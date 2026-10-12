Kowatek Solar LTD ( ) notes the Rural Electrification Agency's framework for the annual offtake of 200 megawatts of locally manufactured solar photovoltaic modules and 200 megawatt-hours of battery energy storage products as an important step toward domestic manufacturing and a smaller import bill.

Reporting in early September 2026 indicated that solar-panel imports into 15 African countries exceeded $400 million in the first quarter of 2026, against about $650 million for the whole of 2025. Households and businesses continue to buy alternative power amid unreliable grid supply. Nigeria remains among the countries with the largest electricity-access deficits on the continent, with agency leadership citing more than 85 million people - about 40 percent of the population - without reliable grid electricity.

The partnership was presented as a first commitment by a Tier-One Chinese renewable company to establish manufacturing and assembly operations in Nigeria. Execution still depends on factory commissioning, quality certification, foreign-exchange availability and whether public offtake is firm enough for lenders.

Module origin does not replace system design. Commercial and industrial sites still require load audits, inverter and battery matching, and a service plan. For estates, hotels, clinics and factories seeking to retire diesel, the relevant comparison is cost per reliable kilowatt-hour, not the nameplate price of a panel alone. Kowatek Solar advises clients to treat local assembly as a supply option within engineered hybrid designs. Notes on commercial solar and lithium storage are available at Text> by APO Group on behalf of Kowatek Solar LTD.

Reference links:

Primary public sources used in this release (checked October 2026):

REA 200 MW local modules - Gas Outlook -

Electricity access deficit - Punch -

Kowatek Solar - href=""> /> Kowatek about -

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Media contact:

Kowatek Solar LTD

Royalty Plaza, 261 DBS Road, Central Area, Asaba, Delta State, Nigeria

Tel: +234 817 539 3233

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About Kowatek Solar:

Kowatek Solar LTD ( ) designs and delivers premium solar, lithium storage and hybrid power systems for homes, estates, businesses, hotels, churches, schools and industrial sites. Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Asaba, Delta State, with an international track in Canada, the company focuses on engineered systems that reduce diesel dependence and keep essential loads online. Learn more at and .