (by technology, company, application, region)
1.8 Global Government Initiatives and Funding
1.9 Challenges for Adoption
1.10 Critical Supply Chain Bottlenecks
1.11 Quantum Technology Value Chain
1.12 SWOT Analysis
1.13 Global Market Forecast 2026-2046
2 INTRODUCTION TO QUANTUM TECHNOLOGY
2.1 First and Second Quantum Revolutions
2.2 Quantum Mechanics Principles (superposition, entanglement, coherence, tunneling)
2.3 Quantum Technology Ecosystem
2.4 Enabling Technologies and Infrastructure
2.5 Standards Development
3 QUANTUM COMPUTING
3.1 Definition and Operating Principles
3.2 Benchmarking and Performance Metrics
3.2.10 Superconducting Quantum Computing
3.2.11 Trapped-Ion Quantum Computing
3.2.12 Silicon Spin-Qubit Quantum Computing
3.2.13 Topological Qubits (photonic, neutral atom, diamond-defect qubits, quantum annealers)
3.2.14 Architectural Approaches
3.2.15 Computing Infrastructure Requirements
3.2.16 Software (QCaaS, middleware, optimization)
3.3 Market Challenges
3.4 SWOT Analysis
3.5 Business Models
3.6 Quantum Error Correction and Fault Tolerance
3.7 Quantum Computing Value Chain
3.8 Markets and Applications (pharmaceuticals, chemicals, transportation, financial services)
3.9 Opportunity Analysis
3.10 Technology Roadmap
3.11 Quantum-Inspired Classical Computing
3.12 Modality Market Share Forecast 2026-2046
4 QUANTUM-HPC INTEGRATION AND QUANTUM DATA CENTRES
4.1 Overview
4.2 Why HPC Centres Are Buying Quantum Computers
4.3 Integration Architectures
4.4 On-Premises Deployments
4.5 Form Factor and Data-Centre Readiness
4.6 Hybrid Software and Orchestration
4.7 Photonic Deployment Models in Data Centres
4.8 Market Forecast
5 QUANTUM CHEMISTRY AND ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI)
5.1 Technology Description
5.2 Applications
5.3 SWOT Analysis
5.4 Market Challenges
5.5 Market Players
5.6 Opportunity Analysis
5.7 Technology Roadmap
6 QUANTUM MACHINE LEARNING
6.1 Definition and Concepts
6.2-6.5 Classical vs. Quantum Paradigms, Quantum Mechanics for ML
6.6 QML Phases and Evolution
6.7-6.11 Algorithms, Neural Networks, Classifiers, Kernel Methods
6.12 Challenges and Limitations
6.13 QML Applications
6.14 QML Roadmap
6.15 Market Players
6.16 Market Forecasts 2026-2036
7 QUANTUM SIMULATION
7.1 Definition and Approaches
7.2 Analog vs. Digital Quantum Simulation
7.3 Quantum Simulation Platforms (neutral atom, trapped ion, superconducting, photonic)
7.4 Applications (molecular/chemical simulation, materials discovery, physics, drug discovery)
7.5 Quantum Chemistry Simulation
7.6 Market Players
7.7 SWOT Analysis
7.8 Market Forecasts 2026-2036
8 QUANTUM COMMUNICATIONS
8.1 Technology Description
8.2 Types
8.3 Applications
8.4 Quantum Random Numbers Generators (QRNG)
8.5 Quantum Key Distribution (QKD)
8.6 Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC)
8.7 Quantum Homomorphic Cryptography
8.8 Quantum Teleportation
8.9 Quantum Networks
8.10 Satellite and Space Quantum Communications
8.11 Quantum Memories, Repeaters and the Quantum Internet
8.12 Global Market for Quantum Communications by Technology Type 2026-2036
8.13 Market Challenges
8.14 Market Players
8.15 Opportunity Analysis
8.16 Technology Roadmap
9 QUANTUM SENSORS
9.1 Technology Description and Principles
9.1.3 Atomic Clocks
9.1.4 Quantum Magnetic Field Sensors (SQUIDs, OPMs, TMR, N-V centers)
9.1.5 Quantum Gravimeters
9.1.6 Quantum Gyroscopes
9.1.7 Quantum Image Sensors
9.1.8 Quantum Radar
9.1.9 Single Photon Detectors
9.1.10 Quantum Positioning, Navigation and Timing (PNT)
9.1.11 Quantum Sensor Components
9.1.12 Quantum Chemical Sensors
9.1.13 Quantum Radio Frequency Field Sensors
9.1.14 Quantum NEMS and MEMS
9.2 Quantum Biomedical Sensing and Imaging
9.3 Market Forecasts (by sensor type, volume, price, end-use industry)
9.4 Technology Roadmap
10 QUANTUM BATTERIES
10.1 Technology Description
10.2 Types
10.3 Applications
10.4 SWOT Analysis
10.5 Market Challenges
10.6 Market Players
10.7 Opportunity Analysis
10.8 Technology Roadmap
11 END-USE MARKETS AND APPLICATIONS
11.1 Overview
11.2 Pharmaceuticals and Drug Discovery
11.3 Financial Services
11.4 Aerospace, Defence and National Security
