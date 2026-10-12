MENAFN - EIN Presswire) FL, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Yasmen Atef Srour, physician, mother of four, and entrepreneur, is set to appear on Mompreneurs TV, where she will share insights on building a healthcare brand while balancing professional ambition, family life, and personal values.Mompreneurs is a cinematic docu-series showcasing mothers who have built real businesses and created financial independence, by capturing their personal and professional journeys, strategies, and impact. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features inspiring women whose stories can be viewed on the show's website.In her episode, Srour will explore how professionals can create alternative career paths without abandoning their expertise. She breaks down how flexible business models, collaboration, and continued learning can support professional independence while protecting time for family.Viewers will walk away with practical insights on pursuing ambition without compromising personal priorities.Yasmen's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting

Yasmen Atef Srour

Mompreneurs TV

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Yasmen Atef Srour to Appear on Mompreneurs TV News Provided By Inside Success TV October 12, 2026, 08:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR



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