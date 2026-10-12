Jantar Mantar De-Notified As Protest Venue, Delhi Police Circular Says All You Need To Know

MENAFN - Live Mint) Jantar Mantar has been de-notified as a designated venue for protests and demonstrations in Delhi, according to a Delhi Police circular.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had constituted a committee to examine alternative venues for citizens to organise protests and demonstrations.

Based on the committee's recommendations, three new venues have been designated: Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground and CBD Ground in East Delhi.

Delhi Police said a detailed and revised standard operating procedure (SOP) for organising protests and demonstrations at the three venues would be issued separately.

This is in partial modification of earlier Standing Order No. L&O/48/22 dated 28.04.2022, the police stated

CJP leaders seek dates for peaceful protest

CJP leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das went to Parliament Street police station on Monday to seek a date for a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar.

Speaking to the media outside the police station, the CJP leaders said they will give the police a 24-hour ultimatum, or they will issue another call to protest.

Police tightened security in the area and the road outside the police station was closed as the two leaders arrived.

A public announcement was made outside the police station, asking people to comply with security restrictions and prohibitory orders, maintain peace and avoid unauthorised gatherings.

(This is breaking news)