11.5 Energy and Utilities
11.6 Healthcare and Medical
11.7 Telecommunications
11.8 Government and Public Sector
12 MATERIALS FOR QUANTUM TECHNOLOGIES
12.1 Superconductors
12.2 Photonics and Silicon Photonics
12.3 Nanomaterials
12.4 Artificial Diamond for Quantum Technology
12.5 Quantum Foundries and Fabrication
12.6 Cryogenic Infrastructure (dilution refrigerators, pulse tubes, cryocoolers)
12.7 Helium-3 Supply Chain (production, demand-supply modeling, lunar harvesting)
12.8 Cryogenic Control Electronics and Cryo-CMOS
12.9 Room-Temperature Control and Readout Electronics
12.10 Lasers and Photonic Components by Modality
12.11 Single-Photon Sources and Detectors
12.12 Ultra-High Vacuum (UHV) Systems
12.13 Microwave and Optical Interconnects
12.14 Supply Chain Bottleneck Assessment
12.15 Materials Market Forecasts
12.16 Regional Markets and National Programmes
13 GLOBAL QUANTUM TECHNOLOGIES MARKET ANALYSIS
13.1 Market Map
13.2 Key Industry Players (startups, tech giants, national initiatives)
13.3 Global Market Revenues 2018-2046 (by segment, supply chain, total consolidated)
13.4 Quantum Workforce and Talent Market
14 COMPANY PROFILES
14.1 354 Company Profiles with Products, Roadmaps, Partnerships and Funding Histories
15 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
16 TERMS AND DEFINITIONS
17 REFERENCES
LIST OF TABLES [303]
LIST OF FIGURES [76]
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- A Quantum AbaQus Absolut System Adaptive Finance Technologies Aegiq Agnostiq GmbH Algorithmiq Oy Airbus Alea Quantum Alpine Quantum Technologies GmbH (AQT) Alice&Bob Aliro Anametric Inc. Anderon Anyon Systems Inc. Aqarios GmbH Aquark Technologies Archer Materials Arclight Quantum Arctic Instruments Arda Atomics GmbH Arqit Quantum Inc. ARQUE Systems GmbH Artificial Brain Artilux Atlantic Quantum Atom Computing Atom Quantum Labs Atomionics Atos Quantum Baidu Inc. BEIT Beyond Blood Diagnostics Bifrost Electronics Bleximo BlueFors BlueQubit Bohr Quantum Technology Bosch Quantum Sensing BosonQ Ps Bright Quantum C12 Quantum Electronics CAS Cold Atom CavilinQ Cerca Magnetics CEW Systems Canada Inc. Chipiron Chiral Nano AG Classiq Technologies ColibriTD Commutator Studios GmbH Cortical Labs Covesion Crypta Labs Ltd. CryptoNext Security Crystal Quantum Computing D-Wave Systems DeteQt Digistain Diatope GmbH Dirac Labs Diraq Delft Circuits Delta g Duality Quantum Photonics EeroQ EigenQ eleQtron Element Six Elyah Entropica Labs Ephos Equal1 EuQlid EvolutionQ Exail Quantum Sensors EYL First Quantum Inc. Fujitsu Genesis Quantum Technology GenMat Good Chemistry Google Quantum AI Groove Quantum g2-Zero Haiqu Hefei Wanzheng Quantum Technology Co. Ltd. High Q Technologies Inc. Horizon Quantum Computing HQS Quantum Simulations HRL Huayi Quantum IBM Icarus Quantum Iceberg Quantum Icosa Computing ID Quantique InfinityQ Infineon Technologies AG InfiniQuant Infleqtion Intel IonQ ISARA Corporation IQM Quantum Computers JiJ JoS QUANTUM GmbH KEEQuant GmbH KETS Quantum Security Ki3 Photonics Kipu Quantum Kiutra GmbH Kuano Limited Kvantify levelQuantum Ligentec Linq Photonics GmbH LQUOM Lux Quanta M Squared Lasers Mag4Health MagiQ Technologies Materials Nexus Maybell Quantum Industries memQ Menlo Systems GmbH Menten AI Mesa Quantum MicroAlgo Microsoft Mind Foundry Miraex Molecular Quantum Solutions Monarch Quantum Montana Instruments Mphasis Multiverse Computing Munich Quantum Instruments GmbH Mycryofirm Nanofiber Quantum Technologies NEC Corporation NeoCrystech Neuranics Next Generation Quantum neQxt GmbH Nexus Photonics NIQS Technology Ltd nOhm Devices Inc. Nomad Atomics Nord Quantique Nordic Quantum Computing Group AS Norma Novocene Photonics NTT Nu Quantum NVision 1Qbit Oratomic ORCA Computing Orange Quantum Systems Origin Quantum Computing Technology OTI Lumionics Oxford Ionics Oxford Quantum Circuits (OQC) PacketLight Networks ParityQC Pasqal Peak Quantum Peptone Phasecraft Phasor Innovation Photonic Inc. PhotonForce Pixel Photonics Planqc GmbH Planckian Plassys Polariton Technologies Polaris Quantum Biotech (POLARISqb) Post Quantum pQCee and more...
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