FL, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Steve Lundin II, founder of ONBASE Athlete and PlateOps, is set to appear on Operation CEO TV, where he shares how whole-athlete development and connected sports infrastructure can help address the challenges facing youth baseball and softball.Operation CEO is a cinematic docu-series that honors the entrepreneurs, leaders, and innovators who once served their country and are now building businesses with purpose. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show spotlights the next chapter of America's heroes by showcasing their resilience, discipline, and mission-driven approach to entrepreneurship. Each episode follows a veteran's journey from service to success, revealing how the warrior mindset evolves into world-class leadership in business.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In his episode, Lundin explores how fragmented youth sports can become more connected and accessible, including the role of athlete development and integrated systems for families, coaches, and teams.Steve's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting

Steve Lundin II

Operation CEO TV

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Steve Lundin II Joins Operation CEO TV News Provided By Inside Success TV October 12, 2026, 08:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR



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