Jantar Mantar De-Notified As Protest Venue, Delhi Police Circular Says All You Need To Know
The Ministry of Home Affairs had constituted a committee to examine alternative venues for citizens to organise protests and demonstrations.
Based on the committee's recommendations, three new venues have been designated: Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground and CBD Ground in East Delhi.
Delhi Police said a detailed and revised standard operating procedure (SOP) for organising protests and demonstrations at the three venues would be issued separately.
This is in partial modification of earlier Standing Order No. L&O/48/22 dated 28.04.2022, the police statedCJP leaders seek dates for peaceful protest
CJP leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das went to Parliament Street police station on Monday to seek a date for a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar.
Speaking to the media outside the police station, the CJP leaders said they will give the police a 24-hour ultimatum, or they will issue another call to protest.
Police tightened security in the area and the road outside the police station was closed as the two leaders arrived.
A public announcement was made outside the police station, asking people to comply with security restrictions and prohibitory orders, maintain peace and avoid unauthorised gatherings.
(This is breaking news)
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