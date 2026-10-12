No 'Adjudication' On New Form 6 While Hearing Bihar SIR: Supreme Court
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Supreme Court has said that there was no“adjudication” on the new Form 6 while hearing the Bihar SIR matter, PTI reported. It means the apex court has not decided anything about the new Form 6.
(This is a developing story. Check back for more details.)
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